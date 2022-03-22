All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Boston
|5
|0
|1.000
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|1.000
|Chicago
|4
|1
|.800
|Toronto
|3
|1
|.750
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|.500
|Oakland
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|Baltimore
|1
|2
|.333
|Detroit
|1
|2
|.333
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|Seattle
|1
|3
|.250
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|.200
|Houston
|0
|3
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|0
|3
|.000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Miami
|3
|0
|1.000
|Milwaukee
|3
|0
|1.000
|St. Louis
|3
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|.750
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|Colorado
|3
|2
|.600
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|.500
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|San Francisco
|1
|3
|.250
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|Arizona
|1
|4
|.200
|Los Angeles
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1
Boston 3, Baltimore 2
Washington 3, Houston 2
Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 4
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Cincinnati 9, San Francisco 4
Chicago Cubs 2, L.A. Dodgers 2
Cleveland 9, Oakland 9
Kansas City 11, Arizona 10
Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 6, San Diego 3
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3
Monday's Games
Baltimore 10, Minnesota 8
Boston 5, Atlanta 0
Toronto 3, Detroit 1
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2
Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 6
Texas 25, Cleveland 12
Arizona 9, Seattle 1
Kansas City 8, L.A. Angels 5
Colorado 8, San Diego 4
St. Louis 7, Washington 3
Milwaukee 13, San Francisco 6
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 6:05 p.m.
Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Miami at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa. Fla., 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
