|NY Yankees
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
Cortes, Weissert (5), Marinaccio (6), Ramirez (8), and Trevino, Duran; Matz, Cabrera (7), Gallegos (8), Suarez (9), and Contreras, Barrera. HRs_Cabrera.
|NY Mets
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|3
|0
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
Vasil, Hernandez (4), Lavender (5), Reyes (6), Hartwig (8), Courtney (9), and Nido, Perez; Shuster, Yates (7), Luetge (8), Minter (9), and d'Arnaud, Pabst. HRs_Olson.
|Toronto
|002
|010
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|2
Kikuchi, Hatch (6), Thompson (7), Pearson (8), and Jansen, Berman; Mahle, Brink (5), Jax (6), Thielbar (7), Duran (8), Alcala (9), and Vazquez, Greiner. W_Kikuchi 2-1. L_Mahle 1-2. Sv_Pearson.
|Boston
|200
|022
|010
|—
|7
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|020
|—
|4
|11
|0
Winckowski, Bleier (5), Brasier (6), Sherriff (7), Guerrero (8), Jacques (9), and Alfaro, Hamilton; Underwood Jr., Oviedo (2), De Jong (6), Holderman (8), Zastryzny (9), and Hedges, Delay. W_Winckowski 1-1. L_Oviedo 1-1. Sv_Jacques. HRs_Dalbec, Alfaro, Hernandez; Castro.
|Detroit (ss)
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|020
|10x
|—
|4
|8
|0
Wentz, Hill (5), Shreve (7), Lange (8), and Rogers, Sands; Falter, Uelmen (6), Ortiz (7), Brogdon (8), Cobb (9), and Realmuto, Hicks. W_Falter 1-3. L_Wentz 0-2. HRs_Turner.
|Arizona (ss)
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Chicago Cubs
|010
|020
|44x
|—
|11
|9
|1
Nelson, Sulser (5), Frias (7), Saalfrank (7), Green (8), Bain (8), and Herrera, Sanchez; Wesneski, Thompson (6), Duffey (8), Nittoli (9), and Barnhart, Torrens. W_Wesneski 3-1. L_Nelson 1-2.
|San Francisco (ss)
|003
|200
|100
|—
|6
|10
|2
|Chicago WSox
|001
|000
|020
|—
|3
|6
|0
Manaea, Brebbia (7), Yajure (8), and Sabol, Proctor; Kopech, Middleton (4), Santos (5), Shaw (7), Freeman (8), Perez (9), and Grandal, Rivero. W_Manaea 2-1. L_Kopech 0-1. HRs_Wisely, Wilson; Gonzalez, Zavala.
|LA Dodgers
|300
|010
|010
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Arizona (ss)
|(10)00
|000
|10x
|—
|11
|11
|0
Grove, Smith (5), Kasowski (5), Suero (6), Ochsenbein (7), Tyranski (8), and Smith, Feduccia; Jameson, Nelson (5), Familia (6), Chafin (7), McGough (8), Vizcaino (9), and Moreno, Miroglio. W_Jameson 2-1. L_Grove 0-1. HRs_Lewis, Moreno, Ahmed, Canzone.
|San Diego (ss)
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
|11
|1
|Milwaukee
|031
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|8
|1
Groome, Bachar (4), Brooks (5), Kerr (6), Poppen (7), Koenig (8), and Severino; Varland, Milner (2), Guerra (3), Wilson (4), Uribe (6), Robinson (7), Yeager (8), Middendorf (9), and Caratini, Navarreto. W_Milner 1-0. L_Groome 0-1. Sv_Middendorf. HRs_Caratini.
|Kansas City
|200
|010
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|San Diego (ss)
|010
|301
|01x
|—
|6
|10
|2
Singer, Lynch (4), Dipoto (6), Cuas (7), Pennington (8), and Perez, Briceno; Weathers, Pelham (5), Garcia (6), Hill (7), Wilson (8), Lopez (9), and Campusano. W_Weathers 1-1. L_Lynch 0-2. Sv_Lopez. HRs_Bradley Jr., Perez; Campusano.
|Detroit (ss)
|005
|000
|003
|—
|8
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|030
|210
|110
|—
|8
|16
|1
Holton, Diaz (2), Fry (4), Uceta (5), Wisler (7), Del Pozo (8), Higginbotham (9), and Knapp, Papierski; Rodriguez, Perez (5), Bautista (6), Cano (7), Garrett (9), Hoffman (9), and Rutschman, Handley. HRs_Maton, Baddoo; Mullins, Cameron.
|Washington
|100
|300
|000
|—
|4
|12
|0
|Houston
|000
|001
|04x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Williams, Edwards Jr. (7), Finnegan (8), Thompson (8), and Adams; Garcia, Sammons (5), Neris (6), Montero (7), Stanek (8), Betances (9), and Maldonado, Lee. W_Stanek 1-0. L_Finnegan 0-1. Sv_Betances. HRs_Smith; Pena.
|Cleveland
|300
|232
|000
|—
|10
|14
|0
|San Francisco (ss)
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
Quantrill, Stephan (6), De Los Santos (7), Kelly (8), Clase (9), and Gallagher, Collins; DeSclafani, Rogers (5), Dabovich (6), Waites (7), Miller (8), Doval (9), and Perez, Wynns. W_Quantrill 1-0. L_DeSclafani 1-1. HRs_Rosario, Bell, Gonzalez.
|Oakland
|000
|030
|022
|—
|7
|8
|1
|Texas
|210
|002
|020
|—
|7
|11
|2
Sears, Smith (5), Jackson (6), Acevedo (7), Steckenrider (8), Acton (9), and McCann, Perez; Littell, Leone (2), Kennedy (3), King (4), Ragans (5), Polley (8), Moronta (9), and Garver, Garcia. HRs_Duran (2), Garver, Miller.
|Seattle
|317
|411
|000
|—
|17
|17
|1
|Cincinnati
|002
|031
|000
|—
|6
|12
|1
Flexen, Munoz (5), Sewald (6), Brash (7), Topa (8), Benitez (9), and Murphy, O'Keefe; Williamson, Cachutt (3), Wynne (4), Sousa (6), Kuhnel (7), Brown (8), Garcia (9), and Stephenson. W_Flexen 3-0. L_Williamson 1-2. HRs_Rodriguez, Hernandez, Suarez, Murphy, Haggerty.
