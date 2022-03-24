|New York
|000
|030
|0
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Detroit
|000
|005
|0
|—
|5
|10
|0
Schmidt, Sears (3), Loaisiga (5), Rodriguez (6), Loseke (6), Abreu (7), and Freitas, Brantly; Mize, Jimenez (4), Del Pozo (5), Garcia (5), Diaz (6), and Garneau, Haase. W_Diaz 1-0. L_Rodriguez 0-1. HRs_Gonzalez; Lopez, Candelario.
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|200
|110
|21(x)
|—
|7
|9
|0
Rasmussen, Kittredge (3), Beeks (4), Fairbanks (5), Poche (6), Adam (7), Springs (8), and Pinto, Hunt; Ober, Thielbar (4), Cotton (5), Minaya (7), Duran (8), and Sanchez, Hamilton. W_Ober 1-0. L_Rasmussen 0-1. HRs_Polanco, Beckham.
|Philadelphia
|000
|21
|—
|3
|2
|0
|Pittsburgh
|011
|10
|—
|3
|8
|0
Nola, McArthur (4), Adams (4), Bedrosian (5), and Realmuto; Keller, Contreras (4), and Perez. HRs_Hoskins, Moniak; Tsutsugo, Allen.
|San Francisco
|010
|410
|021
|—
|9
|12
|0
|Chicago
|010
|001
|112
|—
|6
|9
|2
Rodon, Bates (3), Alvarez (4), Doval (5), Littell (6), Espinal (7), De Jesus (9), and Casali, Bailey; Lopez, Bummer (3), Ruiz (4), Severino (5), Burr (6), Sousa (7), Freeman (8), Schryver (9), and Perez, Zavala. W_Bates 1-0. L_Ruiz 0-1. HRs_Smith, Estrada, Bailey, Blandino, Gamboa; Burger, Jimenez, Smith Jr..
|Seattle
|001
|000
|020
|—
|3
|6
|1
|Cleveland
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
Gilbert, Sheffield (4), Swanson (6), Misiewicz (7), Mills (8), Murfee (9), and Murphy, Raleigh; Quantrill, Hentges (3), Broom (4), Garza (5), Young (6), Myers (8), Scott (7), and Leon, Rivera. W_Misiewicz 1-0. L_Myers 0-1. Sv_Murfee. HRs_Johnson.
|Cincinnati
|201
|000
|010
|—
|4
|9
|1
|Kansas City
|001
|300
|001
|—
|5
|11
|1
Lodolo, Demurias (3), Wilson (4), Santillan (5), Warren (7), Overton (8), and Stephenson, Knapp; Lynch, Cuas (3), Payamps (4), Clarke (5), Speier (6), Tapia (7), Griffin (8), Snider (9), and Melendez, Rivero. W_Snider 1-0. L_Overton 0-1. HRs_Votto; Witt Jr..
|Texas
|010
|003
|100
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Oakland
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
|9
|3
Gray, Moore (3), Howard (5), King (7), Holland (8), Workman (9), and Trevino, Pozo; Manaea, Lemoine (5), Honeywell Jr. (6), Holmes (8), Castellani (9), and Allen, Soderstrom. W_Howard 1-0. L_Honeywell Jr. 0-1. Sv_Workman. HRs_Solak; Neuse, Allen.
|Los Angeles
|111
|003
|000
|—
|6
|13
|0
|Colorado
|000
|100
|203
|—
|6
|7
|1
Gonsolin, Anderson (4), Ferguson (7), Vesia (7), Cleavinger (8), Moronta (9), and Barnes, Wolters; Neal, Smith (3), Dennis (4), Gaddis (6), Gilbreath (8), Kennedy (9), and Diaz, Serven, Fulford. HRs_Alvarez, Pollock, Rios; Peterson, Tovar.
|Chicago
|102
|000
|100
|—
|4
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|220
|10(x)
|—
|5
|8
|2
Steele, Martin (3), Sampson (4), St. John (5), Holder (7), Rodriguez (8), and Gomes, Higgins; Lorenzen, Wantz (4), Daniel (6), Moran (8), Weiss (9), and Wallach, Romine, Lovelace. W_Daniel 1-0. L_Holder 0-1. Sv_Weiss. HRs_Ward.
|Arizona
|031
|020
|004
|—
|10
|14
|1
|Milwaukee
|010
|002
|000
|—
|3
|9
|2
Widener, Lemieux (3), Straily (4), Curtis (7), Poppen (8), Liranzo (9), and Herrera, Centeno; Woodruff, Hintzen (4), Suter (4), Hader (6), Cousins (7), Gott (8), Milner (9), and Narvaez, Reetz. W_Widener 1-0. L_Woodruff 0-1. HRs_Rojas, Diaz; Singleton, Dahl.
|Boston
|120
|010
|010
|—
|5
|7
|1
|Baltimore
|021
|130
|01(x)
|—
|8
|9
|0
Pivetta, Martinez (4), Diekman (5), Strahm (6), Sawamura (7), Crawford (8), and Plawecki, Hernandez; Zimmermann, Lowther (3), Scott (5), Fry (6), Lakins Sr. (7), Diplan (9), and Taylor, Cumberland. W_Scott 1-0. L_Diekman 0-1. Sv_Diplan. HRs_Hernandez, Northcut, Fitzgerald; Mountcastle, McKenna, Urias.
|Houston
|002
|042
|020
|—
|10
|11
|4
|Washington
|130
|000
|220
|—
|8
|13
|1
Bielak, Maton (3), Abreu (4), France (5), Hernandez (7), Betances (8), Cobos (8), Olczak (9), and Castro, Salazar; Gray, Ramirez (4), Doolittle (5), Arano (5), Edwards Jr. (6), Voth (7), Perez (8), Carrillo (9), and Ruiz, Herrmann. W_Abreu 1-0. L_Doolittle 0-1. Sv_Olczak. HRs_Gurriel, Santana.
|Miami
|100
|000
|200
|—
|3
|5
|1
|New York
|204
|010
|11(x)
|—
|9
|11
|2
Stewart, Brigham (3), Bass (4), Okert (5), Bender (6), Lopez (7), Zabala (8), and Fortes, Henry; Reid-Foley, Diaz (2), Castro (3), Orze (4), Shreve (5), Holderman (6), Walker (7), Lugo (8), Mitchell (9), and Senger, Alvarez. W_Reid-Foley 1-0. L_Stewart 0-1. HRs_Canha, Lindor, Alvarez.
