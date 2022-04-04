New York000000300381
Houston110000001382

Carrasco, Reid-Foley (5), Diaz (6), Smith (6), Lugo (7), May (8), Ottavino (9), and McCann; Urquidy, Abreu (6), Baez (7), Blanco (7), Garcia (8), Cobos (9), and Maldonado, Castro. HRs_Smith.

Toronto000000020280
Detroit00010102(x)463

Gausman, Thornton (7), Gage (8), and Kirk, Heineman; Skubal, Jimenez (6), Soto (7), Lange (8), Hutchison (8), and Barnhart, Crouch. W_Hutchison 1-1. L_Gage 0-1. HRs_Castro, Campos.

Boston000000000030
Minnesota00010100(x)260

Houck, Robles (7), Diekman (8), Sawamura (8), and Plawecki, Rangel; Ober, Cotton (5), Alcala (7), Woods Richardson (8), and Sanchez, Schmidt. W_Ober 2-0. L_Houck 1-2. Sv_Woods Richardson. HRs_Kepler, Sano.

Philadelphia001100000270
New York00010130(x)5110

Gibson, Carr (6), Dominguez (7), Knebel (8), and Stubbs; Sears, Luetge (4), Peralta (5), Holmes (6), Green (7), Loaisiga (8), Chapman (9), and Trevino. W_Green 2-0. L_Dominguez 1-1. Sv_Chapman. HRs_Judge, Torres.

Washington0001002003101
St. Louis01200100(x)472

Adon, Rainey (5), Arano (6), Clay (7), Machado (8), and Adams; Mikolas, Hicks (7), Brooks (7), Cabrera (8), and Molina, Knizner. W_Mikolas 3-0. L_Adon 0-1. Sv_Cabrera. HRs_Cruz; Goldschmidt.

Atlanta0002040028110
Tampa Bay001000001271

Anderson, Yeager (4), Matzek (5), McHugh (6), McSteen (7), Bacon (9), and d'Arnaud, Estrada; Fleming, Snyder (4), Raley (5), Kittredge (6), Peguero (6), Poche (7), Feyereisen (8), Lopez (9), and Zunino, Pinto. W_Anderson 2-1. L_Fleming 0-1. HRs_d'Arnaud; Castillo, Zunino.

Pittsburgh0131030019111
Baltimore0002000013111

Wilson, Crowe (4), Hembree (7), Underwood Jr. (8), Weiman (9), and Perez, Davis; Zimmermann, Lowther (4), Krehbiel (6), Watkins (7), and Chirinos, Nottingham. W_Wilson 1-1. L_Zimmermann 0-1. HRs_Reynolds, Owen, Castillo; Chirinos.

Chicago1300101309170
Chicago00607002(x)15180

Velasquez, Henzman (3), Graveman (4), Ruiz (5), Sousa (5), Paulino (6), Peralta (8), and Ciuffo, Fernandez; Smyly, Johnson (3), Roberts (4), Robertson (5), Martin (6), Wick (7), Holmes (8), and Contreras, Hicks. W_Smyly 1-0. L_Henzman 0-1. HRs_Mendick, Jimenez, Fernandez; Madrigal, Contreras, Happ.

Kansas City002220000672
Cincinnati50021020(x)10113

Keller, Tapia (5), Kowar (6), Speier (7), Snider (7), Coleman (8), and Gallagher, Porter; Gutierrez, Cessa (5), Hoffman (6), Wilson (7), Moreta (8), Warren (9), and Stephenson, Garcia. W_Gutierrez 1-1. L_Keller 1-1. HRs_Witt Jr., Dozier, Gallagher; Aquino, Senzel, Fraley.

San Francisco010030100571
Oakland000003000370

DeSclafani, Rubio (5), Leone (6), Long (7), Brebbia (8), and Bart, Casali; Irvin, Jackson (5), Jimenez (7), Lemoine (8), and Allen, Vogt. W_DeSclafani 2-0. L_Irvin 1-1. Sv_Brebbia. HRs_Crawford, Estrada.

San Diego12400200211120
Texas1010101105101

Martinez, Stammen (6), Johnson (7), Adams (8), Pagan (9), and Caratini; Dunning, Elliott (3), McCarty (3), Holland (4), Martin (5), Otto (6), Barlow (8), Alfonso (9), and Garver, Viloria. W_Martinez 2-0. L_Dunning 1-2. HRs_Azocar, Caratini, Kim; Ibanez (2), Semien.

Arizona (ss)010100100360
Seattle00000042(x)691

Smith, Stumpo (6), Smith (7), and Graterol, Garcia; Gonzales, Castillo (7), Munoz (8), Festa (9), and Murphy, Torrens. W_Castillo 1-0. L_Smith 0-1. Sv_Festa. HRs_Castillo; Sheaffer, Souza Jr., Kelenic.

