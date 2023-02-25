Boston0120000306102
Atlanta002010003691

Dermody, Bleier (2), Ort (3), Mills (4), Sherriff (5), Faria (6), Gudino (7), Sharp (8), Stock (9), Kwiatkowski (9), and Hamilton, Hernandez, Marrero; Allard, Chavez (3), Dodd (4), Vines (6), Young (7), Vodnik (8), Tonkin (9), and Tromp, Tolve. HRs_Dalbec; Olson.

Minnesota (ss)100201100540
Baltimore00014230(x)10130

Varland, Dobnak (3), Stewart (5), Enlow (6), Sadzeck (7), Bravo (7), Brink (8), and Greiner, Williams; Rom, Bazardo (3), Charles (4), Gomez (5), Uvila (6), Vallimont (7), McSweeney (9), and Bemboom, Kolozsvary. W_Gomez 1-0. L_Stewart 0-1. HRs_Rosario, Contreras; Kjerstad (2), Vavra, Terry.

New York (ss)200000000244
Houston00000130(x)480

Reyes, Ottavino (3), Greene (4), Orze (5), Courtney (6), Muckenhirn (7), Acosta (7), Hartwig (8), and Perez, Meyer; Bielak, Blanco (3), Davis (4), Paredes (5), Record (6), Ruppenthal (7), Conn (8), Brown (9), and Lee, Diaz. W_Ruppenthal 1-0. L_Muckenhirn 0-1. Sv_Brown. HRs_Baty; Dirden.

Tampa Bay000220000480
Minnesota (ss)06000020(x)8121

Criswell, Fleming (2), Kelly (3), Montgomery (4), Reifert (5), Brigden (6), Roberson (7), LaSorsa (8), and Mejia, Collins; Maeda, Duran (2), Moran (3), Alcala (4), Sands (5), Blackwood (6), Rodriguez (7), Funderburk (9), and Jeffers, Banuelos. W_Duran 1-0. L_Fleming 0-1. HRs_White.

Washington100000011391
St. Louis002000000251

Gore, Colome (2), Peralta (3), Ramirez (4), Ward (5), Machado (6), Ferrer (7), Cronin (8), Carrillo (9), and Adams, Millas; Wainwright, Woodford (3), Cabrera (5), Naughton (6), Thompson (7), Naile (8), Whitley (9), and Contreras, Herrera. W_Cronin 1-0. L_Whitley 0-1. Sv_Carrillo. HRs_Donovan.

Toronto0013203009131
Pittsburgh004001020772

Kikuchi, Thompson (3), Burnette (3), Thornton (4), Jackson (5), Fry (6), Hernandez (7), Eisert (8), Rees (9), and Jansen, Berman; Keller, Contreras (3), Bednar (4), Garcia (5), De Jong (6), Underwood Jr. (7), Zastryzny (8), Zamora (9), and Hedges, Rodriguez. W_Thornton 1-0. L_Garcia 0-1. Sv_Rees. HRs_Espinal, Guerrero Jr., Barger; Castro.

New York001030000461
Philadelphia (ss)02002021(x)7110

Weber, Vasquez (2), Mauricio (3), Weissert (4), Danish (5), Ramirez (6), Snelten (7), Pestana (7), Fitts (8), and Seigler, Narvaez; Nelson, McArthur (2), Marte (3), Head (4), Bowden (5), Morales (6), Baker (7), Cobb (8), Cruz (9), and Stubbs, Friscia. W_Baker 1-0. L_Snelten 0-1. Sv_Cruz. HRs_Torres, Dominguez; De La Cruz, Wilson.

Philadelphia (ss)000000200262
Detroit00100120(x)460

Plassmeyer, Uelmen (3), Ortiz (4), Walker (5), Jewell (6), Skirrow (8), and Marchan, McDowell; Hill, Wolf (3), Diaz (4), Englert (5), Logue (7), Chentouf (8), De Jesus (9), and Haase, Knapp, Papierski. W_Logue 1-0. L_Jewell 0-1. Sv_De Jesus. HRs_Lipcius, Meadows.

Arizona1100203007123
Oakland00216201(x)12111

Jameson, Biddle (3), Olivero (3), Clay (4), Grammes (5), Bain (5), Patrick (6), Hill (6), Ferguson (7), Briceno (8), and Moreno, Higgins; Sears, Fishman (2), Tarnok (3), Snead (5), Pruitt (6), Smith (7), Williams (8), Garcia (9), and Pina, Soderstrom, Supak, Susac. W_Snead 1-0. L_Grammes 0-1. HRs_Moreno.

Cleveland110010000380
Cincinnati110000011470

Quantrill, Daniels (2), Herrin (3), Curry (4), Smith (6), Oviedo (7), Mikolajchak (8), Pinto (9), and Zunino, Viloria, Lavastida; Williamson, Law (2), Norris (3), Farmer (4), Sims (5), Sanmartin (6), Cruz (7), Duarte (8), Karcher (9), and Maile, Romine. W_Karcher 1-0. L_Pinto 0-1. HRs_Fry, Quinn; McLain.

Kansas City00071010110100
Texas030000002590

Mayers, Barlow (3), Taylor (4), Hernandez (5), Lovelady (7), Coleman (8), Del Rosario (9), and Melendez, Porter; Eovaldi, Dunning (3), Kelly (4), Hernandez (5), Howard (6), Cody (8), Barlow (9), and Heim, Whatley. W_Barlow 1-0. L_Dunning 0-1. HRs_Dozier, Loftin, Tolbert; Foscue.

San Diego100100013690
Chicago010000001241

Lugo, Brooks (3), Felipe (4), Carlton (5), Hanhold (6), Waldron (7), Castillo (8), Baez (9), and Severino, Sullivan; Lynn, Graveman (4), Ruiz (5), Ramsey (6), Cronin (7), Perez (8), Morin (9), Freeman (9), and Grandal, Perez. W_Brooks 1-0. L_Graveman 0-1. HRs_Burger, Sheets.

San Francisco1013020018136
Chicago01107001(x)10120

Beck, Long (3), Duron (4), Strotman (5), Stryffeler (5), Miller (6), Tillo (7), Hildenberger (8), and Sabol, Wynns; Stroman, Sampson (3), Whitney (4), Elias (5), Leiter Jr. (7), Nittoli (8), Stout (9), and Gomes, Nunez. W_Elias 1-0. L_Strotman 0-1. Sv_Stout. HRs_Wade Jr., Matheny, Sabol, Schmitt; Bote.

Los Angeles0401000005100
Seattle000010000150

Davidson, Webb (3), Devenski (4), Holder (5), Warren (6), Reyes (7), Ingram (8), Valdez (9), and Thaiss, Godoy, Emmerson; Gonzales, Brash (3), Clarke (4), Festa (5), Bukauskas (6), McCaughan (7), Kober (9), and Hummel, Ford. W_Davidson 1-0. L_Gonzales 0-1. HRs_Adell; Marlowe.

Colorado22000322112151
Arizona1001101105122

Davis, Blach (2), Abad (4), Zeuch (5), Calvo (7), Kauffmann (8), Koch (9), and Diaz, MacIver, Fulford; Nelson, Yardley (2), Chafin (3), Familia (4), Castro (5), Ginkel (6), Hendrix (7), Stumpo (8), Saalfrank (9), Rice (9), and Kelly, Centeno. W_Davis 1-0. L_Nelson 0-1. HRs_Montes, Veen; Gurriel Jr., Perdomo.

Los Angeles002000200461
Milwaukee10202200(x)790

Grove, Andriese (2), Bruihl (3), Hudson (4), Yamamoto (5), Hagenman (6), Washington (7), De La Rosa (8), and Smith, Mazeika; Stock, Claudio (2), Peguero (3), Miller (4), Myers (5), Boushley (6), Yeager (7), Fernandez (8), Hardy (9), and Contreras, Navarreto. W_Peguero 1-0. L_Bruihl 0-1. Sv_Hardy. HRs_Freeman; Mitchell (2), Tellez.

Miami011000000231
New York (ss)02102000(x)5101

Garrett, Chargois (3), Gonzalez (4), Maldonado (5), Castano (6), Nardi (8), and Fortes, McIntosh; Butto, Parsons (2), Brigham (3), McFarland (4), Nogosek (5), Walker (6), Yacabonis (7), Woods (8), Lavender (9), and Nido, Senger. W_Brigham 1-0. L_Chargois 0-1. Sv_Lavender. HRs_Alonso.

