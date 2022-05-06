|Adv07
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, May 9
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4
|10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4 ---
|Tuesday, May 10
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Premier Lacrosse League Draft
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
TBS — Boston at Atlanta
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD
|10 p.m.
TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD
|NHL HOCKEY
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2022 NHL Draft Lottery
|7 p.m.
ESPN — First Round: TBD
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — First Round: TBD
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — First Round: TBD
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — First Round: TBD
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: TBA ---
|Wednesday, May 11
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at LA Angels
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD
|9:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — First Round: TBD
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — First Round: TBD
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — First Round: TBD
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — First Round: TBD
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton ---
|Thursday, May 12
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — Pacific at BYU
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, First Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium
|10:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:10 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2022 NFL Schedule Release
FS1 — 2022 NFL Schedule Release
NFLN — 2022 NFL Schedule Release
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — First Round: TBD
|9 p.m.
TBS — First Round: TBD
|10:30 p.m.
TNT — First Round: TBD
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: TBA
|TRACK AND FIELD
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — American Track League ---
|Friday, May 13
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Indiana St. at S. Illinois
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Nebraska at Illinois
FS1 — Xavier at UConn
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi at LSU
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Oklahoma City
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla.
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium
|10:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:10 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — First Round: TBD
|9 p.m.
TBS — First Round: TBD
|10 p.m.
TNT — First Round: TBD
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|9:50 a.m.
ESPNU — UEFA U-17 Championship: TBD
|USFL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
USA — TBA ---
|Saturday, May 14
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Indianapolis, Indianapolis
|8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Kansas, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano (Light-Middleweights), Carson, Calif.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
|2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla.
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pittsburgh
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gainesville, Fla.
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Atlanta
|NHL HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
ESPN — First Round: TBD
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN — First Round: TBD
|7 p.m.
ESPN — First Round: TBD
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — First Round: TBD
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
ESPN — Bundesliga: TBA
|USFL FOOTBALL
|3 p.m.
FOX — TBA ---
|Sunday, May 15
|AUTO RACING
|10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. (Taped)
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)
|2 p.m.
USA — IMSA
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NRHA: The Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)
|BOWLING
|2 p.m.
FOX — PBA Playoffs: Final, Lake Wales, Fla.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Miami at Florida St.
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Nebraska at Illinois
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
|2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
|COLLEGE RUGBY
|4 p.m.
NBC — The Division IA Women's and Men's National Championships: TBD, Kennesaw, Ga.
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Selection Show
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
|1 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at St. Louis
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Everton
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: New England at Atlanta United FC
|4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Seattle
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|9:50 a.m.
ESPNU — UEFA U-17 Championship: TBD
|SWIMMING
|3 p.m.
NBC — The U.S. National Championships: From Richmond, Va.
|USFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
NBC — Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.
|4 p.m.
FOX — TBA ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.