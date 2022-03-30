All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Los Angeles
|7
|4
|.636
|Houston
|7
|4
|.636
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|.636
|Boston
|8
|5
|.615
|Baltimore
|6
|5
|.545
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas
|6
|5
|.545
|Toronto
|6
|5
|.545
|Chicago
|7
|6
|.538
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|Seattle
|5
|5
|.500
|New York
|5
|7
|.417
|Minnesota
|5
|8
|.385
|Tampa Bay
|3
|7
|.300
|Oakland
|3
|8
|.273
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Chicago
|8
|4
|.667
|Atlanta
|6
|3
|.667
|Miami
|6
|4
|.600
|New York
|6
|4
|.600
|St. Louis
|6
|4
|.600
|Cincinnati
|6
|5
|.545
|Philadelphia
|6
|5
|.545
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|.500
|San Diego
|5
|5
|.500
|Arizona
|6
|7
|.462
|Colorado
|5
|7
|.417
|San Francisco
|5
|7
|.417
|Milwaukee
|4
|6
|.400
|Los Angeles
|3
|5
|.375
|Washington
|1
|10
|.091
Tuesday's Games
Houston 3, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 6, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 14, Philadelphia 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2
Cleveland 10, Milwaukee 3
San Francisco 11, San Diego 6
Cincinnati 7, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 2
Kansas City 11, Seattle 4
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Oakland 4
Wednesday's Games
Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6
Boston 10, Atlanta 7
Minnesota 9, Pittsburgh 4
Detroit 7, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 29, Washington 8
Chicago Cubs 8, Seattle 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 0
Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4
San Francisco 9, Kansas City 5
San Diego 4, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 9, Colorado 2
Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
L.A. Dodgers vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Philadelphia vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.