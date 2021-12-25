(All times Eastern)
Sunday, December 26
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Germany, Group A, Edmonton, Alberta

4:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Russia, Group B, Red Deer, Alberta

7 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Alberta

9:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Slovakia, Group B, Red Deer, Alberta

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Chicago

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cincinnati, Buffalo at New England, Jacksonville at NY Jets, LA Chargers at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Atlanta, LA Rams at Minnesota, NY Giants at Philadelphia, Tampa Bay at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Chicago at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Kansas City, Denver at Las Vegas

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Washington at Dallas

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS2 — Criollos de Caguas at Gigantes de Carolina

SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at West Ham United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brentford at Brighton & Hove Albion ---

