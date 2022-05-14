(All times Eastern)
Sunday, May 15
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)

2 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Lexus Grand Prix, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

4 p.m.

CNBC — MotoGP: The France Grand Prix, Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France (Taped)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NRHA: The Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Formula E World Championship: The Berlin E-Prix, Berlin (Taped)

11 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)

12 a.m. (Monday)

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)

BOWLING
2 p.m.

FOX — PBA Playoffs: Final, Lake Wales, Fla.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: The Rockford Open Finals, Rockford, Ill.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Miami at Florida St.

1 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

3 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Virginia

ESPN2 — Nebraska at Illinois

4 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Vermont at Maryland, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. at Cornell, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Harvard at Rutgers, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Delaware at Georgetown, First Round

COLLEGE ROWING
12 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: First Part, Lowell, Ore.

12:50 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Second Part, Lowell, Ore.

COLLEGE RUGBY
2 p.m.

CNBC — The Division IA Women's and Men's National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga.

4 p.m.

NBC — The Division IA Women's and Men's National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Selection Show

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
8 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Outdoor Track & Field Championship: Day 3, Durham, N.C. (Taped)

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Finals, Eugene, Ore.

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

1 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Italy vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. U.S., Group B, Tampere, Finland

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Sweden, Group B, Tampere, Finland

MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at NY Mets

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at St. Louis

NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 7

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 7

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 7

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 7

RODEO
3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Round 3, Fort Worth, Texas

RUGBY (MEN'S)
9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego

SAILING
9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, Hamilton, Bermuda (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Genoa at Napoli

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Everton

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: New England at Atlanta United FC

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Seattle FC

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Tampa Bay at Phoenix FC

SWIMMING
3 p.m.

NBC — The U.S. National Championships: From Richmond, Va.

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Finals

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying

USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

NBC — Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

FOX — Pittsburgh vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala. ---

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

