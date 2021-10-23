|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, October 24
|AHL HOCKEY
|3 p.m.
NHLN — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang Malaysia
|1:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
|2 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
|4 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama at South Carolina
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Duke
|4 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington St.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
SECN — Alabama at South Carolina
|2 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at LSU
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Minnesota
|FIGURE SKATING
|3 p.m.
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
|6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped)
|GYMNASTICS
|1:30 p.m.
NBC — FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 7 (If Necessary)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at Houston
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Tennessee, NY Jets at New England, Cincinnati at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Green Bay, Atlanta at Miami, Carolina at NY Giants
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Las Vegas, Detroit at LA Rams
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Arizona, Chicago at Tampa Bay
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — Indianapolis at San Francisco
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Detroit at Chicago
|10 p.m.
NHLN — NY Islanders at Vegas
|RODEO
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Lincoln, Neb. (Taped)
|RUGBY
|12:30 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Wasps at Saracens (Taped)
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma
|2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan
|5 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Houston at Austin FC
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: New England at Orlando City SC
|8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Finals
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds ---