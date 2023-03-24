NY Yankees000100000130
St. Louis000010000131

Cortes, Weissert (5), Marinaccio (6), Ramirez (8), and Trevino, Duran; Matz, Cabrera (7), Gallegos (8), Suarez (9), and Contreras, Barrera. HRs_Cabrera.

NY Mets002000000230
Atlanta002000000271

Vasil, Hernandez (4), Lavender (5), Reyes (6), Hartwig (8), Courtney (9), and Nido, Perez; Shuster, Yates (7), Luetge (8), Minter (9), and d'Arnaud, Pabst. HRs_Olson.

Toronto002010000380
Minnesota000000000042

Kikuchi, Hatch (6), Thompson (7), Pearson (8), and Jansen, Berman; Mahle, Brink (5), Jax (6), Thielbar (7), Duran (8), Alcala (9), and Vazquez, Greiner. W_Kikuchi 2-1. L_Mahle 1-2. Sv_Pearson.

Boston200022010780
Pittsburgh0200000204110

Winckowski, Bleier (5), Brasier (6), Sherriff (7), Guerrero (8), Jacques (9), and Alfaro, Hamilton; Underwood Jr., Oviedo (2), De Jong (6), Holderman (8), Zastryzny (9), and Hedges, Delay. W_Winckowski 1-1. L_Oviedo 1-1. Sv_Jacques. HRs_Dalbec, Alfaro, Hernandez; Castro.

Detroit (ss)000001000140
Philadelphia10002010x480

Wentz, Hill (5), Shreve (7), Lange (8), and Rogers, Sands; Falter, Uelmen (6), Ortiz (7), Brogdon (8), Cobb (9), and Realmuto, Hicks. W_Falter 1-3. L_Wentz 0-2. HRs_Turner.

Arizona (ss)000010000151
Chicago Cubs01002044x1191

Nelson, Sulser (5), Frias (7), Saalfrank (7), Green (8), Bain (8), and Herrera, Sanchez; Wesneski, Thompson (6), Duffey (8), Nittoli (9), and Barnhart, Torrens. W_Wesneski 3-1. L_Nelson 1-2.

San Francisco (ss)0032001006102
Chicago WSox001000020360

Manaea, Brebbia (7), Yajure (8), and Sabol, Proctor; Kopech, Middleton (4), Santos (5), Shaw (7), Freeman (8), Perez (9), and Grandal, Rivero. W_Manaea 2-1. L_Kopech 0-1. HRs_Wisely, Wilson; Gonzalez, Zavala.

LA Dodgers300010010570
Arizona (ss)(10)0000010x11110

Grove, Smith (5), Kasowski (5), Suero (6), Ochsenbein (7), Tyranski (8), and Smith, Feduccia; Jameson, Nelson (5), Familia (6), Chafin (7), McGough (8), Vizcaino (9), and Moreno, Miroglio. W_Jameson 2-1. L_Grove 0-1. HRs_Lewis, Moreno, Ahmed, Canzone.

San Diego (ss)0001000102111
Milwaukee03100000x481

Groome, Bachar (4), Brooks (5), Kerr (6), Poppen (7), Koenig (8), and Severino; Varland, Milner (2), Guerra (3), Wilson (4), Uribe (6), Robinson (7), Yeager (8), Middendorf (9), and Caratini, Navarreto. W_Milner 1-0. L_Groome 0-1. Sv_Middendorf. HRs_Caratini.

Kansas City200010000360
San Diego (ss)01030101x6102

Singer, Lynch (4), Dipoto (6), Cuas (7), Pennington (8), and Perez, Briceno; Weathers, Pelham (5), Garcia (6), Hill (7), Wilson (8), Lopez (9), and Campusano. W_Weathers 1-1. L_Lynch 0-2. Sv_Lopez. HRs_Bradley Jr., Perez; Campusano.

Detroit (ss)005000003890
Baltimore0302101108161

Holton, Diaz (2), Fry (4), Uceta (5), Wisler (7), Del Pozo (8), Higginbotham (9), and Knapp, Papierski; Rodriguez, Perez (5), Bautista (6), Cano (7), Garrett (9), Hoffman (9), and Rutschman, Handley. HRs_Maton, Baddoo; Mullins, Cameron.

Washington1003000004120
Houston00000104x590

Williams, Edwards Jr. (7), Finnegan (8), Thompson (8), and Adams; Garcia, Sammons (5), Neris (6), Montero (7), Stanek (8), Betances (9), and Maldonado, Lee. W_Stanek 1-0. L_Finnegan 0-1. Sv_Betances. HRs_Smith; Pena.

Cleveland30023200010140
San Francisco (ss)000000000020

Quantrill, Stephan (6), De Los Santos (7), Kelly (8), Clase (9), and Gallagher, Collins; DeSclafani, Rogers (5), Dabovich (6), Waites (7), Miller (8), Doval (9), and Perez, Wynns. W_Quantrill 1-0. L_DeSclafani 1-1. HRs_Rosario, Bell, Gonzalez.

Oakland000030022781
Texas2100020207112

Sears, Smith (5), Jackson (6), Acevedo (7), Steckenrider (8), Acton (9), and McCann, Perez; Littell, Leone (2), Kennedy (3), King (4), Ragans (5), Polley (8), Moronta (9), and Garver, Garcia. HRs_Duran (2), Garver, Miller.

Seattle31741100017171
Cincinnati0020310006121

Flexen, Munoz (5), Sewald (6), Brash (7), Topa (8), Benitez (9), and Murphy, O'Keefe; Williamson, Cachutt (3), Wynne (4), Sousa (6), Kuhnel (7), Brown (8), Garcia (9), and Stephenson. W_Flexen 3-0. L_Williamson 1-2. HRs_Rodriguez, Hernandez, Suarez, Murphy, Haggerty.

