Miami000000000071
St. Louis00000410x560

Castano, Okert (6), Brazoban (6), Puk (7), Scott (8), and Allen, Chavez; Woodford, VerHagen (6), Cabrera (7), Hicks (8), Whitley (9), and Contreras, Pages. W_VerHagen 2-0. L_Okert 0-1.

Pittsburgh2001220007111
Boston101000012573

Ortiz, Underwood Jr. (4), Holderman (5), Zastryzny (6), Hernandez (7), Perdomo (8), Bolton (9), and Plawecki, Bins; Whitlock, Jansen (4), Schreiber (5), Scroggins (5), Brasier (6), Kelly (7), Sherriff (8), Nail (9), and McGuire, Hamilton. W_Ortiz 1-1. L_Jansen 0-1. HRs_Andujar.

Tampa Bay1301000005121
Atlanta02120001x6130

Eflin, Kelley (4), Poche (5), Faucher (6), Hembree (7), Crick (8), and Mejia, Dini; Wright, Young (3), Anderson (4), Smith-Shawver (5), Yates (7), Jimenez (8), Minter (9), and d'Arnaud, Hudson. W_Jimenez 1-0. L_Crick 0-1. Sv_Minter. HRs_Diaz, Lowe, Walls; Olson.

Baltimore200310000661
Philadelphia07400030x14151

Bradish, Knight (3), Elliott (3), Bautista (4), Politi (4), Hall (6), McGinness (7), and McCann, Handley; Walker, Uelmen (2), Marte (3), Brogdon (4), Hernandez (4), Dominguez (5), Soto (6), Kimbrel (7), Schultz (8), Perkins (8), Russell (9), and Hicks, Quirion. W_Uelmen 2-0. L_Bradish 0-1. HRs_Henderson; Hoskins, Bohm.

Toronto000000023550
Detroit000000000050

Gausman, Bard (6), Cimber (7), Jackson (8), Thornton (9), and Jansen, Berman; Wingenter, Shreve (2), Englert (3), Fry (6), Hill (8), Bergner (9), and Rogers, Papierski. W_Cimber 1-0. L_Hill 1-1. HRs_Brown.

LA Angels000000000051
Cincinnati00181000x10140

Silseth, Vieaux (4), Kalish (5), Holder (6), Valdez (7), and O'Hoppe, Thaiss; Lodolo, Sanmartin (7), Gibaut (8), Young (9), and Stephenson, Pereda. W_Lodolo 4-0. L_Silseth 1-1. HRs_Myers.

Arizona0401000207110
Chicago WSox0003000003101

Jarvis, Nelson (5), Frias (7), Vargas (9), and Kelly, Higgins; German, Shaw (2), Santos (4), Cronin (5), Ramsey (6), Navarro (8), Perez (9), and Grandal, Hackenberg. W_Jarvis 2-0. L_German 0-1. HRs_Alberto.

Cleveland0102020005110
Texas000100400580

Gaddis, Kelly (4), Clase (5), Morgan (6), Sandlin (8), Oviedo (9), and Zunino, Collins; Dunning, Barlow (7), Hearn (8), Smith (9), and Heim, Leon. HRs_Naylor.

Milwaukee000000020270
Seattle00320200x7100

Woodruff, Robinson (5), Bush (6), Varland (7), Erceg (8), and Contreras, Navarreto; Gilbert, O'Brien (5), Munoz (6), Brash (7), Festa (8), Gott (8), and O'Keefe, Nottingham. W_Gilbert 1-0. L_Woodruff 1-1. HRs_Hummel, Caballero.

NY Mets100000001270
Washington10001010x330

Verlander, Muckenhirn (5), Santana (6), Curtiss (7), Lavender (7), Smith (8), and Narvaez, Perez; Corbin, Edwards Jr. (7), Finnegan (8), Thompson (9), and Ruiz, Adams. W_Corbin 1-2. L_Verlander 2-1. Sv_Thompson.

LA Dodgers000000001151
Colorado02010002x581

Scott, Ferguson (2), Phillips (2), Vesia (3), Acosta (4), Cyr (5), Gonzalez (6), Pilarski (7), Morillo (8), Kolarek (8), and Freitas, Feduccia; Hughes, Seabold (4), Hand (6), Rogers (7), Mears (8), Koch (9), and Diaz, Romo. W_Hughes 1-0. L_Ferguson 0-1.

