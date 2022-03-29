|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|8
|2
|Houston
|020
|100
|00(x)
|—
|3
|10
|0
Edwards Jr., Rainey (2), Finnegan (3), Murphy (4), Clay (5), Fry (6), Weems (7), Arano (8), and Barrera, Herrmann; Verlander, Bielak (5), Baez (6), Neris (7), Stanek (8), James (9), and Papierski, Salazar. W_Verlander 2-0. L_Rainey 0-1. Sv_James.
|Boston
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|113
|00(x)
|—
|6
|7
|0
Pivetta, Ort (5), Diekman (6), Crawford (7), and Plawecki, Marrero; Keller, Fletcher (5), De Jong (6), Hembree (7), Bednar (8), Brice (9), and Perez, Ritchie. W_Keller 1-0. L_Pivetta 0-1. HRs_Rafaela; Vogelbach, Park, Newman.
|Minnesota
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|110
|020
|00(x)
|—
|4
|6
|0
Ober, Coulombe (4), Megill (5), Cotton (6), Cano (7), Duran (8), and Sanchez, Godoy; Rasmussen, Raley (4), Feyereisen (5), Wisler (7), Chargois (8), Adam (9), and Zunino, Alvarez. W_Feyereisen 1-0. L_Megill 0-1. Sv_Adam. HRs_Correa; Margot.
|Philadelphia
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|New York
|030
|021
|080
|—
|14
|14
|1
Nola, Barrett (5), Bellatti (6), Kelly (7), Duron (8), Marconi (8), and Stubbs, Sands; Schmidt, Luetge (4), Peralta (5), Holmes (6), Green (7), Loaisiga (8), Abreu (9), and Higashioka, Freitas. W_Schmidt 1-0. L_Nola 0-1. HRs_Burt, Cowles, Gonzalez, Higashioka.
|Arizona
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|9
|1
|Chicago
|201
|000
|00(x)
|—
|3
|2
|1
Davies, Poppen (4), Perez (4), Straily (6), Baragar (8), and Herrera, Graterol; Steele, Johnson (3), Effross (4), Leiter Jr. (5), Yardley (8), Ueckert (9), and Contreras, Hicks. W_Steele 1-0. L_Davies 0-1. Sv_Ueckert. HRs_Contreras, Vargas.
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|6
|1
|Cleveland
|002
|320
|21(x)
|—
|10
|14
|0
Woodruff, Sadzeck (4), Perdomo (5), Hader (6), Cousins (7), Mejia (8), and Severino, Reetz; Quantrill, Herrin (3), Shaw (4), Clase (5), Gose (6), Mikolajchak (7), Broom (9), and Hedges, Lavastida. W_Shaw 1-0. L_Woodruff 0-2. HRs_Rosario, Ramirez, Miller, Hedges.
|San Diego
|000
|000
|150
|—
|6
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|135
|002
|00(x)
|—
|11
|14
|1
Clevinger, Westphal (2), Crismatt (3), Gore (4), Lamet (8), and Caratini, Campusano; Rodon, Brebbia (5), Llovera (6), Carasiti (7), Huang (8), Marciano (9), and Bart, Pereda. W_Rodon 1-0. L_Clevinger 0-1. HRs_Pederson, Gigliotti, Bart.
|Cincinnati
|001
|202
|020
|—
|7
|11
|3
|Texas
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Sanmartin, Lodolo (4), Strickland (7), Farmer (8), Hendrix (9), and Stephenson, Okey; Howard, Moore (4), Polley (6), Tiedemann (6), Santana (7), Anderson (8), Robert (9), and Garver, Viloria. W_Sanmartin 1-0. L_Moore 0-1. HRs_Friedl.
|Los Angeles
|000
|520
|010
|—
|8
|7
|0
|Colorado
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|9
|0
Suarez, Marte (5), Bradley (5), Warren (7), Ortega (8), Armstrong (9), and Suzuki, Wallach, Romine; Senzatela, Chacin (5), Estevez (6), Bard (7), Gilbreath (8), Stephenson (9), and Diaz, Perez. W_Suarez 1-0. L_Senzatela 0-1. HRs_Ohtani, Upton, Rojas, Suzuki.
|Kansas City
|100
|410
|302
|—
|11
|12
|0
|Seattle
|000
|100
|201
|—
|4
|12
|1
Lynch, Vizcaino (6), Cuas (7), Dipoto (8), Snider (9), and Gallagher, Fermin; Gilbert, Romano (4), Castillo (5), Sheffield (6), Pall (8), Ramirez (9), and Murphy, Torrens. W_Lynch 1-0. L_Gilbert 0-1. HRs_Castillo, Isbel; Souza Jr..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.