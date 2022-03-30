|Tampa Bay
|010
|022
|010
|—
|6
|7
|1
|Baltimore
|101
|100
|013
|—
|7
|13
|2
Fleming, Springs (3), Bard (4), Poche (5), Beeks (6), Kittredge (7), Peguero (8), Ogando (9), and Mejia, Hudson; Zimmermann, Bautista (4), Ellis (5), Lopez (8), Krehbiel (9), and Chirinos, Nottingham. W_Krehbiel 1-0. L_Ogando 0-1. HRs_Mastrobuoni; Mullins, Mateo.
|Atlanta
|000
|150
|010
|—
|7
|16
|0
|Boston
|312
|301
|00(x)
|—
|10
|13
|1
Anderson, Higginbotham (3), Lee (3), Diaz (4), McHugh (5), Winans (6), and d'Arnaud, Contreras; Houck, Ort (5), Fernandez (5), Sawamura (6), Brasier (7), Barnes (8), Strahm (9), and Vazquez, Plawecki. W_Houck 1-1. L_Anderson 1-1. Sv_Strahm. HRs_d'Arnaud, Duvall, Dickerson; Devers, Arauz, Vazquez.
|Pittsburgh
|010
|102
|000
|—
|4
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|360
|00(x)
|—
|9
|12
|0
Wilson, Vieaux (4), Peters (5), Melendez (5), Eckelman (6), Banda (7), Howard (8), and Perez, Davis; Winder, Rogers (4), Duffey (5), Thielbar (6), Hamilton (7), Romero (8), Gore (9), and Sanchez, Godoy. W_Rogers 2-0. L_Wilson 0-1. HRs_Castillo (2), Madris; Buxton, Sano.
|Detroit
|031
|030
|000
|—
|7
|13
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|8
|2
Skubal, Cisnero (5), Fulmer (6), Soto (7), Kuzia (8), Blackwood (9), and Barnhart, Garneau; Gibson, Brogdon (5), Knebel (6), Dominguez (7), Jones (8), Ogle (9), and Realmuto, Sands. W_Skubal 1-0. L_Gibson 0-1. HRs_Harper.
|St. Louis
|440
|302
|0(15)1
|—
|29
|26
|0
|Washington
|000
|004
|040
|—
|8
|12
|2
Mikolas, McFarland (6), Thomas (7), Bosiokovic (8), Thompson (8), Walsh (9), and Molina, Sanchez; Sanchez, Voth (5), Finnegan (5), Cavalli (6), Perez (8), Manoah Jr. (8), and Ruiz, Adams. W_Mikolas 2-0. L_Sanchez 0-1. HRs_Goldschmidt, DeJong, Molina; Bell, Lara.
|Seattle
|010
|110
|020
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Chicago
|002
|402
|00(x)
|—
|8
|12
|1
Gonzales, Stryffeler (5), Sewald (6), Steckenrider (7), Misiewicz (8), and Raleigh; Smyly, Ramos (3), Gsellman (4), Chavez (6), Rucker (8), Leibrandt (9), and Contreras, Higgins. W_Gsellman 1-0. L_Gonzales 1-1. Sv_Leibrandt. HRs_Suzuki, Frazier.
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|2
|Chicago
|001
|001
|50(x)
|—
|7
|9
|1
Perez, Holland (4), Richards (5), King (6), Martin (7), Nordlin (7), Bush (8), and Trevino, Viloria; Cease, Sousa (5), Lopez (6), Ruiz (8), Foster (9), and Grandal, Zavala. W_Cease 1-1. L_Perez 0-1. HRs_Gonzalez, Zavala, Remillard.
|Cincinnati
|012
|000
|010
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Oakland
|400
|001
|00(x)
|—
|5
|11
|1
Gutierrez, Garcia (3), Wilson (4), Cessa (5), Diaz (6), Moreta (7), Duarte (8), and Knapp; Irvin, Snead (5), Puk (6), Jackson (8), Jimenez (9), and Bethancourt, Langeliers. W_Irvin 1-0. L_Gutierrez 0-1. Sv_Jimenez. HRs_Bethancourt.
|San Francisco
|060
|000
|021
|—
|9
|13
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|030
|002
|—
|5
|13
|2
DeSclafani, Rogers (5), McGee (6), Alvarez (7), Leone (8), Williams (9), and Casali, Auerbach; Hernandez, Tapia (3), Kowar (4), Coleman (6), Garrett (7), Payamps (8), Speier (9), and Perez, Fermin. W_DeSclafani 1-0. L_Hernandez 0-2. HRs_Williams, Blandino, Gamboa; Isbel.
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|6
|3
|San Diego
|012
|001
|00(x)
|—
|4
|8
|2
Peralta, Hitt (5), Brothers (5), Gustave (6), Milner (7), Harris (8), and Narvaez, Navarreto; Martinez, Krol (5), Suarez (6), Bergen (7), Wilson (8), Guerra (9), and Nola, Campusano. W_Martinez 1-0. L_Peralta 1-1. Sv_Guerra. HRs_Machado.
|Arizona
|000
|100
|107
|—
|9
|15
|1
|Colorado
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|5
|2
Gallen, Nelson (3), Melancon (4), Middleton (4), Kennedy (5), Smith (6), Wendelken (9), and Kelly, Centeno; Marquez, Bowden (4), Todd (5), Blach (6), Kinley (7), Colome (8), Sheffield (9), Cozart (9), and Nunez, Serven. W_Smith 1-0. L_Sheffield 0-2. HRs_Perdomo, Peralta, McCarthy, Davidson.
|Houston
|002
|100
|000
|2
|—
|5
|9
|2
|New York
|000
|003
|000
|0
|—
|3
|7
|0
Urquidy, Neris (4), Blanco (5), Morgan (6), Abreu (7), Martinez (8), Rosscup (10), and Maldonado, Manea; Carrasco, Ottavino (5), Smith (6), Castro (7), Claudio (8), Holderman (9), Nogosek (10), and Nido. W_Martinez 1-0. L_Nogosek 0-1. Sv_Rosscup. HRs_Barreto, Brantley, Alvarez; Alonso.
|Toronto
|000
|410
|123
|—
|11
|18
|1
|New York
|001
|000
|020
|—
|3
|7
|2
Allgeyer, Thornton (3), Garcia (5), Saucedo (6), Castro (7), Gage (9), and Heineman, Deglan; Banuelos, Sears (4), Marinaccio (5), Chapman (6), Weber (7), Espinal (9), and Higashioka, McDowell. W_Thornton 1-0. L_Sears 0-1. HRs_Lukes, Espinal; Burt.
