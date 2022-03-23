|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|034
|—
|7
|14
|1
|Atlanta
|020
|020
|012
|—
|7
|13
|2
McClanahan, Romero (3), White (4), Wisler (5), Raley (6), Chargois (7), Feyereisen (8), Hogan (9), and Mejia, Hudson; Wright, O'Day (4), Newcomb (5), Minter (7), Brennan (8), Ferguson (8), Vincent (9), Sittinger (9), and Pina, Clementina. HRs_Riley (2), Swanson.
|Minnesota
|000
|040
|060
|—
|10
|9
|2
|Boston
|000
|001
|300
|—
|4
|8
|0
Winder, Rogers (3), Duffey (4), Faria (5), Coulombe (8), and Jeffers, Godoy, Camargo; Eovaldi, Brasier (5), German (5), Groome (6), Feliz (7), Seabold (8), Danish (8), and Vazquez, Wong. W_Faria 1-0. L_Seabold 0-1. HRs_Larnach; Devers, Fitzgerald.
|Pittsburgh
|100
|022
|001
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Detroit
|100
|000
|500
|—
|6
|9
|0
Crowe, Eickhoff (3), Banda (5), Howard (6), Brice (7), Toribio (7), Fletcher (8), Mejia (9), and Perez, Ritchie; Rodriguez, Fulmer (5), Blackwood (5), Soto (6), Chafin (7), Lange (8), Carlton (9), and Barnhart, Rosoff. HRs_Park, Owen, Perez; Kreidler, Hill.
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|001
|—
|3
|11
|0
|Houston
|020
|200
|060
|—
|10
|14
|1
Wainwright, Brooks (4), Wittgren (7), Walsh (8), Ryan (8), and Sanchez, Coulter; Verlander, Conn (3), Neris (4), Paredes (5), Ivey (6), Horrell (7), Bermudez (8), Mushinski (9), and Maldonado, Papierski. W_Verlander 1-0. L_Wainwright 0-1. HRs_Gurriel, Schreiber, Leon.
|Washington
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Miami
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
Corbin, Cishek (5), Finnegan (6), Brill (6), Adon (7), and Ruiz, Barrera; Alcantara, Poteet (5), Neidert (7), Brazoban (9), and Stallings, Quintana. W_Poteet 1-0. L_Finnegan 0-1. Sv_Brazoban. HRs_Soto.
|Toronto
|001
|400
|020
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|042
|110
|000
|—
|8
|13
|0
Berrios, Vasquez (2), Hernandez (3), Romano (4), Mayza (5), Borucki (6), Anderson (7), and McGuire, Heineman; Sanchez, Brogdon (3), Coonrod (4), Ross (4), Nelson (5), Kelly (7), Morales (9), and Realmuto, Stubbs. W_Sanchez 1-0. L_Berrios 0-1. Sv_Morales. HRs_Espinal, Martinez, Katoh, Schwecke; Realmuto.
|Oakland
|101
|010
|100
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Chicago
|011
|000
|300
|—
|5
|8
|2
Oller, Snead (3), Trivino (4), Guerra (5), Logue (6), Jimenez (7), Jackson (8), and Murphy, Bethancourt; Stroman, Effross (3), Leiter Jr. (4), Stout (5), Wick (6), Chavez (7), Ueckert (9), and Contreras, Hicks. W_Chavez 1-0. L_Logue 0-1. Sv_Ueckert.
|Cleveland
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|130
|000
|200
|—
|6
|9
|0
Bieber, Coulter (2), Morgan (3), Clase (5), Gose (6), Tully (7), and Maile, Naylor, Lavastida; Kershaw, Bruihl (3), Treinen (5), Hudson (6), Almonte (7), Hagenman (8), Plunkett (9), and Smith, Telis. W_Kershaw 1-0. L_Bieber 0-1. HRs_Lux, Vargas.
|Arizona
|100
|011
|020
|—
|5
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|020
|010
|—
|3
|3
|0
Kelly, Nelson (4), Martin (5), Ginkel (7), Weiss (8), Mantiply (8), and Varsho, Greiner; Webb, McGee (4), Rogers (5), Leone (6), Brebbia (7), Llovera (8), Tago (9), and Bart, Genoves. W_Martin 1-0. L_Leone 0-1. Sv_Mantiply. HRs_Canzone; Bart.
|Chicago
|401
|000
|000
|—
|5
|7
|1
|Texas
|201
|500
|240
|—
|14
|16
|1
Lynn, Alston (3), Kimbrel (4), Jeans (4), Hendriks (5), Crochet (6), Foster (7), Finnegan (8), and Grandal, Collins; Otto, Polley (2), Santana (3), Tropeano (4), Anderson (6), Tinoco (7), Lee (8), Robert (9), and Garver, Trevino. W_Tropeano 1-0. L_Kimbrel 0-1. HRs_Gonzalez; Garver (2), Seager, Thompson.
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|1
|San Diego
|000
|021
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
Suarez, Guzman (3), Bradley (4), Ramos (5), Herget (6), Ortega (7), Marte (8), and Thaiss, Mulrine; Gore, Lamet (4), Stammen (5), Johnson (6), Pagan (7), Krol (8), Kerr (9), and Alfaro, Rivas. W_Stammen 1-0. L_Ramos 0-1. Sv_Kerr. HRs_Alfaro.
|Kansas City
|002
|101
|211
|—
|8
|13
|1
|Colorado
|001
|300
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
Greinke, Vizcaino (4), Freeman (4), Keller (5), Peacock (8), Vines (9), and Perez, Gallagher; Blach, Lawrence (4), Bird (5), Bowden (6), Sheffield (7), Hammer (8), Lee (9), and Nunez, Perez. W_Keller 1-0. L_Sheffield 0-1. HRs_Olivares (2); Hilliard.
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|331
|000
|—
|7
|12
|0
Bradish, Wells (3), Baumann (5), Tate (7), Perez (8), and Chirinos, Handley; Garcia, Gil (3), Green (5), Peralta (6), Holmes (7), Luetge (8), Greene (9), and Higashioka, McDowell. W_Gil 1-0. L_Wells 0-1. HRs_LeMahieu, Stanton, Torres.
