All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPct.
Los Angeles74.636
Houston74.636
Kansas City74.636
Boston85.615
Baltimore65.545
Cleveland65.545
Texas65.545
Toronto65.545
Chicago76.538
Detroit55.500
Seattle55.500
New York57.417
Minnesota58.385
Tampa Bay37.300
Oakland38.273

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPct.
Chicago84.667
Atlanta63.667
Miami64.600
New York64.600
St. Louis64.600
Cincinnati65.545
Philadelphia65.545
Pittsburgh55.500
San Diego55.500
Arizona67.462
Colorado57.417
San Francisco57.417
Milwaukee46.400
Los Angeles35.375
Washington110.091

Tuesday's Games

Houston 3, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 6, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 14, Philadelphia 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2

Cleveland 10, Milwaukee 3

San Francisco 11, San Diego 6

Cincinnati 7, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 2

Kansas City 11, Seattle 4

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Oakland 4

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6

Boston 10, Atlanta 7

Minnesota 9, Pittsburgh 4

Detroit 7, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 29, Washington 8

Chicago Cubs 8, Seattle 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 0

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4

San Francisco 9, Kansas City 5

San Diego 4, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 9, Colorado 2

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Dodgers vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

