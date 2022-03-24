New York0000300370
Detroit00000505100

Schmidt, Sears (3), Loaisiga (5), Rodriguez (6), Loseke (6), Abreu (7), and Freitas, Brantly; Mize, Jimenez (4), Del Pozo (5), Garcia (5), Diaz (6), and Garneau, Haase. W_Diaz 1-0. L_Rodriguez 0-1. HRs_Gonzalez; Lopez, Candelario.

Tampa Bay000010000140
Minnesota20011021(x)790

Rasmussen, Kittredge (3), Beeks (4), Fairbanks (5), Poche (6), Adam (7), Springs (8), and Pinto, Hunt; Ober, Thielbar (4), Cotton (5), Minaya (7), Duran (8), and Sanchez, Hamilton. W_Ober 1-0. L_Rasmussen 0-1. HRs_Polanco, Beckham.

Philadelphia00021320
Pittsburgh01110380

Nola, McArthur (4), Adams (4), Bedrosian (5), and Realmuto; Keller, Contreras (4), and Perez. HRs_Hoskins, Moniak; Tsutsugo, Allen.

San Francisco0104100219120
Chicago010001112692

Rodon, Bates (3), Alvarez (4), Doval (5), Littell (6), Espinal (7), De Jesus (9), and Casali, Bailey; Lopez, Bummer (3), Ruiz (4), Severino (5), Burr (6), Sousa (7), Freeman (8), Schryver (9), and Perez, Zavala. W_Bates 1-0. L_Ruiz 0-1. HRs_Smith, Estrada, Bailey, Blandino, Gamboa; Burger, Jimenez, Smith Jr..

Seattle001000020361
Cleveland010001000251

Gilbert, Sheffield (4), Swanson (6), Misiewicz (7), Mills (8), Murfee (9), and Murphy, Raleigh; Quantrill, Hentges (3), Broom (4), Garza (5), Young (6), Myers (8), Scott (7), and Leon, Rivera. W_Misiewicz 1-0. L_Myers 0-1. Sv_Murfee. HRs_Johnson.

Cincinnati201000010491
Kansas City0013000015111

Lodolo, Demurias (3), Wilson (4), Santillan (5), Warren (7), Overton (8), and Stephenson, Knapp; Lynch, Cuas (3), Payamps (4), Clarke (5), Speier (6), Tapia (7), Griffin (8), Snider (9), and Melendez, Rivero. W_Snider 1-0. L_Overton 0-1. HRs_Votto; Witt Jr..

Texas010003100570
Oakland100200000393

Gray, Moore (3), Howard (5), King (7), Holland (8), Workman (9), and Trevino, Pozo; Manaea, Lemoine (5), Honeywell Jr. (6), Holmes (8), Castellani (9), and Allen, Soderstrom. W_Howard 1-0. L_Honeywell Jr. 0-1. Sv_Workman. HRs_Solak; Neuse, Allen.

Los Angeles1110030006130
Colorado000100203671

Gonsolin, Anderson (4), Ferguson (7), Vesia (7), Cleavinger (8), Moronta (9), and Barnes, Wolters; Neal, Smith (3), Dennis (4), Gaddis (6), Gilbreath (8), Kennedy (9), and Diaz, Serven, Fulford. HRs_Alvarez, Pollock, Rios; Peterson, Tovar.

Chicago102000100461
Los Angeles00022010(x)582

Steele, Martin (3), Sampson (4), St. John (5), Holder (7), Rodriguez (8), and Gomes, Higgins; Lorenzen, Wantz (4), Daniel (6), Moran (8), Weiss (9), and Wallach, Romine, Lovelace. W_Daniel 1-0. L_Holder 0-1. Sv_Weiss. HRs_Ward.

Arizona03102000410141
Milwaukee010002000392

Widener, Lemieux (3), Straily (4), Curtis (7), Poppen (8), Liranzo (9), and Herrera, Centeno; Woodruff, Hintzen (4), Suter (4), Hader (6), Cousins (7), Gott (8), Milner (9), and Narvaez, Reetz. W_Widener 1-0. L_Woodruff 0-1. HRs_Rojas, Diaz; Singleton, Dahl.

Boston120010010571
Baltimore02113001(x)890

Pivetta, Martinez (4), Diekman (5), Strahm (6), Sawamura (7), Crawford (8), and Plawecki, Hernandez; Zimmermann, Lowther (3), Scott (5), Fry (6), Lakins Sr. (7), Diplan (9), and Taylor, Cumberland. W_Scott 1-0. L_Diekman 0-1. Sv_Diplan. HRs_Hernandez, Northcut, Fitzgerald; Mountcastle, McKenna, Urias.

Houston00204202010114
Washington1300002208131

Bielak, Maton (3), Abreu (4), France (5), Hernandez (7), Betances (8), Cobos (8), Olczak (9), and Castro, Salazar; Gray, Ramirez (4), Doolittle (5), Arano (5), Edwards Jr. (6), Voth (7), Perez (8), Carrillo (9), and Ruiz, Herrmann. W_Abreu 1-0. L_Doolittle 0-1. Sv_Olczak. HRs_Gurriel, Santana.

Miami100000200351
New York20401011(x)9112

Stewart, Brigham (3), Bass (4), Okert (5), Bender (6), Lopez (7), Zabala (8), and Fortes, Henry; Reid-Foley, Diaz (2), Castro (3), Orze (4), Shreve (5), Holderman (6), Walker (7), Lugo (8), Mitchell (9), and Senger, Alvarez. W_Reid-Foley 1-0. L_Stewart 0-1. HRs_Canha, Lindor, Alvarez.

