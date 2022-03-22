Atlanta000000220470
Minnesota000000000061

Fried, Ynoa (4), Strider (7), Tonkin (9), and d'Arnaud, Tromp; Ryan, Smeltzer (3), Moran (6), Sands (7), Schulfer (8), Rodriguez (9), and Sanchez, Banuelos. W_Ynoa 1-0. L_Sands 0-2.

Detroit000001001281
Philadelphia002104000781

Alexander, Hutchison (3), Foley (5), Barnes (6), White (6), Vest (7), Wentz (8), and Barnhart, Rabago; Falter, Familia (2), Hand (3), Dominguez (4), Jones (5), Gatto (6), Dohy (7), Singer (8), Marconi (9), and Sands, Stubbs. W_Hand 1-0. L_Hutchison 0-1. HRs_Schoop, Garneau.

Baltimore42000110210162
Pittsburgh0041012019120

Means, Sedlock (3), Lopez (4), Kremer (5), Scott (7), Naughton (7), Bautista (8), Gillaspie (9), and Nottingham, Taylor; Quintana, Brubaker (3), Bednar (5), De Jong (6), Stratton (7), Vieaux (8), Eckelman (9), and Perez, Bins. W_Bautista 1-0. L_Eckelman 0-1. Sv_Gillaspie. HRs_Stowers, Bannon; Gamel.

Miami000000030361
St. Louis000310000450

Luzardo, Bleier (4), Pop (5), Armstrong (6), Yacabonis (7), Head (8), and Henry, Fortes; Hudson, Woodford (3), Oviedo (5), Waddell (7), Thompson (8), Naile (8), Pallante (9), and Knizner, Herrera. W_Woodford 1-0. L_Bleier 0-1. Sv_Pallante. HRs_Arenado, Donovan.

Boston002000110480
Tampa Bay0000002002101

Hill, Whitlock (3), Barnes (5), Cole (6), Hartlieb (7), Davis (8), and Plawecki, Hernandez, Baldwin; Mazza, De Horta (3), Erwin (5), Ogando (6), Sterner (7), Labosky (8), Brigden (9), and Pinto, Proctor. W_Hill 1-0. L_Mazza 0-1. Sv_Davis. HRs_Dalton; Cardenas.

New York000101000261
Toronto3015000009130

Montgomery, Bristo (2), Nittoli (2), Marinaccio (4), Krook (5), Vasquez (8), and Brantly, Freitas; Kikuchi, Stripling (3), Richards (6), Thornton (7), Lawrence (8), Johnston (9), and Jansen, Bec. W_Kikuchi 1-0. L_Montgomery 0-1. HRs_Grichuk.

San Diego000000100180
Cleveland0201210006131

Musgrove, Suarez (4), Adams (5), Crismatt (6), Guerra (7), Wilson (8), and Nola, Rivas; Plesac, Stephan (3), McKenzie (4), De Los Santos (6), Mikolajchak (7), Daniels (8), and Hedges, Leon. W_Plesac 1-0. L_Musgrove 0-1. HRs_Ramirez.

Cincinnati00011600210133
Los Angeles1001300218141

Gutierrez, Wingenter (2), Moreta (3), Duarte (4), Dowdy (5), Diaz (6), O'Brien (7), Kuhnel (8), Garcia (9), and Stephenson, Garcia; Buehler, Zuniga (5), Heaney (6), Robertson (8), White (9), and Smith, Wolters. W_Dowdy 1-0. L_Heaney 0-1. Sv_Garcia. HRs_India, Farmer, Bauers; Beaty, Smith, Outman.

Oakland000300000340
Kansas City0000021205110

Montas, Grimm (3), Puk (4), Pruitt (6), Selman (7), Romero (8), and Allen, Langeliers; Zerpa, Heasley (3), Brentz (8), Cox (5), Barlow (9), Staumont (7), and Perez, Rivero, Melendez. W_Brentz 1-0. L_Romero 0-1. Sv_Barlow. HRs_Allen; Witt Jr., Hicklen.

Texas0300000014101
Arizona000000010140

Allard, Alexy (3), Burke (5), Snyder (7), Winkler (8), Mraz (8), Vanasco (9), and Heim, Huff; Bumgarner, Aguilar (3), Kennedy (4), Gilbert (5), Wendelken (8), Ramirez (9), Stumpo (9), and Kelly, Graterol. W_Allard 1-0. L_Bumgarner 0-1. Sv_Vanasco. HRs_Solak, White.

Colorado0000200024111
Los Angeles003004000773

Freeland, Goudeau (4), Jones (6), Griep (6), Cozart (7), Holder (8), and Diaz, Serven; Valdez, Iglesias (3), Mayers (4), Loup (5), Quijada (6), Warren (7), Barraclough (8), Aro (9), Kristofak (9), and Romine, Wallach, Humphreys. W_Iglesias 1-0. L_Freeland 0-1. Sv_Kristofak. HRs_Walsh, Adell.

Chicago001003000450
Milwaukee000002100381

Giolito, Graveman (4), Keuchel (5), Broadway (7), Olson (7), Bummer (8), Crick (9), and Grandal, Ciuffo, Zavala; Alexander, Williams (3), Perdomo (4), Sanchez (5), Kelley (6), Sadzeck (7), Harris (8), Boushley (9), and Narvaez, Feliciano. W_Giolito 1-0. L_Williams 0-1. Sv_Crick.

Chicago020010200572
Seattle200000021591

Hendricks, Short (3), Rucker (4), Leibrandt (6), Roberts (7), Holmes (8), Leeper (9), and Gomes, Higgins; Ray, Giles (5), Castillo (6), Margevicius (7), Young (8), Ramirez (9), and Raleigh, Sisco. HRs_Vargas; Ford.

Houston000000000031
New York000020000260

Odorizzi, Solomon (3), Rosscup (5), Martinez (6), Blanco (7), Olczak (8), and Castro, Lee; deGrom, Ottavino (3), Williams (4), Claudio (6), Rodriguez (7), Nogosek (8), Zastryzny (9), and Nido, Meyer, Alvarez. W_Williams 1-0. L_Rosscup 0-1. Sv_Zastryzny.

