|Atlanta
|000
|000
|220
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
Fried, Ynoa (4), Strider (7), Tonkin (9), and d'Arnaud, Tromp; Ryan, Smeltzer (3), Moran (6), Sands (7), Schulfer (8), Rodriguez (9), and Sanchez, Banuelos. W_Ynoa 1-0. L_Sands 0-2.
|Detroit
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|002
|104
|000
|—
|7
|8
|1
Alexander, Hutchison (3), Foley (5), Barnes (6), White (6), Vest (7), Wentz (8), and Barnhart, Rabago; Falter, Familia (2), Hand (3), Dominguez (4), Jones (5), Gatto (6), Dohy (7), Singer (8), Marconi (9), and Sands, Stubbs. W_Hand 1-0. L_Hutchison 0-1. HRs_Schoop, Garneau.
|Baltimore
|420
|001
|102
|—
|10
|16
|2
|Pittsburgh
|004
|101
|201
|—
|9
|12
|0
Means, Sedlock (3), Lopez (4), Kremer (5), Scott (7), Naughton (7), Bautista (8), Gillaspie (9), and Nottingham, Taylor; Quintana, Brubaker (3), Bednar (5), De Jong (6), Stratton (7), Vieaux (8), Eckelman (9), and Perez, Bins. W_Bautista 1-0. L_Eckelman 0-1. Sv_Gillaspie. HRs_Stowers, Bannon; Gamel.
|Miami
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|310
|000
|—
|4
|5
|0
Luzardo, Bleier (4), Pop (5), Armstrong (6), Yacabonis (7), Head (8), and Henry, Fortes; Hudson, Woodford (3), Oviedo (5), Waddell (7), Thompson (8), Naile (8), Pallante (9), and Knizner, Herrera. W_Woodford 1-0. L_Bleier 0-1. Sv_Pallante. HRs_Arenado, Donovan.
|Boston
|002
|000
|110
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|10
|1
Hill, Whitlock (3), Barnes (5), Cole (6), Hartlieb (7), Davis (8), and Plawecki, Hernandez, Baldwin; Mazza, De Horta (3), Erwin (5), Ogando (6), Sterner (7), Labosky (8), Brigden (9), and Pinto, Proctor. W_Hill 1-0. L_Mazza 0-1. Sv_Davis. HRs_Dalton; Cardenas.
|New York
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Toronto
|301
|500
|000
|—
|9
|13
|0
Montgomery, Bristo (2), Nittoli (2), Marinaccio (4), Krook (5), Vasquez (8), and Brantly, Freitas; Kikuchi, Stripling (3), Richards (6), Thornton (7), Lawrence (8), Johnston (9), and Jansen, Bec. W_Kikuchi 1-0. L_Montgomery 0-1. HRs_Grichuk.
|San Diego
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|020
|121
|000
|—
|6
|13
|1
Musgrove, Suarez (4), Adams (5), Crismatt (6), Guerra (7), Wilson (8), and Nola, Rivas; Plesac, Stephan (3), McKenzie (4), De Los Santos (6), Mikolajchak (7), Daniels (8), and Hedges, Leon. W_Plesac 1-0. L_Musgrove 0-1. HRs_Ramirez.
|Cincinnati
|000
|116
|002
|—
|10
|13
|3
|Los Angeles
|100
|130
|021
|—
|8
|14
|1
Gutierrez, Wingenter (2), Moreta (3), Duarte (4), Dowdy (5), Diaz (6), O'Brien (7), Kuhnel (8), Garcia (9), and Stephenson, Garcia; Buehler, Zuniga (5), Heaney (6), Robertson (8), White (9), and Smith, Wolters. W_Dowdy 1-0. L_Heaney 0-1. Sv_Garcia. HRs_India, Farmer, Bauers; Beaty, Smith, Outman.
|Oakland
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|002
|120
|—
|5
|11
|0
Montas, Grimm (3), Puk (4), Pruitt (6), Selman (7), Romero (8), and Allen, Langeliers; Zerpa, Heasley (3), Brentz (8), Cox (5), Barlow (9), Staumont (7), and Perez, Rivero, Melendez. W_Brentz 1-0. L_Romero 0-1. Sv_Barlow. HRs_Allen; Witt Jr., Hicklen.
|Texas
|030
|000
|001
|—
|4
|10
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|4
|0
Allard, Alexy (3), Burke (5), Snyder (7), Winkler (8), Mraz (8), Vanasco (9), and Heim, Huff; Bumgarner, Aguilar (3), Kennedy (4), Gilbert (5), Wendelken (8), Ramirez (9), Stumpo (9), and Kelly, Graterol. W_Allard 1-0. L_Bumgarner 0-1. Sv_Vanasco. HRs_Solak, White.
|Colorado
|000
|020
|002
|—
|4
|11
|1
|Los Angeles
|003
|004
|000
|—
|7
|7
|3
Freeland, Goudeau (4), Jones (6), Griep (6), Cozart (7), Holder (8), and Diaz, Serven; Valdez, Iglesias (3), Mayers (4), Loup (5), Quijada (6), Warren (7), Barraclough (8), Aro (9), Kristofak (9), and Romine, Wallach, Humphreys. W_Iglesias 1-0. L_Freeland 0-1. Sv_Kristofak. HRs_Walsh, Adell.
|Chicago
|001
|003
|000
|—
|4
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|100
|—
|3
|8
|1
Giolito, Graveman (4), Keuchel (5), Broadway (7), Olson (7), Bummer (8), Crick (9), and Grandal, Ciuffo, Zavala; Alexander, Williams (3), Perdomo (4), Sanchez (5), Kelley (6), Sadzeck (7), Harris (8), Boushley (9), and Narvaez, Feliciano. W_Giolito 1-0. L_Williams 0-1. Sv_Crick.
|Chicago
|020
|010
|200
|—
|5
|7
|2
|Seattle
|200
|000
|021
|—
|5
|9
|1
Hendricks, Short (3), Rucker (4), Leibrandt (6), Roberts (7), Holmes (8), Leeper (9), and Gomes, Higgins; Ray, Giles (5), Castillo (6), Margevicius (7), Young (8), Ramirez (9), and Raleigh, Sisco. HRs_Vargas; Ford.
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
|New York
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
Odorizzi, Solomon (3), Rosscup (5), Martinez (6), Blanco (7), Olczak (8), and Castro, Lee; deGrom, Ottavino (3), Williams (4), Claudio (6), Rodriguez (7), Nogosek (8), Zastryzny (9), and Nido, Meyer, Alvarez. W_Williams 1-0. L_Rosscup 0-1. Sv_Zastryzny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.