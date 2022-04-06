|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, April 7
|AUTO RACING
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|10:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia
|1:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Florida
|9 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Frozen Four: Denver vs. Michigan, Semifinal, Boston
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Frozen Four: Minnesota vs. Minnesota St., Semifinal, Boston
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
|8:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern
|GOLF
|3 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Sidwell Friends (D.C.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.
|5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Norcross (Ga.) vs. Auburn (Wash.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
MLBN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Atlanta
|10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Milwaukee
|10 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference Playoff: Capital City at Raptors 905, Semifinal
|8 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Western Conference Playoff: Texas at Rio Grande Valley, Semifinal
|10 p.m.
NBATV — Western Conference Playoff: South Bay at Agua Caliente, Semifinal
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
FS2 — Copa America 2022 Draw
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds ---
