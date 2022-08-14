|(All times Eastern)
|Monday, August 15
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. U-18 French Select Team (France), Paris
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Switzerland, Group B, Edmonton, Canada
|6 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada
|10 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Sweden, Group B, Edmonton, Canada
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
|LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.
|MLB BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
MLBN — Detroit at Cleveland (Game 1)
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Houston at Chicago White Sox
|11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds ---
