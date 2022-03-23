All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Kansas City
|4
|0
|1.000
|Boston
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|Chicago
|5
|2
|.714
|Toronto
|4
|2
|.667
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|.600
|Los Angeles
|3
|3
|.500
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|.500
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|.286
|Detroit
|1
|3
|.250
|New York
|1
|3
|.250
|Oakland
|1
|3
|.250
|Seattle
|1
|3
|.250
|Houston
|1
|4
|.200
|Tampa Bay
|0
|4
|.000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Miami
|4
|1
|.800
|St. Louis
|4
|1
|.800
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|.750
|Milwaukee
|3
|1
|.750
|Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|.600
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|.600
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|.600
|New York
|2
|2
|.500
|Colorado
|3
|4
|.429
|San Diego
|2
|4
|.333
|Arizona
|2
|5
|.286
|Los Angeles
|1
|3
|.250
|San Francisco
|1
|4
|.200
|Washington
|1
|4
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 4, Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 7, Detroit 2
Baltimore 10, Pittsburgh 9
St. Louis 4, Miami 3
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 6, San Diego 1
Cincinnati 10, L.A. Dodgers 8
Kansas City 5, Oakland 3
Texas 4, Arizona 1
L.A. Angels 7, Colorado 4
Chicago White Sox 4, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 5
N.Y. Mets 2, Houston 0
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 7
Minnesota 10, Boston 4
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 6
Houston 10, St. Louis 3
Miami 3, Washington 2
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7
Chicago Cubs 5, Oakland 4
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 2
Arizona 5, San Francisco 3
Texas 14, Chicago White Sox 5
San Diego 3, L.A. Angels 0
Kansas City 8, Colorado 4
Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa. Fla., 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.
Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
