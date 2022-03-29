Washington000000001182
Houston02010000(x)3100

Edwards Jr., Rainey (2), Finnegan (3), Murphy (4), Clay (5), Fry (6), Weems (7), Arano (8), and Barrera, Herrmann; Verlander, Bielak (5), Baez (6), Neris (7), Stanek (8), James (9), and Papierski, Salazar. W_Verlander 2-0. L_Rainey 0-1. Sv_James.

Boston000000002290
Pittsburgh01011300(x)670

Pivetta, Ort (5), Diekman (6), Crawford (7), and Plawecki, Marrero; Keller, Fletcher (5), De Jong (6), Hembree (7), Bednar (8), Brice (9), and Perez, Ritchie. W_Keller 1-0. L_Pivetta 0-1. HRs_Rafaela; Vogelbach, Park, Newman.

Minnesota100100000251
Tampa Bay11002000(x)460

Ober, Coulombe (4), Megill (5), Cotton (6), Cano (7), Duran (8), and Sanchez, Godoy; Rasmussen, Raley (4), Feyereisen (5), Wisler (7), Chargois (8), Adam (9), and Zunino, Alvarez. W_Feyereisen 1-0. L_Megill 0-1. Sv_Adam. HRs_Correa; Margot.

Philadelphia020000000260
New York03002108014141

Nola, Barrett (5), Bellatti (6), Kelly (7), Duron (8), Marconi (8), and Stubbs, Sands; Schmidt, Luetge (4), Peralta (5), Holmes (6), Green (7), Loaisiga (8), Abreu (9), and Higashioka, Freitas. W_Schmidt 1-0. L_Nola 0-1. HRs_Burt, Cowles, Gonzalez, Higashioka.

Arizona020000000291
Chicago20100000(x)321

Davies, Poppen (4), Perez (4), Straily (6), Baragar (8), and Herrera, Graterol; Steele, Johnson (3), Effross (4), Leiter Jr. (5), Yardley (8), Ueckert (9), and Contreras, Hicks. W_Steele 1-0. L_Davies 0-1. Sv_Ueckert. HRs_Contreras, Vargas.

Milwaukee003000000361
Cleveland00232021(x)10140

Woodruff, Sadzeck (4), Perdomo (5), Hader (6), Cousins (7), Mejia (8), and Severino, Reetz; Quantrill, Herrin (3), Shaw (4), Clase (5), Gose (6), Mikolajchak (7), Broom (9), and Hedges, Lavastida. W_Shaw 1-0. L_Woodruff 0-2. HRs_Rosario, Ramirez, Miller, Hedges.

San Diego000000150680
San Francisco13500200(x)11141

Clevinger, Westphal (2), Crismatt (3), Gore (4), Lamet (8), and Caratini, Campusano; Rodon, Brebbia (5), Llovera (6), Carasiti (7), Huang (8), Marciano (9), and Bart, Pereda. W_Rodon 1-0. L_Clevinger 0-1. HRs_Pederson, Gigliotti, Bart.

Cincinnati0012020207113
Texas001000000140

Sanmartin, Lodolo (4), Strickland (7), Farmer (8), Hendrix (9), and Stephenson, Okey; Howard, Moore (4), Polley (6), Tiedemann (6), Santana (7), Anderson (8), Robert (9), and Garver, Viloria. W_Sanmartin 1-0. L_Moore 0-1. HRs_Friedl.

Los Angeles000520010870
Colorado010010000290

Suarez, Marte (5), Bradley (5), Warren (7), Ortega (8), Armstrong (9), and Suzuki, Wallach, Romine; Senzatela, Chacin (5), Estevez (6), Bard (7), Gilbreath (8), Stephenson (9), and Diaz, Perez. W_Suarez 1-0. L_Senzatela 0-1. HRs_Ohtani, Upton, Rojas, Suzuki.

Kansas City10041030211120
Seattle0001002014121

Lynch, Vizcaino (6), Cuas (7), Dipoto (8), Snider (9), and Gallagher, Fermin; Gilbert, Romano (4), Castillo (5), Sheffield (6), Pall (8), Ramirez (9), and Murphy, Torrens. W_Lynch 1-0. L_Gilbert 0-1. HRs_Castillo, Isbel; Souza Jr..

