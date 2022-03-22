All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPct.
Boston501.000
Kansas City201.000
Chicago41.800
Toronto31.750
Cleveland21.667
Los Angeles22.500
Oakland11.500
Texas11.500
Baltimore12.333
Detroit12.333
New York12.333
Seattle13.250
Minnesota14.200
Houston03.000
Tampa Bay03.000

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPct.
Miami301.000
Milwaukee301.000
St. Louis301.000
Pittsburgh31.750
Atlanta21.667
Chicago32.600
Colorado32.600
Cincinnati22.500
New York12.333
Philadelphia12.333
San Diego13.250
San Francisco13.250
Washington13.250
Arizona14.200
Los Angeles02.000

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1

Boston 3, Baltimore 2

Washington 3, Houston 2

Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Cincinnati 9, San Francisco 4

Chicago Cubs 2, L.A. Dodgers 2

Cleveland 9, Oakland 9

Kansas City 11, Arizona 10

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 3

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3

Monday's Games

Baltimore 10, Minnesota 8

Boston 5, Atlanta 0

Toronto 3, Detroit 1

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 6

Texas 25, Cleveland 12

Arizona 9, Seattle 1

Kansas City 8, L.A. Angels 5

Colorado 8, San Diego 4

St. Louis 7, Washington 3

Milwaukee 13, San Francisco 6

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 6:05 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Miami at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa. Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you