Friday, September 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Melbourne vs. Western, Grand Final, Burswood, Australia

AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 2, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOXING
10:35 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation

CFL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at Charlotte

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Virginia

ESPNU — Brown at Harvard

8 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Syracuse

10 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Fresno St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Southern Cal

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Purdue

SECN — Mississippi St. at Florida

9 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 1, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. (Taped)

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

10 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego

RUGBY
5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: South Sydney vs. Manly-Warringah, Preliminary Final, Milton, Australia

SWIMMING
2 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Match 9, Naples, Italy

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Quarterfinals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 1 Day Session

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 1 Night Session

4 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Semifinals ---

