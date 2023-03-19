|Atlanta
|113
|000
|000
|—
|5
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|2
Fried, McHugh (7), Tonkin (8), Lee (9), and Murphy, Casteel; Maeda, Hoffman (5), Nolin (7), Blackwood (8), Lopez (9), and Jeffers. W_Fried 3-0. L_Maeda 0-1. HRs_Albies, Ozuna.
|Baltimore (ss)
|000
|040
|010
|—
|5
|9
|1
|NY Yankees
|001
|002
|000
|—
|3
|9
|1
Wells, Cano (4), Watkins (5), Garrett (9), and Bemboom, Kolozsvary; Cole, Abreu (6), Cordero (7), Marinaccio (8), Ramirez (9), and Narvaez, Ciuffo. W_Cano 2-0. L_Cole 1-1. Sv_Garrett. HRs_Bemboom.
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|2
|Washington
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|5
|0
Rodriguez, Holton (5), Del Pozo (7), Diaz (8), Zabala (9), and Haase, Sands; Kuhl, Harris (6), Harvey (7), Ramirez (8), Machado (9), and Ruiz, Arcia. W_Machado 1-0. L_Zabala 0-1.
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|2
|Baltimore (ss)
|230
|030
|00(x)
|—
|8
|12
|0
Velasquez, Moreta (5), Contreras (6), and Hedges, Heineman; Gibson, Baker (6), Krehbiel (7), Baumann (8), Vespi (9), and Rutschman, Handley. W_Gibson 2-0. L_Velasquez 0-1. HRs_Rutschman, Kjerstad.
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|00(x)
|—
|1
|6
|1
Manoah, Richards (7), Garcia (8), and Brantly, Clarke; Rasmussen, Fairbanks (6), Beeks (7), Cleavinger (8), Thompson (9), and Bethancourt, Dini. W_Rasmussen 2-0. L_Manoah 1-2. Sv_Thompson.
|Boston
|010
|104
|003
|—
|9
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|102
|020
|000
|—
|5
|5
|2
Pivetta, Cellucci (5), Guerrero (5), Bello (6), Brasier (8), Gomez (9), and Alfaro, Scott; Ortiz, Cobb (3), Bowden (4), Jewell (5), Hernandez (6), Martinez (6), Crouse (7), Lehman (8), Killgore (9), and McDowell, Conley, De Freitas. W_Guerrero 1-0. L_Hernandez 0-2. HRs_Allen, Fitzgerald; Hoskins, Roberts.
|Houston
|000
|100
|030
|—
|4
|7
|1
|Miami
|002
|100
|101
|—
|5
|9
|0
Javier, Martinez (5), Bielak (6), and Lee, Salazar; Cabrera, Chargois (5), Garrett (6), Puckett (8), Charle (9), and Chavez, Allen. W_Charle 1-0. L_Bielak 1-1. HRs_Mesa Jr.
|St. Louis
|000
|020
|240
|—
|8
|9
|0
|NY Mets
|500
|000
|200
|—
|7
|14
|2
Hudson, Thompson (4), Naughton (6), Stratton (7), Leahy (8), Roach (9), and Barrera, Pages; Peterson, Robertson (5), Megill (6), Griffin (9), and Alvarez, Perez. W_Stratton 1-0. L_Megill 1-1. Sv_Roach. HRs_Gorman; Mendick, Stewart.
|LA Angels
|011
|040
|000
|—
|6
|9
|1
|San Francisco
|132
|000
|12(x)
|—
|9
|13
|1
Davidson, Weiss (4), Rosenberg (5), Webb (8), and Stassi, Emmerson; Webb, Myrick (5), Brebbia (6), Rogers (7), McClure (8), and Sabol, Proctor. W_Rogers 1-0. L_Rosenberg 1-1. Sv_McClure. HRs_Soto, Renfroe, Adell; Wilson.
|Colorado (ss)
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|30(x)
|—
|3
|5
|1
Kauffmann, Abad (5), Lawrence (6), Blach (7), and Fulford; Bieber, Stephan (8), Herrin (8), De Los Santos (9), and Gallagher, Viloria. W_Bieber 1-0. L_Lawrence 0-1. Sv_De Los Santos.
|Oakland
|200
|030
|001
|—
|6
|7
|0
|LA Dodgers
|001
|000
|101
|—
|3
|5
|0
Fujinami, Briggs (5), Acevedo (6), Steckenrider (7), Smith (8), Garcia (9), and Langeliers, McCann; May, Nelson (5), Rooney (5), Stone (6), Reed (9), and Mazeika, Freitas. W_Fujinami 3-0. L_May 2-1. HRs_Langeliers.
|San Diego
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|8
|1
|Chicago Cubs
|000
|101
|003
|—
|5
|8
|1
Teheran, Snider (4), Hader (5), Crismatt (6), Carlton (8), Brooks (9), and Nola, Sullivan; Steele, Fulmer (4), Thompson (5), Burdi (6), Duffey (7), Horn (8), Stout (9), and Gomes, Nunez. W_Stout 1-0. L_Brooks 1-1. HRs_Gomes, Velazquez.
|Seattle (ss)
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|4
|2
|Texas
|100
|100
|00(x)
|—
|2
|7
|0
Miller, Topa (5), Castillo (6), Rodriguez (7), and Raleigh, Ford; deGrom, Burke (4), Leone (6), Hernandez (7), Littell (9), and Garver. W_deGrom 1-0. L_Miller 0-1. Sv_Littell. HRs_Jung.
|Chicago WSox
|000
|032
|100
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Seattle (ss)
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|5
|2
Cease, Banks (5), Lambert (6), Lopez (8), Holmes (9), and Zavala, Rivero; Ray, Bukauskas (5), Sewald (6), Clarke (7), Weiman (8), Adcock (9), and O'Keefe, Nottingham. W_Cease 2-1. L_Bukauskas 0-1. HRs_Colas, Zavala.
|Cincinnati
|100
|001
|001
|—
|3
|9
|1
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|002
|—
|4
|4
|0
Cessa, Law (4), Strickland (5), Kuhnel (6), Sousa (7), Busenitz (8), Solomon (9), and Stephenson, Yang; Burnes, Milner (5), Miley (6), and Caratini. W_Miley 1-0. L_Solomon 0-1. HRs_India, Ramos.
|Kansas City (ss)
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|8
|5
|Arizona
|0(10)1
|000
|02(x)
|—
|13
|14
|1
Greinke, Dye (3), Yarbrough (4), Mayers (5), Sisk (8), and Fermin, Tresh; Henry, Familia (5), Chafin (6), Sulser (7), Biddle (8), McGough (9), Ferguson (9), and Herrera, Sanchez. W_Henry 1-1. L_Greinke 0-1. HRs_Ahmed.
|Colorado (ss)
|022
|030
|—
|7
|8
|0
|Kansas City (ss)
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
Marquez, and Serven; Keller, Dipoto (5), Barlow (6), and Porter. W_Marquez 2-0. L_Keller 2-1. HRs_Montero, Toglia.
