(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 9
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4 ---

Tuesday, May 10
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
8 p.m.

ESPNU — Premier Lacrosse League Draft

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

TBS — Boston at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 NHL Draft Lottery

7 p.m.

ESPN — First Round: TBD

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round: TBD

SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: TBA ---

Wednesday, May 11
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — First Round: TBD

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round: TBD

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton ---

Thursday, May 12
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Pacific at BYU

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, First Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL
8:10 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2022 NFL Schedule Release

FS1 — 2022 NFL Schedule Release

NFLN — 2022 NFL Schedule Release

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

TNT — First Round: TBD

9 p.m.

TBS — First Round: TBD

10:30 p.m.

TNT — First Round: TBD

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: TBA

TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Track League ---

Friday, May 13
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana St. at S. Illinois

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Nebraska at Illinois

FS1 — Xavier at UConn

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at LSU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Oklahoma City

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gainesville, Fla.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL
8:10 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

TNT — First Round: TBD

9 p.m.

TBS — First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — First Round: TBD

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9:50 a.m.

ESPNU — UEFA U-17 Championship: TBD

USFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

USA — TBA ---

Saturday, May 14
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Indianapolis, Indianapolis

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Kansas, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)

BOXING
9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano (Light-Middleweights), Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pittsburgh

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gainesville, Fla.

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Atlanta

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

ESPN — First Round: TBD

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — First Round: TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN — First Round: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — First Round: TBD

SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.

ESPN — Bundesliga: TBA

USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.

FOX — TBA ---

Sunday, May 15
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)

2 p.m.

USA — IMSA

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NRHA: The Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)

BOWLING
2 p.m.

FOX — PBA Playoffs: Final, Lake Wales, Fla.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Miami at Florida St.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Nebraska at Illinois

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE RUGBY
4 p.m.

NBC — The Division IA Women's and Men's National Championships: TBD, Kennesaw, Ga.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Selection Show

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

1 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at St. Louis

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Everton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: New England at Atlanta United FC

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Seattle

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9:50 a.m.

ESPNU — UEFA U-17 Championship: TBD

SWIMMING
3 p.m.

NBC — The U.S. National Championships: From Richmond, Va.

USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

NBC — Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

FOX — TBA ---

