|St. Louis
|002
|000
|032
|—
|7
|13
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
Matz, Gallegos (7), Woodford (8), Ruiz (9), and Molina, Stauss, Knizner; Hernandez, Armstrong (2), Bleier (3), Rogers (4), Poteet (8), and Stallings, Henry, Estrada. W_Matz 1-1. L_Bleier 0-3.
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|2
|Philadelphia
|120
|000
|20(x)
|—
|5
|8
|0
Thompson, Banda (5), Fletcher (6), Eickhoff (7), and Perez, Davis; Eflin, Bellatti (4), Nelson (5), Hand (6), Brogdon (7), Familia (8), Jones (9), and Realmuto, Fitch. W_Eflin 2-0. L_Thompson 1-1. HRs_Schwarber.
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
|Washington
|081
|311
|00(x)
|—
|14
|20
|1
Walker, Holderman (2), Orze (4), Claudio (5), Rodriguez (6), Pena (7), and McCann, Senger; Fedde, Murphy (5), Thompson (6), Rogers (8), and Ruiz, Adams, Acosta. W_Fedde 1-0. L_Walker 0-1. HRs_Cruz, Ruiz, Thomas, Escobar, Franco.
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|00(x)
|—
|1
|8
|1
Kluber, Springs (6), Adam (7), Kittredge (8), and Mejia, Alvarez; Elder, Newcomb (5), Jansen (6), Smith (7), Ferguson (8), Minter (8), Riley (9), and Contreras, Estrada. W_Newcomb 1-0. L_Kluber 0-2. Sv_Riley.
|Minnesota
|024
|000
|000
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Boston
|100
|007
|20(x)
|—
|10
|11
|0
Winder, Coulombe (4), Duran (5), Jax (6), Velez (6), Romero (7), Ohl (8), and Jeffers, Schmidt; Wacha, Brasier (5), Robles (6), Crawford (7), Davis (8), Danish (9), and Plawecki. W_Robles 1-0. L_Jax 0-1. HRs_Buxton, Correa, Urshela.
|Detroit
|000
|300
|200
|—
|5
|11
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|020
|—
|3
|10
|1
Manning, Barnes (5), Fulmer (6), Vest (7), Garcia (8), Haase (9), and Barnhart, Haase, De La Cruz; Banuelos, King (4), Castro (5), Marinaccio (6), Brito (7), and Higashioka, Seigler. W_Manning 1-1. L_Banuelos 0-1. Sv_Haase. HRs_Baddoo, Cabrera.
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|6
|2
|Toronto
|000
|020
|00(x)
|—
|2
|5
|1
Wells, Lakins Sr. (4), Perez (6), Ellis (7), and Nottingham, Taylor; Manoah, Cimber (5), Merryweather (6), Stripling (7), Garcia (8), Romano (9), and Jansen, Moreno. W_Cimber 1-0. L_Lakins Sr. 0-1. Sv_Romano.
|Seattle
|020
|020
|050
|—
|9
|11
|2
|Cincinnati
|104
|200
|05(x)
|—
|12
|12
|1
Flexen, Sewald (5), Romo (6), Steckenrider (7), Chang (8), Aquino (8), Morillo (8), and Raleigh, Torrens; Greene, Strickland (5), Williamson (6), Diaz (8), Branche (9), and Stephenson, Garcia. W_Diaz 1-0. L_Chang 0-1. Sv_Branche. HRs_Suarez, Kelenic; India, Drury, Naquin, Senzel.
|Chicago
|300
|000
|200
|—
|5
|8
|6
|Texas
|104
|031
|02(x)
|—
|11
|10
|2
Rucker, Effross (2), Yardley (3), Reyes (3), Espinoza (4), McCarthy (5), Correa (6), Short (7), and Hicks, Ballesteros; Hearn, Santana (5), Abreu (6), Sborz (7), King (7), Patton (9), and Garver, Heim, Viloria. W_Hearn 3-0. L_Yardley 2-1. HRs_Nwogu, Hermosillo.
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|040
|—
|4
|4
|1
|Milwaukee
|022
|000
|01(x)
|—
|5
|8
|0
Hernandez, Phillips (3), Clarke (4), Barlow (5), Staumont (6), Brentz (7), Willeman (8), and Gallagher, Cropley; Houser, Hader (7), Williams (8), Cruz (8), Cousins (9), and Diaz. W_Cruz 1-0. L_Willeman 0-1. Sv_Cousins. HRs_Diaz.
|Chicago
|021
|001
|032
|—
|9
|12
|3
|San Diego
|020
|110
|020
|—
|6
|8
|1
Kopech, Olson (3), Bummer (4), Hendriks (5), Crick (6), Banks (7), Freeman (9), and McGuire, Fernandez; Snell, Guerra (5), Paddack (6), Krol (9), and Nola, Alfaro. W_Banks 1-0. L_Paddack 0-2. Sv_Freeman. HRs_Dedelow, Garcia, Fernandez.
|Cleveland (ss)
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Arizona
|100
|000
|20(x)
|—
|3
|4
|0
Civale, Shaw (4), Clase (5), Sandlin (6), Zapata (7), Smith (8), and Lavastida, Lopez Alvarez; Gallen, Aguilar (4), Castellanos (5), Booser (7), Ginkel (8), Liranzo (9), and Herrera, Graterol. W_Booser 1-0. L_Zapata 0-1. Sv_Liranzo.
|Oakland
|041
|200
|000
|—
|7
|12
|0
|San Francisco
|012
|000
|013
|—
|7
|12
|2
Jefferies, Snead (4), Puk (5), Moll (6), Grimm (7), Trivino (8), Conley (9), Brown (9), and Murphy, Amaya; Wood, Rashi (4), Schimpf (4), Littell (5), Doval (6), Beede (7), Avila (8), Moreno (9), and Casali, Bart. HRs_Yastrzemski.
|Cleveland (ss)
|012
|000
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Colorado
|313
|210
|00(x)
|—
|10
|15
|1
Allen, Kelly (2), Garza (3), Young (3), Mikolajchak (5), Enright (6), Misiaszek (7), Daniels (8), and Rivera; Gomber, Kinley (5), Gilbreath (6), Blach (7), Cozart (8), Kennedy (9), and Nunez, George. W_Gomber 1-0. L_Allen 1-2. HRs_Mercado, Benson, Rivera; George.
