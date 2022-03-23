Tampa Bay0000000347141
Atlanta0200200127132

McClanahan, Romero (3), White (4), Wisler (5), Raley (6), Chargois (7), Feyereisen (8), Hogan (9), and Mejia, Hudson; Wright, O'Day (4), Newcomb (5), Minter (7), Brennan (8), Ferguson (8), Vincent (9), Sittinger (9), and Pina, Clementina. HRs_Riley (2), Swanson.

Minnesota0000400601092
Boston000001300480

Winder, Rogers (3), Duffey (4), Faria (5), Coulombe (8), and Jeffers, Godoy, Camargo; Eovaldi, Brasier (5), German (5), Groome (6), Feliz (7), Seabold (8), Danish (8), and Vazquez, Wong. W_Faria 1-0. L_Seabold 0-1. HRs_Larnach; Devers, Fitzgerald.

Pittsburgh100022001690
Detroit100000500690

Crowe, Eickhoff (3), Banda (5), Howard (6), Brice (7), Toribio (7), Fletcher (8), Mejia (9), and Perez, Ritchie; Rodriguez, Fulmer (5), Blackwood (5), Soto (6), Chafin (7), Lange (8), Carlton (9), and Barnhart, Rosoff. HRs_Park, Owen, Perez; Kreidler, Hill.

St. Louis0000020013110
Houston02020006010141

Wainwright, Brooks (4), Wittgren (7), Walsh (8), Ryan (8), and Sanchez, Coulter; Verlander, Conn (3), Neris (4), Paredes (5), Ivey (6), Horrell (7), Bermudez (8), Mushinski (9), and Maldonado, Papierski. W_Verlander 1-0. L_Wainwright 0-1. HRs_Gurriel, Schreiber, Leon.

Washington100000001250
Miami000003000380

Corbin, Cishek (5), Finnegan (6), Brill (6), Adon (7), and Ruiz, Barrera; Alcantara, Poteet (5), Neidert (7), Brazoban (9), and Stallings, Quintana. W_Poteet 1-0. L_Finnegan 0-1. Sv_Brazoban. HRs_Soto.

Toronto0014000207100
Philadelphia0421100008130

Berrios, Vasquez (2), Hernandez (3), Romano (4), Mayza (5), Borucki (6), Anderson (7), and McGuire, Heineman; Sanchez, Brogdon (3), Coonrod (4), Ross (4), Nelson (5), Kelly (7), Morales (9), and Realmuto, Stubbs. W_Sanchez 1-0. L_Berrios 0-1. Sv_Morales. HRs_Espinal, Martinez, Katoh, Schwecke; Realmuto.

Oakland101010100481
Chicago011000300582

Oller, Snead (3), Trivino (4), Guerra (5), Logue (6), Jimenez (7), Jackson (8), and Murphy, Bethancourt; Stroman, Effross (3), Leiter Jr. (4), Stout (5), Wick (6), Chavez (7), Ueckert (9), and Contreras, Hicks. W_Chavez 1-0. L_Logue 0-1. Sv_Ueckert.

Cleveland020000000271
Los Angeles130000200690

Bieber, Coulter (2), Morgan (3), Clase (5), Gose (6), Tully (7), and Maile, Naylor, Lavastida; Kershaw, Bruihl (3), Treinen (5), Hudson (6), Almonte (7), Hagenman (8), Plunkett (9), and Smith, Telis. W_Kershaw 1-0. L_Bieber 0-1. HRs_Lux, Vargas.

Arizona100011020581
San Francisco000020010330

Kelly, Nelson (4), Martin (5), Ginkel (7), Weiss (8), Mantiply (8), and Varsho, Greiner; Webb, McGee (4), Rogers (5), Leone (6), Brebbia (7), Llovera (8), Tago (9), and Bart, Genoves. W_Martin 1-0. L_Leone 0-1. Sv_Mantiply. HRs_Canzone; Bart.

Chicago401000000571
Texas20150024014161

Lynn, Alston (3), Kimbrel (4), Jeans (4), Hendriks (5), Crochet (6), Foster (7), Finnegan (8), and Grandal, Collins; Otto, Polley (2), Santana (3), Tropeano (4), Anderson (6), Tinoco (7), Lee (8), Robert (9), and Garver, Trevino. W_Tropeano 1-0. L_Kimbrel 0-1. HRs_Gonzalez; Garver (2), Seager, Thompson.

Los Angeles000000000021
San Diego000021000370

Suarez, Guzman (3), Bradley (4), Ramos (5), Herget (6), Ortega (7), Marte (8), and Thaiss, Mulrine; Gore, Lamet (4), Stammen (5), Johnson (6), Pagan (7), Krol (8), Kerr (9), and Alfaro, Rivas. W_Stammen 1-0. L_Ramos 0-1. Sv_Kerr. HRs_Alfaro.

Kansas City0021012118131
Colorado001300000480

Greinke, Vizcaino (4), Freeman (4), Keller (5), Peacock (8), Vines (9), and Perez, Gallagher; Blach, Lawrence (4), Bird (5), Bowden (6), Sheffield (7), Hammer (8), Lee (9), and Nunez, Perez. W_Keller 1-0. L_Sheffield 0-1. HRs_Olivares (2); Hilliard.

Baltimore000001000180
New York0003310007120

Bradish, Wells (3), Baumann (5), Tate (7), Perez (8), and Chirinos, Handley; Garcia, Gil (3), Green (5), Peralta (6), Holmes (7), Luetge (8), Greene (9), and Higashioka, McDowell. W_Gil 1-0. L_Wells 0-1. HRs_LeMahieu, Stanton, Torres.

