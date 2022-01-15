|(All times Eastern)
|Sunday, January 16
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
FS1 — Butler at Villanova
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at Wichita St.
|2 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Minnesota
|4:30 p.m.
FOX — Georgetown at St. John's
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton
|1 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
CBSSN — Villanova at Marquette
FS1 — Indiana at Purdue
PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPNU — South Florida at UCF
SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Arkansas
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
CBSSN — American U. at Bucknell
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan at Maryland
SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M
|6 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|3 p.m.
ABC — Alabama at Florida
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|4 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Illinois
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Rutgers at Penn St.
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Geico Showcase: Westtown (Pa.) vs. Gill St. Bernards (N.J.), Springfield, Mass.
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Geico Showcase: Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), Springfield, Mass.
|HORSE RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Salt Lake City at Birmingham
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
|4:30 p.m.
CBS — NFC Wild Card Playoff: San Francisco at Dallas
NICK — NFC Wild Card Playoff: San Francisco at Dallas
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Pittsburgh at Kansas City
|NHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
NHLN — Vancouver at Washington
|ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
FS2 — Playoff: Indios de Mayagüez vs. Criollos de Caguas, Final Game 2
|RODEO
|3 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Chicago
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round, Chicago (Taped)
|RUGBY
|3 p.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Ulster at Northampton (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|9:30 a.m.
CNBC — FASL: Reading at Arsenal
|TENNIS
|7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia ---