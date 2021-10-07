|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, October 8
|AUTO RACING
|4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul
|10:15 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Dallas (Taped)
|4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Charlotte at FIU
ESPN — Temple at Cincinnati
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Morgan St. at Howard
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Arizona St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Syracuse
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh
|7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.
|8 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
|9 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona
|11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at UCLA
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open de España, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
|11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Junior League Championship: First Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Second Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at Middletown (Del.)
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Darley Alcibiades and Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky.
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
MLBN — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 2
|4:30 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 1
|7 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 2
|9:30 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 1
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee at Brooklyn
|10 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Washington
|10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Calgary (Joined in Progress)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Czech Republic vs. Wales, Prague, Czechia
|TENNIS
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 5 ---