All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Los Angeles
|18
|11
|.621
|Kansas City
|19
|13
|.594
|Houston
|14
|10
|.583
|Baltimore
|16
|13
|.552
|Toronto
|17
|15
|.531
|Seattle
|14
|13
|.519
|Tampa Bay
|15
|14
|.517
|Boston
|14
|14
|.500
|Minnesota
|14
|15
|.483
|Detroit
|14
|16
|.467
|Texas
|13
|15
|.464
|Chicago
|12
|14
|.462
|Cleveland
|12
|16
|.429
|New York
|13
|18
|.419
|Oakland
|11
|17
|.393
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct.
|St. Louis
|17
|7
|.708
|Atlanta
|18
|10
|.643
|Chicago
|17
|12
|.586
|Arizona
|16
|14
|.533
|Washington
|13
|12
|.520
|Los Angeles
|14
|13
|.519
|Cincinnati
|15
|14
|.517
|San Diego
|15
|14
|.517
|Philadelphia
|16
|15
|.516
|San Francisco
|14
|15
|.483
|Milwaukee
|12
|15
|.444
|New York
|10
|14
|.417
|Colorado
|13
|19
|.406
|Pittsburgh
|9
|18
|.333
|Miami
|7
|16
|.304
Monday's Games
Atlanta 6, Boston 1
Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4
St. Louis 8, Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2
San Diego 4, Seattle 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Chicago Cubs 6
Colorado 12, Milwaukee 8
Kansas City 4, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Arizona 7, Cleveland 6
Oakland 12, San Francisco 6
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5
Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5
Texas 5, Kansas City 3
Milwaukee 8, Colorado 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Arizona 3, Cleveland 1
L.A. Angels 13, L.A. Dodgers 5
Wednesday's Games
End of Spring Training
