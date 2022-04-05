St. Louis0020000327130
Miami000000000020

Matz, Gallegos (7), Woodford (8), Ruiz (9), and Molina, Stauss, Knizner; Hernandez, Armstrong (2), Bleier (3), Rogers (4), Poteet (8), and Stallings, Henry, Estrada. W_Matz 1-1. L_Bleier 0-3.

Pittsburgh001000000152
Philadelphia12000020(x)580

Thompson, Banda (5), Fletcher (6), Eickhoff (7), and Perez, Davis; Eflin, Bellatti (4), Nelson (5), Hand (6), Brogdon (7), Familia (8), Jones (9), and Realmuto, Fitch. W_Eflin 2-0. L_Thompson 1-1. HRs_Schwarber.

New York000000000031
Washington08131100(x)14201

Walker, Holderman (2), Orze (4), Claudio (5), Rodriguez (6), Pena (7), and McCann, Senger; Fedde, Murphy (5), Thompson (6), Rogers (8), and Ruiz, Adams, Acosta. W_Fedde 1-0. L_Walker 0-1. HRs_Cruz, Ruiz, Thomas, Escobar, Franco.

Tampa Bay000000000010
Atlanta00001000(x)181

Kluber, Springs (6), Adam (7), Kittredge (8), and Mejia, Alvarez; Elder, Newcomb (5), Jansen (6), Smith (7), Ferguson (8), Minter (8), Riley (9), and Contreras, Estrada. W_Newcomb 1-0. L_Kluber 0-2. Sv_Riley.

Minnesota024000000680
Boston10000720(x)10110

Winder, Coulombe (4), Duran (5), Jax (6), Velez (6), Romero (7), Ohl (8), and Jeffers, Schmidt; Wacha, Brasier (5), Robles (6), Crawford (7), Davis (8), Danish (9), and Plawecki. W_Robles 1-0. L_Jax 0-1. HRs_Buxton, Correa, Urshela.

Detroit0003002005110
New York0100000203101

Manning, Barnes (5), Fulmer (6), Vest (7), Garcia (8), Haase (9), and Barnhart, Haase, De La Cruz; Banuelos, King (4), Castro (5), Marinaccio (6), Brito (7), and Higashioka, Seigler. W_Manning 1-1. L_Banuelos 0-1. Sv_Haase. HRs_Baddoo, Cabrera.

Baltimore000010000162
Toronto00002000(x)251

Wells, Lakins Sr. (4), Perez (6), Ellis (7), and Nottingham, Taylor; Manoah, Cimber (5), Merryweather (6), Stripling (7), Garcia (8), Romano (9), and Jansen, Moreno. W_Cimber 1-0. L_Lakins Sr. 0-1. Sv_Romano.

Seattle0200200509112
Cincinnati10420005(x)12121

Flexen, Sewald (5), Romo (6), Steckenrider (7), Chang (8), Aquino (8), Morillo (8), and Raleigh, Torrens; Greene, Strickland (5), Williamson (6), Diaz (8), Branche (9), and Stephenson, Garcia. W_Diaz 1-0. L_Chang 0-1. Sv_Branche. HRs_Suarez, Kelenic; India, Drury, Naquin, Senzel.

Chicago300000200586
Texas10403102(x)11102

Rucker, Effross (2), Yardley (3), Reyes (3), Espinoza (4), McCarthy (5), Correa (6), Short (7), and Hicks, Ballesteros; Hearn, Santana (5), Abreu (6), Sborz (7), King (7), Patton (9), and Garver, Heim, Viloria. W_Hearn 3-0. L_Yardley 2-1. HRs_Nwogu, Hermosillo.

Kansas City000000040441
Milwaukee02200001(x)580

Hernandez, Phillips (3), Clarke (4), Barlow (5), Staumont (6), Brentz (7), Willeman (8), and Gallagher, Cropley; Houser, Hader (7), Williams (8), Cruz (8), Cousins (9), and Diaz. W_Cruz 1-0. L_Willeman 0-1. Sv_Cousins. HRs_Diaz.

Chicago0210010329123
San Diego020110020681

Kopech, Olson (3), Bummer (4), Hendriks (5), Crick (6), Banks (7), Freeman (9), and McGuire, Fernandez; Snell, Guerra (5), Paddack (6), Krol (9), and Nola, Alfaro. W_Banks 1-0. L_Paddack 0-2. Sv_Freeman. HRs_Dedelow, Garcia, Fernandez.

Cleveland (ss)001000000160
Arizona10000020(x)340

Civale, Shaw (4), Clase (5), Sandlin (6), Zapata (7), Smith (8), and Lavastida, Lopez Alvarez; Gallen, Aguilar (4), Castellanos (5), Booser (7), Ginkel (8), Liranzo (9), and Herrera, Graterol. W_Booser 1-0. L_Zapata 0-1. Sv_Liranzo.

Oakland0412000007120
San Francisco0120000137122

Jefferies, Snead (4), Puk (5), Moll (6), Grimm (7), Trivino (8), Conley (9), Brown (9), and Murphy, Amaya; Wood, Rashi (4), Schimpf (4), Littell (5), Doval (6), Beede (7), Avila (8), Moreno (9), and Casali, Bart. HRs_Yastrzemski.

Cleveland (ss)012000000381
Colorado31321000(x)10151

Allen, Kelly (2), Garza (3), Young (3), Mikolajchak (5), Enright (6), Misiaszek (7), Daniels (8), and Rivera; Gomber, Kinley (5), Gilbreath (6), Blach (7), Cozart (8), Kennedy (9), and Nunez, George. W_Gomber 1-0. L_Allen 1-2. HRs_Mercado, Benson, Rivera; George.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you