|Minnesota
|000
|010
|014
|—
|6
|9
|0
|NY Yankees (ss)
|002
|200
|000
|—
|4
|5
|1
Lopez, Maeda (4), Boyle (9), and Vazquez, Isola; Cole, Cordero (6), Abreu (8), Gomez (9), and Trevino, Narvaez. W_Maeda 1-1. L_Abreu 0-1. Sv_Boyle. HRs_Julien, Rodriguez; Volpe.
|NY Mets
|203
|201
|300
|—
|11
|14
|0
|Tampa Bay
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
Scherzer, Santana (7), Muckenhirn (8), McLoughlin (9), and Narvaez, Perez; Patino, Snyder (3), Brewer (4), Crick (6), Hembree (7), Heller (8), Kelly (9), and Mejia, Alvarez. W_Scherzer 2-1. L_Patino 1-2. HRs_Alonso, Narvaez.
|Chicago WSox
|400
|400
|400
|—
|12
|15
|0
|Oakland (ss)
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|9
|1
Cease (1), Kelly (7), Bummer (8), Graveman (9), and Zavala; Muller, Conley (4), May (6), Williams (7), Cohen (7), Howard (8), and Langeliers, McCann. W_Cease 3-1. L_Muller 1-3. HRs_Moncada, Gonzalez.
|Milwaukee (ss)
|100
|032
|000
|—
|6
|11
|0
|LA Dodgers
|200
|120
|100
|—
|6
|8
|1
Miley, Peguero (5), Miller (6), Herb (8), Andrews (9), and Caratini, Quero; Urias, Vesia (6), Ferguson (6), Phillips (7), Miller (8), Washington (9), and Barnes, Feduccia. HRs_Brosseau, VanMeter; Martinez, Muncy.
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|300
|000
|00(x)
|—
|3
|5
|0
Beck, Adon (5), McClure (6), Llovera (8), and Bart, Bailey; Keller, Staumont (6), Taylor (7), Lovelady (8), Kriske (9), and Melendez, Reetz. W_Keller 3-1. L_Beck 1-1. Sv_Kriske. HRs_Melendez, Olivares.
|Texas
|010
|000
|200
|—
|3
|11
|0
|Chicago (ss)
|111
|200
|00(x)
|—
|5
|10
|1
Heaney, Hernandez (5), Smith (7), Dunning (8), and Leon, Whatley; Stroman, Assad (6), Sanders (9), and Gomes, Aliendo. W_Stroman 2-0. L_Heaney 0-2. Sv_Assad. HRs_Vazquez.
|Cincinnati
|100
|130
|110
|—
|7
|13
|0
|Arizona
|000
|004
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
Greene, Gibaut (5), Strickland (6), Farmer (7), Cruz (8), Diaz (9), and Maile; Gallen, Mantiply (6), Vargas (8), Castro (9), and Higgins. W_Greene 1-1. L_Gallen 1-2. Sv_Diaz. HRs_Steer, Barrero, Ramos.
|Colorado
|301
|100
|040
|—
|9
|13
|1
|Milwaukee (ss)
|100
|000
|030
|—
|4
|7
|0
Marquez, Seabold (7), Bird (8), Koch (8), Hollowell (9), and Diaz, Morales; Burnes, Bush (6), Williams (7), Small (8), Claudio (8), Mejia (9), and Contreras, Navarreto. W_Marquez 3-0. L_Burnes 1-3. HRs_Bryant, Moustakas; Mitchell.
|San Diego
|101
|010
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
|LA Angels
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
Snell, Tapia (7), Honeywell Jr. (8), and Campusano, Sullivan; Canning, Loup (5), Warren (6), Quijada (7), Joyce (8), Valdez (9), and Wallach, Campero. W_Snell 1-1. L_Canning 1-1. Sv_Honeywell Jr.. HRs_Tatis Jr..
|Atlanta
|001
|100
|123
|—
|8
|17
|0
|Boston
|002
|003
|022
|—
|9
|16
|0
Dodd, Mejia (6), Harvey (9), and Murphy, Zebrowski; Pivetta, Mosqueda (7), Arias (7), Martin (8), Jansen (9), Booser (9), and McGuire. W_Booser 1-0. L_Harvey 0-1. HRs_Zebrowski, Albies; Turner, Casas.
|NY Yankees (ss)
|330
|000
|000
|—
|6
|13
|0
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|041
|—
|7
|12
|0
Gomez, Neely (4), Hamilton (5), Snelten (7), Loseke (8), Wilson (9), and Higashioka, Gasper; Gibson, Sanders (5), Akin (6), Gillaspie (7), Krehbiel (8), Baumann (9), and Rutschman, Handley. W_Baumann 2-1. L_Wilson 0-1. HRs_Cabrera, Higashioka.
|St. Louis
|001
|001
|005
|—
|7
|13
|1
|Washington
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|8
|0
Mikolas, Thompson (8), Naughton (9), and Knizner, Pages; Kuhl, Banda (6), Colome (8), Peralta (9), Machado (9), and Ruiz, Arcia. W_Mikolas 3-0. L_Kuhl 1-2. HRs_Burleson.
|Pittsburgh
|210
|000
|201
|—
|6
|12
|0
|Detroit
|002
|201
|010
|—
|6
|15
|0
Contreras, Hernandez (4), Bednar (5), Garcia (5), Stephenson (6), Moreta (7), Perdomo (8), Minaya (9), and Heineman; Rodriguez, Shreve (6), Brieske (7), White (9), and Haase, Papierski. HRs_Hayes, Joe; Maton.
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|111
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|020
|004
|00(x)
|—
|6
|10
|3
Dominguez, Soto (2), Moore (3), Schulze (4), Marte (5), Lindow (6), and Garcia, Conley; Manoah, Bass (7), Richards (7), Thornton (8), Garcia (9), and Kirk, Brantly. W_Manoah 2-2. L_Soto 0-1.
|Houston
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|1
|1
|Miami
|100
|101
|00(x)
|—
|3
|7
|0
Valdez, Buttrey (6), Taylor (7), Davis (8), VanWey (8), and Lee, Diaz; Alcantara, Nardi (4), Chargois (5), Brazoban (6), Scott (7), Stewart (8), Maldonado (9), and Stallings, Chavez. W_Brazoban 1-0. L_Buttrey 0-1. Sv_Maldonado.
|Chicago Cubs (ss)
|200
|010
|000
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|200
|012
|00(x)
|—
|5
|13
|0
Sampson, Rodriguez (6), Hecht (6), Leiter Jr. (7), Burdi (8), and Barnhart, Hearn; Plesac, Morgan (6), Karinchak (7), Herrin (8), Marman (9), and Zunino, Viloria. W_Morgan 1-0. L_Rodriguez 0-1. Sv_Marman. HRs_Ramirez, Bell, Straw.
|Oakland (ss)
|200
|000
|001
|—
|3
|9
|1
|Seattle
|303
|031
|23(x)
|—
|15
|13
|1
Miller, Dunshee (3), Del Rosario (4), Kubo (6), Ruiz (7), Tomioka (8), and Soderstrom, Pozo; Castillo, Murfee (6), Castillo (7), Festa (8), Gott (9), and Raleigh, Anchia. W_Castillo 1-2. L_Miller 0-1. HRs_Garcia; Raleigh.
