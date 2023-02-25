|Boston
|012
|000
|030
|—
|6
|10
|2
|Atlanta
|002
|010
|003
|—
|6
|9
|1
Dermody, Bleier (2), Ort (3), Mills (4), Sherriff (5), Faria (6), Gudino (7), Sharp (8), Stock (9), Kwiatkowski (9), and Hamilton, Hernandez, Marrero; Allard, Chavez (3), Dodd (4), Vines (6), Young (7), Vodnik (8), Tonkin (9), and Tromp, Tolve. HRs_Dalbec; Olson.
|Minnesota (ss)
|100
|201
|100
|—
|5
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|142
|30(x)
|—
|10
|13
|0
Varland, Dobnak (3), Stewart (5), Enlow (6), Sadzeck (7), Bravo (7), Brink (8), and Greiner, Williams; Rom, Bazardo (3), Charles (4), Gomez (5), Uvila (6), Vallimont (7), McSweeney (9), and Bemboom, Kolozsvary. W_Gomez 1-0. L_Stewart 0-1. HRs_Rosario, Contreras; Kjerstad (2), Vavra, Terry.
|New York (ss)
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|4
|4
|Houston
|000
|001
|30(x)
|—
|4
|8
|0
Reyes, Ottavino (3), Greene (4), Orze (5), Courtney (6), Muckenhirn (7), Acosta (7), Hartwig (8), and Perez, Meyer; Bielak, Blanco (3), Davis (4), Paredes (5), Record (6), Ruppenthal (7), Conn (8), Brown (9), and Lee, Diaz. W_Ruppenthal 1-0. L_Muckenhirn 0-1. Sv_Brown. HRs_Baty; Dirden.
|Tampa Bay
|000
|220
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Minnesota (ss)
|060
|000
|20(x)
|—
|8
|12
|1
Criswell, Fleming (2), Kelly (3), Montgomery (4), Reifert (5), Brigden (6), Roberson (7), LaSorsa (8), and Mejia, Collins; Maeda, Duran (2), Moran (3), Alcala (4), Sands (5), Blackwood (6), Rodriguez (7), Funderburk (9), and Jeffers, Banuelos. W_Duran 1-0. L_Fleming 0-1. HRs_White.
|Washington
|100
|000
|011
|—
|3
|9
|1
|St. Louis
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
Gore, Colome (2), Peralta (3), Ramirez (4), Ward (5), Machado (6), Ferrer (7), Cronin (8), Carrillo (9), and Adams, Millas; Wainwright, Woodford (3), Cabrera (5), Naughton (6), Thompson (7), Naile (8), Whitley (9), and Contreras, Herrera. W_Cronin 1-0. L_Whitley 0-1. Sv_Carrillo. HRs_Donovan.
|Toronto
|001
|320
|300
|—
|9
|13
|1
|Pittsburgh
|004
|001
|020
|—
|7
|7
|2
Kikuchi, Thompson (3), Burnette (3), Thornton (4), Jackson (5), Fry (6), Hernandez (7), Eisert (8), Rees (9), and Jansen, Berman; Keller, Contreras (3), Bednar (4), Garcia (5), De Jong (6), Underwood Jr. (7), Zastryzny (8), Zamora (9), and Hedges, Rodriguez. W_Thornton 1-0. L_Garcia 0-1. Sv_Rees. HRs_Espinal, Guerrero Jr., Barger; Castro.
|New York
|001
|030
|000
|—
|4
|6
|1
|Philadelphia (ss)
|020
|020
|21(x)
|—
|7
|11
|0
Weber, Vasquez (2), Mauricio (3), Weissert (4), Danish (5), Ramirez (6), Snelten (7), Pestana (7), Fitts (8), and Seigler, Narvaez; Nelson, McArthur (2), Marte (3), Head (4), Bowden (5), Morales (6), Baker (7), Cobb (8), Cruz (9), and Stubbs, Friscia. W_Baker 1-0. L_Snelten 0-1. Sv_Cruz. HRs_Torres, Dominguez; De La Cruz, Wilson.
|Philadelphia (ss)
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|6
|2
|Detroit
|001
|001
|20(x)
|—
|4
|6
|0
Plassmeyer, Uelmen (3), Ortiz (4), Walker (5), Jewell (6), Skirrow (8), and Marchan, McDowell; Hill, Wolf (3), Diaz (4), Englert (5), Logue (7), Chentouf (8), De Jesus (9), and Haase, Knapp, Papierski. W_Logue 1-0. L_Jewell 0-1. Sv_De Jesus. HRs_Lipcius, Meadows.
|Arizona
|110
|020
|300
|—
|7
|12
|3
|Oakland
|002
|162
|01(x)
|—
|12
|11
|1
Jameson, Biddle (3), Olivero (3), Clay (4), Grammes (5), Bain (5), Patrick (6), Hill (6), Ferguson (7), Briceno (8), and Moreno, Higgins; Sears, Fishman (2), Tarnok (3), Snead (5), Pruitt (6), Smith (7), Williams (8), Garcia (9), and Pina, Soderstrom, Supak, Susac. W_Snead 1-0. L_Grammes 0-1. HRs_Moreno.
|Cleveland
|110
|010
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|110
|000
|011
|—
|4
|7
|0
Quantrill, Daniels (2), Herrin (3), Curry (4), Smith (6), Oviedo (7), Mikolajchak (8), Pinto (9), and Zunino, Viloria, Lavastida; Williamson, Law (2), Norris (3), Farmer (4), Sims (5), Sanmartin (6), Cruz (7), Duarte (8), Karcher (9), and Maile, Romine. W_Karcher 1-0. L_Pinto 0-1. HRs_Fry, Quinn; McLain.
|Kansas City
|000
|710
|101
|—
|10
|10
|0
|Texas
|030
|000
|002
|—
|5
|9
|0
Mayers, Barlow (3), Taylor (4), Hernandez (5), Lovelady (7), Coleman (8), Del Rosario (9), and Melendez, Porter; Eovaldi, Dunning (3), Kelly (4), Hernandez (5), Howard (6), Cody (8), Barlow (9), and Heim, Whatley. W_Barlow 1-0. L_Dunning 0-1. HRs_Dozier, Loftin, Tolbert; Foscue.
|San Diego
|100
|100
|013
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|010
|000
|001
|—
|2
|4
|1
Lugo, Brooks (3), Felipe (4), Carlton (5), Hanhold (6), Waldron (7), Castillo (8), Baez (9), and Severino, Sullivan; Lynn, Graveman (4), Ruiz (5), Ramsey (6), Cronin (7), Perez (8), Morin (9), Freeman (9), and Grandal, Perez. W_Brooks 1-0. L_Graveman 0-1. HRs_Burger, Sheets.
|San Francisco
|101
|302
|001
|—
|8
|13
|6
|Chicago
|011
|070
|01(x)
|—
|10
|12
|0
Beck, Long (3), Duron (4), Strotman (5), Stryffeler (5), Miller (6), Tillo (7), Hildenberger (8), and Sabol, Wynns; Stroman, Sampson (3), Whitney (4), Elias (5), Leiter Jr. (7), Nittoli (8), Stout (9), and Gomes, Nunez. W_Elias 1-0. L_Strotman 0-1. Sv_Stout. HRs_Wade Jr., Matheny, Sabol, Schmitt; Bote.
|Los Angeles
|040
|100
|000
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Seattle
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
Davidson, Webb (3), Devenski (4), Holder (5), Warren (6), Reyes (7), Ingram (8), Valdez (9), and Thaiss, Godoy, Emmerson; Gonzales, Brash (3), Clarke (4), Festa (5), Bukauskas (6), McCaughan (7), Kober (9), and Hummel, Ford. W_Davidson 1-0. L_Gonzales 0-1. HRs_Adell; Marlowe.
|Colorado
|220
|003
|221
|—
|12
|15
|1
|Arizona
|100
|110
|110
|—
|5
|12
|2
Davis, Blach (2), Abad (4), Zeuch (5), Calvo (7), Kauffmann (8), Koch (9), and Diaz, MacIver, Fulford; Nelson, Yardley (2), Chafin (3), Familia (4), Castro (5), Ginkel (6), Hendrix (7), Stumpo (8), Saalfrank (9), Rice (9), and Kelly, Centeno. W_Davis 1-0. L_Nelson 0-1. HRs_Montes, Veen; Gurriel Jr., Perdomo.
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|200
|—
|4
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|102
|022
|00(x)
|—
|7
|9
|0
Grove, Andriese (2), Bruihl (3), Hudson (4), Yamamoto (5), Hagenman (6), Washington (7), De La Rosa (8), and Smith, Mazeika; Stock, Claudio (2), Peguero (3), Miller (4), Myers (5), Boushley (6), Yeager (7), Fernandez (8), Hardy (9), and Contreras, Navarreto. W_Peguero 1-0. L_Bruihl 0-1. Sv_Hardy. HRs_Freeman; Mitchell (2), Tellez.
|Miami
|011
|000
|000
|—
|2
|3
|1
|New York (ss)
|021
|020
|00(x)
|—
|5
|10
|1
Garrett, Chargois (3), Gonzalez (4), Maldonado (5), Castano (6), Nardi (8), and Fortes, McIntosh; Butto, Parsons (2), Brigham (3), McFarland (4), Nogosek (5), Walker (6), Yacabonis (7), Woods (8), Lavender (9), and Nido, Senger. W_Brigham 1-0. L_Chargois 0-1. Sv_Lavender. HRs_Alonso.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.