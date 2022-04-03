|Pittsburgh
|000
|104
|110
|—
|7
|13
|0
|Boston
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
|11
|1
Brubaker, Fletcher (4), Yajure (5), Hanhold (7), O'Reilly (8), Eckelman (9), and Ritchie, Davis; Eovaldi, Kwiatkowski (6), Davis (7), Barnes (8), Strahm (9), and Plawecki, Baldwin. W_Brubaker 1-1. L_Eovaldi 0-1. HRs_Castillo, Chavis; Bradley Jr..
|Baltimore
|000
|011
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
Means, Fry (5), and Taylor; Rodriguez, Foley (6), Vest (6), and Barnhart, Johnson. W_Means 1-0. L_Rodriguez 0-2. Sv_Fry. HRs_Gutierrez.
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|1
|New York
|115
|210
|—
|10
|12
|0
Strider, Maese (3), Higginbotham (4), and Pina; Severino, Cortes (5), and Higashioka. W_Severino 1-0. L_Strider 1-1. HRs_Higashioka (2), Judge, Rizzo.
|Minnesota
|000
|304
|100
|—
|8
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|6
|3
Smeltzer, Thielbar (5), Romero (6), Coulombe (7), Jax (8), and Sanchez, Godoy; McClanahan, Brigden (5), Mazza (5), Bard (7), Springs (8), Poche (9), and Pinto, Hunt. W_Smeltzer 2-0. L_McClanahan 0-1. HRs_Gordon; Zunino.
|Philadelphia
|200
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Toronto
|100
|01(x)
|—
|2
|4
|0
Bellatti, Familia (2), Hand (3), Jones (4), Sanchez (5), and Realmuto; Berrios, and Jansen. HRs_Chapman.
|Los Angeles
|110
|000
|020
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Chicago
|000
|200
|003
|—
|5
|10
|3
Sandoval, Bradley (5), Warren (7), Kristofak (8), and Stassi, Romine; Leiter Jr., Givens (4), Effross (5), Rucker (6), Ueckert (8), Holmes (8), Yardley (9), and Contreras, Higgins. W_Yardley 2-0. L_Kristofak 0-1. HRs_Byrd, Suzuki.
|San Francisco
|001
|003
|600
|—
|10
|13
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|2
|1
Castro, Avila (2), Littell (3), Doval (4), Williams (5), Llovera (6), Espinal (8), and Bart, Pereda; Kershaw, Almonte (5), Vesia (6), Phillips (6), Kimbrel (7), Cleavinger (7), Washington (7), Bickford (8), Moronta (9), and Smith, Wolters. W_Williams 1-0. L_Phillips 1-1. HRs_Dean, Auerbach, Bart.
|Colorado
|000
|703
|001
|—
|11
|14
|0
|Oakland
|100
|110
|206
|—
|11
|12
|0
Dennis, Blach (4), Gilbreath (6), Colome (7), Sheffield (8), Bird (9), Bowden (9), and Nunez, Perez; Blackburn, Grimm (4), Puk (5), Moll (7), Howard (8), and Murphy, Allen. HRs_Joe, Nunez; Kemp, Brown, Andrus, Smith.
|San Diego
|101
|010
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|201
|200
|10(x)
|—
|6
|10
|1
Musgrove, Higgins (5), Bergen (5), Adams (7), Suarez (8), and Nola; Mahle, Hoffman (5), Diaz (6), Cessa (7), Warren (8), Moreta (9), and Stephenson. W_Mahle 2-0. L_Musgrove 0-2. Sv_Moreta. HRs_Farmer.
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Texas
|000
|300
|00(x)
|—
|3
|7
|0
Bieber, Shaw (4), Morgan (5), Sandlin (8), and Hedges, Rivera; Bush, White (2), Kent (4), Richards (6), Barlow (7), Martin (8), King (9), and Garver, Viloria. W_Kent 1-0. L_Bieber 0-2. Sv_King. HRs_Garcia.
|Chicago
|000
|103
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Arizona
|231
|100
|01(x)
|—
|8
|11
|2
Lynn, Broadway (4), Freeman (4), Bummer (5), Crick (7), Ruiz (8), and Grandal, Zavala; Kelly, Mantiply (5), Melancon (6), Jameson (7), Tice (9), and Graterol, Centeno. W_Kelly 1-0. L_Lynn 0-1.
|Milwaukee
|110
|001
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Seattle
|001
|000
|021
|—
|4
|5
|0
Burnes, Williams (7), Hitt (7), Cousins (8), Gustave (8), Gott (9), and Severino, Diaz; Ray, Curvelo (6), Romo (7), Sewald (8), Steckenrider (9), and Murphy. W_Steckenrider 1-0. L_Gott 0-1. HRs_Scheiner, Murphy.
