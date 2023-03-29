All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPct.
Los Angeles1811.621
Kansas City1913.594
Houston1410.583
Baltimore1613.552
Toronto1715.531
Seattle1413.519
Tampa Bay1514.517
Boston1414.500
Minnesota1415.483
Detroit1416.467
Texas1315.464
Chicago1214.462
Cleveland1216.429
New York1318.419
Oakland1117.393

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPct.
St. Louis177.708
Atlanta1810.643
Chicago1712.586
Arizona1614.533
Washington1312.520
Los Angeles1413.519
Cincinnati1514.517
San Diego1514.517
Philadelphia1615.516
San Francisco1415.483
Milwaukee1215.444
New York1014.417
Colorado1319.406
Pittsburgh918.333
Miami716.304

Monday's Games

Atlanta 6, Boston 1

Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4

St. Louis 8, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2

San Diego 4, Seattle 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Chicago Cubs 6

Colorado 12, Milwaukee 8

Kansas City 4, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 7, Cleveland 6

Oakland 12, San Francisco 6

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5

Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5

Texas 5, Kansas City 3

Milwaukee 8, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona 3, Cleveland 1

L.A. Angels 13, L.A. Dodgers 5

Wednesday's Games

End of Spring Training

