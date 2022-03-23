All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WLPct.
Kansas City401.000
Boston61.857
Texas31.750
Chicago52.714
Toronto42.667
Cleveland32.600
Los Angeles33.500
Baltimore22.500
Minnesota25.286
Detroit13.250
New York13.250
Oakland13.250
Seattle13.250
Houston14.200
Tampa Bay04.000

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WLPct.
Miami41.800
St. Louis41.800
Atlanta31.750
Milwaukee31.750
Chicago42.667
Cincinnati32.600
Philadelphia32.600
Pittsburgh32.600
New York22.500
Colorado34.429
San Diego24.333
Arizona25.286
Los Angeles13.250
San Francisco14.200
Washington14.200

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 7, Detroit 2

Baltimore 10, Pittsburgh 9

St. Louis 4, Miami 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 6, San Diego 1

Cincinnati 10, L.A. Dodgers 8

Kansas City 5, Oakland 3

Texas 4, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 7, Colorado 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 5

N.Y. Mets 2, Houston 0

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 7

Minnesota 10, Boston 4

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 6

Houston 10, St. Louis 3

Miami 3, Washington 2

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7

Chicago Cubs 5, Oakland 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Texas 14, Chicago White Sox 5

San Diego 3, L.A. Angels 0

Kansas City 8, Colorado 4

Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa. Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

