|Sunday, May 15
|AUTO RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)
|2 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Lexus Grand Prix, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|4 p.m.
CNBC — MotoGP: The France Grand Prix, Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France (Taped)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NRHA: The Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Formula E World Championship: The Berlin E-Prix, Berlin (Taped)
|11 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)
|12 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)
|BOWLING
|2 p.m.
FOX — PBA Playoffs: Final, Lake Wales, Fla.
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: The Rockford Open Finals, Rockford, Ill.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Miami at Florida St.
|1 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Virginia
ESPN2 — Nebraska at Illinois
|4 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Vermont at Maryland, First Round
|2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. at Cornell, First Round
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Harvard at Rutgers, First Round
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Delaware at Georgetown, First Round
|COLLEGE ROWING
|12 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: First Part, Lowell, Ore.
|12:50 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Second Part, Lowell, Ore.
|COLLEGE RUGBY
|2 p.m.
CNBC — The Division IA Women's and Men's National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga.
|4 p.m.
NBC — The Division IA Women's and Men's National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga.
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Selection Show
|COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
|8 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Outdoor Track & Field Championship: Day 3, Durham, N.C. (Taped)
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Finals, Eugene, Ore.
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
|1 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|5 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Italy vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki
|9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. U.S., Group B, Tampere, Finland
|1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Sweden, Group B, Tampere, Finland
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at NY Mets
|4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona
|7 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at St. Louis
|NBA BASKETBALL
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 7
|8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 7
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 7
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 7
|RODEO
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Round 3, Fort Worth, Texas
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego
|SAILING
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, Hamilton, Bermuda (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Genoa at Napoli
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Everton
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: New England at Atlanta United FC
|4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Seattle FC
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Tampa Bay at Phoenix FC
|SWIMMING
|3 p.m.
NBC — The U.S. National Championships: From Richmond, Va.
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Finals
|4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying
|USFL FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
NBC — Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.
|4 p.m.
FOX — Pittsburgh vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala. ---
