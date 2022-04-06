(All times Eastern)
Thursday, April 7
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

10:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

1:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Florida

9 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Frozen Four: Denver vs. Michigan, Semifinal, Boston

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Frozen Four: Minnesota vs. Minnesota St., Semifinal, Boston

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern

GOLF
3 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (D.C.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Norcross (Ga.) vs. Auburn (Wash.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference Playoff: Capital City at Raptors 905, Semifinal

8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Western Conference Playoff: Texas at Rio Grande Valley, Semifinal

10 p.m.

NBATV — Western Conference Playoff: South Bay at Agua Caliente, Semifinal

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

FS2 — Copa America 2022 Draw

TENNIS
11 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds ---

