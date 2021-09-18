|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, September 19
|AUTO RACING
|10 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C. (Taped)
|12 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 9 & 10, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
|2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C.
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
|6 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit, Misano Adriatico, Italy (Taped)
|11 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)
|12 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped)
|BOXING
|10 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (Super-Featherweights), Bakersfield, Calif.
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
ACCN — UMass at Wake Forest
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Iowa at Louisville
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at UCLA
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — CS Northridge at Southern Cal
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
SECN — Stanford at Kentucky
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Ohio St.
|3 p.m.
SECN — Jackson St. at Mississippi St.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
|3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.
|9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes and Summer Stakes, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
NBC — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, Championship, Washington
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Texas
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cleveland, New England at NY Jets, Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, Denver at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Chicago, LA Rams at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, San Francisco at Philadelphia, New Orleans at Carolina
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Arizona, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Chargers, Tennessee at Seattle
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at Baltimore
|RODEO
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Newark N.J. (Taped)
|RUGBY
|12 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Newcastle (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United
|2:40 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Juventas
|4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LAFC at Portland
|8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey
|SOFTBALL
|12 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont Ill.
|4 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont Ill.
|TENNIS
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Finals
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Connecticut
|3 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Phoenix
|5 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Chicago ---