|Adv21
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, May 23
|COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Individual National Championships
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:30 p.m.
ABC — Conference Final: TBD
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD
|10 p.m.
TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD ---
|Tuesday, May 23
|COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Team Match Play Quarterfinals
|5 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Team Match Play Semifinals
|MLB BASEBALL
|9:30 p.m.
TBS — Milwaukee at San Diego
|NBA BASKETBALL
|9 p.m.
TNT — Conference Final: TBD
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD ---
|Wednesday, May 25
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|10 a.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, First Round, Arlington, Texas
|COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Team Match Play National Championship
|GOLF
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:40 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Final: TBD
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD
|10 p.m.
TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD ---
|Thursday, May 26
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Winners-Bracket, Arlington, Texas
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Winners-Bracket, Arlington, Texas
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
|7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|9 p.m.
TNT — Conference Final: TBD
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD ---
|Friday, May 27
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at West Coast
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco
|10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
|6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Baltimore
|5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Baltimore
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
|7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:40 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Final: TBD
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD
|10 p.m.
TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD ---
