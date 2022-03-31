|Tampa Bay
|113
|000
|000
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
Patino, Wisler (3), Chargois (4), Thompson (5), Blair (6), Muller (7), Costanzo (8), Leonard (9), and Pinto, Hunt; Muller, McSteen (2), Newcomb (3), Ferguson (4), Jansen (6), O'Day (7), Thornburg (8), Riley (9), and Pina, Estrada. W_Patino 1-0. L_Muller 0-1. HRs_Olson.
|Minnesota
|001
|200
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Boston
|110
|010
|01(x)
|—
|4
|8
|0
Bundy, Cotton (5), Sanchez (6), Cruz (7), Laweryson (8), and Jeffers, Berman; Wacha, Mosqueda (5), Schreiber (6), Holland (7), Valdez (9), and Vazquez, Marrero. W_Holland 1-0. L_Laweryson 0-1. Sv_Valdez. HRs_Jeffers; Devers, Dalbec.
|New York
|000
|000
|210
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|003
|020
|00(x)
|—
|5
|10
|1
Taillon, Peralta (4), King (5), Luetge (7), Rodriguez (8), and Freitas, Brantly; Eflin, Warren (4), Hand (5), Familia (6), Maples (7), Kelly (8), Dohy (8), Bedrosian (9), and Realmuto, Stubbs. W_Eflin 1-0. L_Taillon 1-1. Sv_Bedrosian. HRs_Harper, Segura.
|Baltimore
|000
|004
|000
|—
|4
|10
|1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|001
|020
|—
|4
|9
|0
Wells, Baker (4), Akin (5), Sulser (8), Perez (9), and Chirinos, Taylor; Thompson, Stratton (5), Medina (6), Roman (6), Hembree (7), Bednar (8), Case (9), and Perez, Ritchie. HRs_Reynolds, Castillo.
|Detroit
|000
|001
|200
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|010
|400
|00(x)
|—
|5
|8
|1
Manning, Vest (4), Garcia (5), Jimenez (7), Lange (8), and Haase, Lavarnway; Manoah, Merryweather (5), Vasquez (6), Phelps (7), Cimber (8), Biagini (9), and Kirk, Deglan. W_Manoah 1-0. L_Manning 0-1. Sv_Biagini. HRs_Haase; Gurriel Jr..
|Kansas City
|023
|000
|000
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Oakland
|000
|111
|001
|—
|4
|9
|0
Bubic, Barlow (4), Singer (5), Brentz (8), Staumont (9), and Gallagher; Jefferies, Moll (5), Grimm (7), Snead (9), and Murphy, Bethancourt. W_Bubic 1-0. L_Jefferies 0-2. Sv_Staumont. HRs_Pasquantino, Dungan.
|Colorado
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|320
|002
|42(x)
|—
|13
|15
|0
Kuhl, Holder (3), Goudeau (4), Kennedy (6), Smith (7), Lawrence (8), and Diaz, Perez; Wood, Walker (5), Doval (6), Junis (7), and Bart, Pereda. W_Wood 1-0. L_Kuhl 0-1. Sv_Junis. HRs_La Stella, Crawford, Gonzalez, Dubon.
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|001
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Texas
|121
|010
|21(x)
|—
|8
|11
|0
Pepiot, Gonzalez (3), Graterol (4), Hudson (5), Bruihl (6), Treinen (7), Washington (8), and Smith, Wolters; Hearn, Snyder (5), Burke (6), Patton (7), Sborz (8), Barlow (9), Lee (9), and Heim, Viloria. W_Hearn 2-0. L_Pepiot 0-2. HRs_Seager, McCarthy, Lowe, Solak, Heim.
|San Diego
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
|4
|3
|Arizona
|030
|012
|20(x)
|—
|8
|10
|0
Snell, Northcraft (2), Westphal (2), Lamet (3), Paddack (4), Hill (7), Pagan (8), and Alfaro, Rivas; Weaver, Aguilar (4), Ramirez (5), Mantiply (6), Liranzo (6), Castellanos (7), and Varsho, Graterol. W_Weaver 1-0. L_Snell 0-1. Sv_Castellanos. HRs_Hager.
|Los Angeles
|212
|050
|000
|—
|10
|15
|1
|Milwaukee
|200
|102
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
Herget (1), Iglesias (2), Loup (3), Barraclough (4), Moran (5), and Stassi, Romine; Lauer, Sadzeck (4), Walters (5), Boxberger (6), Gott (7), Mejia (8), Hasler (9), and Narvaez, Reetz. W_Ohtani 1-0. L_Lauer 0-1. HRs_Upton (2), Mayfield; Hiura.
|Washington
|000
|020
|014
|—
|7
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|8
|2
Rogers, Thompson (4), Fry (5), Murphy (5), Edwards Jr. (6), Rainey (7), Weems (8), and Adams, Barrera; Walker, Otanez (4), Lugo (5), May (7), Diaz (8), Orze (9), Lavender (9), and Nido, Dini, Senger. W_Weems 1-0. L_Orze 0-1. HRs_Meneses, Soto; Escobar.
|St. Louis
|003
|010
|000
|—
|4
|11
|2
|Miami
|034
|000
|00(x)
|—
|7
|8
|2
VerHagen, Whitley (4), Hicks (5), Pallante (6), Helsley (8), and Knizner, Rodriguez; Rogers, Bass (4), Head (5), Bleier (6), Stewart (7), Zabala (9), and Stallings, Quintana. W_Bass 1-0. L_VerHagen 1-1. Sv_Zabala. HRs_DeJong; Chisholm Jr..
