|Philadelphia
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Baltimore
|201
|000
|00(x)
|—
|3
|5
|0
Suarez, Knebel (3), Falter (4), Nelson (7), and Stubbs, Fitch; Lyles, Lopez (6), Scott (7), Krehbiel (8), Lakins Sr. (9), and Nottingham, Bemboom. W_Lyles 1-0. L_Suarez 0-1. Sv_Lakins Sr.. HRs_Bohm; Mateo, Mountcastle.
|New York
|000
|010
|500
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Detroit
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|4
|1
Cole, Marinaccio (4), Holmes (5), Green (6), Loaisiga (7), Abreu (8), and Higashioka, McDowell; Alexander, Hutchison (5), Barnes (6), Foley (7), Rodriguez (7), and Barnhart, Garneau. W_Green 1-0. L_Foley 0-1. HRs_Higashioka; Cabrera.
|Miami
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|8
|1
|Houston
|100
|001
|00(x)
|—
|2
|6
|1
Luzardo, Bleier (5), Armstrong (6), Dayton (7), Poteet (8), and Henry, Astudillo; Garcia, Baez (4), Martinez (6), Ruppenthal (7), Record (8), Conn (9), and Maldonado, Papierski. W_Garcia 1-0. L_Luzardo 0-1. Sv_Conn. HRs_Altuve.
|Atlanta
|102
|001
|030
|—
|7
|10
|1
|Minnesota
|200
|600
|00(x)
|—
|8
|10
|0
Fried, Spain (5), McHugh (5), Javier (7), and d'Arnaud, Contreras; Archer, Klimek (3), Smith (4), Cano (5), Alcala (6), Duran (7), Moran (8), German (9), and Jeffers, Camargo. W_Smith 1-0. L_Fried 0-1. Sv_German. HRs_d'Arnaud, Dickerson, Valaika; Buxton (2), Correa, Jeffers.
|Toronto
|002
|000
|202
|—
|6
|11
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|203
|—
|6
|9
|1
Kikuchi, Gage (4), Cimber (5), Mayza (6), Richards (7), Borucki (8), Vasquez (8), Castro (9), and McGuire, Heineman; Quintana, Crowe (5), Brice (7), Eickhoff (8), Banda (9), and Perez, Perez. HRs_Madris, Cheng, Perez.
|New York
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|030
|200
|02(x)
|—
|7
|13
|0
Pena, Claudio (3), Ottavino (4), Reid-Foley (5), Smith (7), Holderman (8), and McCann, Senger; Thomas, Walsh (3), Parker (3), Wittgren (4), Brooks (5), Liberatore (7), Thompson (9), and Rodriguez. W_Thomas 1-0. L_Pena 0-1. HRs_Baker.
|Boston
|001
|000
|002
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|006
|030
|00(x)
|—
|9
|12
|1
Hill, Wallace (4), Nail (5), Diekman (6), Davis (7), Danish (8), and Vazquez, Plawecki; Yarbrough, Sterner (5), Kittredge (6), Adam (7), Mullen (8), Gau (9), and Mejia, Alvarez. W_Yarbrough 1-0. L_Hill 1-1. HRs_Plawecki.
|Texas
|100
|002
|400
|—
|7
|11
|2
|San Francisco
|040
|001
|101
|—
|7
|11
|2
Santana, Allard (2), Holland (5), Ragans (6), Ozuna (8), Jacobsen (9), and Trevino; Cobb, McGee (5), Rogers (6), Alvarez (7), Garcia (8), Schimpf (9), and Casali, Auerbach. HRs_Martinez; Dean, Flores.
|Oakland
|115
|001
|301
|—
|12
|19
|0
|Chicago
|020
|000
|011
|—
|4
|8
|1
Oller, Lemoine (4), Jimenez (6), Jackson (7), Selman (8), Brown (9), Conley (9), and Allen, Vogt, Mujica; Keuchel, Navarro (5), Hendriks (6), Olson (6), Bummer (7), Graveman (8), Sousa (9), and Ciuffo. W_Oller 1-0. L_Keuchel 1-1. HRs_Clarke, Smith, Neuse, McKinney.
|Chicago (ss)
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Arizona (ss)
|001
|400
|10(x)
|—
|6
|8
|0
Hendricks, Norris (5), Martin (7), Robertson (8), and Gomes, Higgins; Bumgarner, Kennedy (6), Poppen (7), Stumpo (8), Ginkel (9), and Herrera, Graterol. W_Bumgarner 1-1. L_Hendricks 0-1. HRs_Varsho, Walker, Smith, Ellis.
|Cincinnati
|001
|301
|100
|—
|6
|15
|0
|Los Angeles
|213
|000
|001
|—
|7
|14
|0
O'Brien, Strickland (3), Santillan (4), Hendrix (5), Overton (6), Kuhnel (8), Solomon (9), and Garcia, Nelson; Detmers, Mayers (4), Quijada (6), Tepera (7), Ortega (8), Marte (9), and Suzuki, Romine. W_Marte 1-0. L_Solomon 1-1. HRs_Garcia (2), Drury; Marsh.
|Chicago (ss)
|000
|002
|001
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|010
|040
|00(x)
|—
|5
|8
|1
Thompson, Sampson (4), Roberts (6), Rodriguez (7), Wick (8), and Contreras, Hicks; Perdomo, Sanchez (3), Milner (5), Erceg (6), Robinson (7), Bullock (8), and Severino, Reetz. W_Perdomo 2-0. L_Thompson 0-1. Sv_Bullock. HRs_Canario; Tellez, Severino.
|Arizona (ss)
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|203
|000
|00(x)
|—
|5
|7
|1
Gilbert, Wendelken (5), Henry (6), Meisinger (8), and Kelly, Centeno; Plesac, Shaw (4), McKenzie (5), Stephan (8), Hentges (9), and Hedges, Rivera. W_Plesac 2-1. L_Gilbert 0-2. HRs_Rosario, Reyes.
|Kansas City
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
|8
|0
|San Diego
|120
|001
|00(x)
|—
|4
|10
|1
Heasley, Payamps (2), Snider (3), Speier (4), Tapia (5), Coleman (6), Clarke (7), and Perez, Fermin; Darvish, Krol (5), Crismatt (7), Wilson (8), Kopps (9), and Caratini, Campusano. W_Darvish 2-0. L_Heasley 0-1. Sv_Kopps. HRs_Perez; Grisham.
|Seattle
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Colorado
|001
|000
|001
|—
|2
|4
|1
Brash, Castillo (5), Kirby (6), Festa (9), and Raleigh, Sisco; Freeland, Stephenson (6), Chacin (7), Estevez (8), Bard (9), and Diaz, Serven. W_Bard 1-0. L_Festa 0-1. HRs_Blackmon.
