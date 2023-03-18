|Atlanta
|100
|030
|130
|—
|8
|17
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
Shuster, Anderson (5), Tonkin (7), Stephens (8), Young (9), and Murphy, Hudson; Houck, Perry (5), Jansen (6), Brasier (7), Ort (8), Arias (8), Sherriff (9), and McGuire, Hamilton. W_Shuster 1-0. L_Houck 1-1. HRs_Olson (2), Jenista, Tolman.
|Baltimore
|003
|100
|001
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|020
|000
|100
|—
|3
|5
|0
Kremer, Bautista (5), Politi (6), Baker (7), Gillaspie (8), Cano (9), and Rutschman, Handley; Mahle, Bugg (4), Coulombe (5), Ortega (6), Schulfer (8), Nordlin (9), and Jeffers, Camargo. W_Kremer 1-0. L_Mahle 1-1. Sv_Cano. HRs_Westburg, Cameron, Cowser; Farmer (2), Taylor.
|Washington
|001
|001
|018
|—
|11
|15
|0
|Houston
|004
|100
|110
|—
|7
|13
|1
Gore, Edwards Jr. (5), Colome (6), Finnegan (7), Ward (7), Ferrer (8), Liranzo (9), and Ruiz, Adams; Brown, Maton (5), Gage (6), Stanek (7), Martinez (8), Conn (9), Betances (9), and Stubbs, Salazar. W_Ferrer 1-0. L_Conn 0-1. HRs_Garcia, Baker, Adams; Pena (2).
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|3
|0
|Pittsburgh
|221
|000
|01(x)
|—
|6
|7
|1
Patino, Strong (2), Kelley (3), Chirinos (4), Crick (7), Faucher (8), and Bethancourt, Hunt; Bido, De Jong (3), Perdomo (4), Moreta (5), Zamora (6), De Los Santos (7), Bolton (8), and Heineman, Plawecki. W_Bido 1-1. L_Patino 1-1. Sv_Bolton. HRs_Raley, Driscoll; Choi, Smith-Njigba, Martin.
|NY Yankees
|000
|020
|320
|—
|7
|15
|0
|Detroit
|115
|010
|00(x)
|—
|8
|13
|1
German, Krook (3), Garcia (6), Danish (8), and Duran, Gasper; Manning, Uceta (4), Wentz (5), Faedo (8), and Rogers, Knapp. W_Manning 1-1. L_German 1-1. Sv_Faedo. HRs_Cowles, Difo; Knapp (2), Greene, Baddoo, Keith.
|Toronto (ss)
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Philadelphia (ss)
|100
|002
|10(x)
|—
|4
|10
|1
Bassitt, Swanson (6), Pop (7), Jackson (8), and Kirk, Sosa; Falter, Brogdon (6), Kimbrel (7), Dominguez (8), Bowden (9), and Garcia, Conley. W_Brogdon 1-0. L_Swanson 1-1. Sv_Bowden. HRs_Eden; Hoskins, Rincones.
|Philadelphia (ss)
|200
|420
|000
|—
|8
|9
|0
|Toronto (ss)
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
Strahm, Bellatti (3), Plassmeyer (4), Uelmen (8), Hernandez (9), and McDowell, Roberts; Kikuchi, Hernandez (4), Fry (4), Pearson (6), Cimber (8), Romano (9), and Jansen, Berman. W_Strahm 1-0. L_Kikuchi 1-1. HRs_Clemens.
|St. Louis
|091
|031
|200
|—
|16
|17
|0
|Miami (ss)
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|6
|3
Matz, VerHagen (6), Helsley (7), Hicks (8), Stratton (9), and Knizner, Pages; Rogers, Burgos (5), Quezada (5), Floro (6), Scott (7), Jozwiak (7), Puk (8), Villalobos (9), and Fortes, Chavez. W_Matz 2-0. L_Rogers 0-1. HRs_Chisholm Jr..
|Chicago Cubs (ss)
|002
|100
|010
|—
|4
|4
|0
|Chicago WSox
|010
|100
|110
|—
|4
|8
|0
Neidert, Sanders (3), Borucki (5), Rodriguez (6), Little (8), Estrada (9), and Gomes, Nunez; Clevinger, Santos (4), Lopez (6), Martin (7), and Zavala, Hackenberg. HRs_Gomes, Rios, Alcantara; Gonzalez.
|LA Dodgers
|000
|800
|100
|—
|9
|10
|1
|Chicago Cubs (ss)
|001
|003
|300
|—
|7
|9
|1
Pepiot, Curtis (4), Kolarek (5), Scott (6), De La Rosa (7), Bickford (8), Cyr (9), and Mazeika, Feduccia; Wesneski, Bain (4), Remy (4), Alzolay (5), Wick (7), Kay (8), Merryweather (9), and Barnhart, Torrens. W_Pepiot 1-0. L_Wesneski 2-1. Sv_Cyr. HRs_Martinez, Vargas; Wetzel.
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|210
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Texas
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
|7
|1
Junk, Bush (4), Erceg (4), Gasser (5), Varland (7), Miller (8), and Caratini, Henry; Eovaldi, Barnes (4), Ragans (5), Moronta (8), Latz (9), and Heim, Whatley. W_Varland 1-0. L_Ragans 2-1. Sv_Miller. HRs_Bolt, Wiemer; Smith, Heim.
|San Francisco
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|8
|3
|Oakland
|120
|100
|03(x)
|—
|7
|14
|2
Stripling, Alexander (6), Rogers (7), Llovera (8), Adon (8), and Perez, Wynns; Kaprielian, May (5), Acevedo (6), Smith (7), Steckenrider (8), Hall (9), and Langeliers, McCann. W_Kaprielian 1-0. L_Stripling 0-1.
|Arizona
|001
|030
|000
|—
|4
|10
|1
|Colorado
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|8
|0
R.Nelson, K.Nelson (5), Frias (6), Chafin (6), McAllister (7), Vargas (8), Ferguson (9), and Kelly, Sanchez; Urena, Valdez (5), Hand (7), Blach (8), Lawrence (9), and Diaz, Romo. W_Nelson 1-1. L_Urena 0-1. Sv_Ferguson. HRs_Castillo.
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
|LA Angels
|407
|000
|01(x)
|—
|12
|17
|0
Heasley, Chamberlain (3), Lovelady (4), Kriske (5), Parrish (7), and Briceno, Tresh; Suarez, Warren (5), Joyce (7), Bachman (8), Holder (9), and Stassi, Thaiss. W_Suarez 2-1. L_Heasley 0-1. HRs_Drury, Lamb.
|Miami (ss)
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|3
|NY Mets
|001
|500
|00(x)
|—
|6
|7
|0
Perez, Brazoban (4), Garcia (4), Nardi (5), Simpson (6), Bice (7), Evans (8), and Stallings, Allen; Carrasco, Brigham (5), Nogosek (6), Curtiss (8), McFarland (9), and Alvarez, Perez. W_Carrasco 1-1. L_Perez 0-1.
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Cincinnati
|003
|200
|20(x)
|—
|7
|10
|2
Civale, Hanner (4), Morgan (5), Curry (6), Kelly (8), and Gallagher, Lavastida; Ashcraft, Sousa (5), Law (6), Kuhnel (7), Strickland (8), Farmer (9), and Stephenson, Vellojin. W_Ashcraft 2-1. L_Civale 2-2. HRs_Fraley.
|Seattle
|400
|510
|000
|—
|10
|9
|1
|San Diego
|100
|030
|001
|—
|5
|9
|1
Flexen, Kuhn (5), Benitez (5), Brash (6), Saucedo (7), Gott (8), O'Brien (9), and Raleigh, Ford; Snell, Hawkins (4), Gonzalez (4), Bachar (5), Hader (6), Espada (7), Hanhold (9), and Nola, Severino. W_Flexen 2-0. L_Snell 0-1. HRs_France, Scheiner; Tatis Jr.
