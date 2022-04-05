All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPct.
Los Angeles115.688
Texas106.625
Houston85.615
Toronto96.600
Boston118.579
Seattle97.563
Baltimore88.500
Kansas City88.500
Chicago910.474
Minnesota910.474
New York810.444
Detroit79.438
Tampa Bay610.375
Cleveland712.368
Oakland510.333

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPct.
St. Louis95.643
Chicago117.611
Cincinnati107.588
Philadelphia97.563
Atlanta87.533
San Francisco87.533
Arizona1110.524
Miami77.500
New York77.500
Pittsburgh77.500
Colorado89.471
Milwaukee79.438
San Diego79.438
Los Angeles49.308
Washington411.267

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Houston 3

Detroit 4, Toronto 2

Minnesota 2, Boston 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 4, Washington 3

Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh 9, Baltimore 3

Chicago Cubs 15, Chicago White Sox 9

Cincinnati 10, Kansas City 6

San Francisco 5, Oakland 3

San Diego 11, Texas 5

Seattle 6, Arizona (ss) 3

L.A. Angels 10, L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona (ss) 3, Cleveland 1

Milwaukee 8, Colorado 7

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 7, Miami 0

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 14, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 10, Minnesota 6

Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 2, Baltimore 1

Cincinnati 12, Seattle 9

Texas 11, Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 9, San Diego 6

Arizona 3, Cleveland (ss) 1

Oakland 7, San Francisco 7

Colorado 10, Cleveland (ss) 3

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, California, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, cancelled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

