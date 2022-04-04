|New York
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Houston
|110
|000
|001
|—
|3
|8
|2
Carrasco, Reid-Foley (5), Diaz (6), Smith (6), Lugo (7), May (8), Ottavino (9), and McCann; Urquidy, Abreu (6), Baez (7), Blanco (7), Garcia (8), Cobos (9), and Maldonado, Castro. HRs_Smith.
|Toronto
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|101
|02(x)
|—
|4
|6
|3
Gausman, Thornton (7), Gage (8), and Kirk, Heineman; Skubal, Jimenez (6), Soto (7), Lange (8), Hutchison (8), and Barnhart, Crouch. W_Hutchison 1-1. L_Gage 0-1. HRs_Castro, Campos.
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|101
|00(x)
|—
|2
|6
|0
Houck, Robles (7), Diekman (8), Sawamura (8), and Plawecki, Rangel; Ober, Cotton (5), Alcala (7), Woods Richardson (8), and Sanchez, Schmidt. W_Ober 2-0. L_Houck 1-2. Sv_Woods Richardson. HRs_Kepler, Sano.
|Philadelphia
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|101
|30(x)
|—
|5
|11
|0
Gibson, Carr (6), Dominguez (7), Knebel (8), and Stubbs; Sears, Luetge (4), Peralta (5), Holmes (6), Green (7), Loaisiga (8), Chapman (9), and Trevino. W_Green 2-0. L_Dominguez 1-1. Sv_Chapman. HRs_Judge, Torres.
|Washington
|000
|100
|200
|—
|3
|10
|1
|St. Louis
|012
|001
|00(x)
|—
|4
|7
|2
Adon, Rainey (5), Arano (6), Clay (7), Machado (8), and Adams; Mikolas, Hicks (7), Brooks (7), Cabrera (8), and Molina, Knizner. W_Mikolas 3-0. L_Adon 0-1. Sv_Cabrera. HRs_Cruz; Goldschmidt.
|Atlanta
|000
|204
|002
|—
|8
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|001
|—
|2
|7
|1
Anderson, Yeager (4), Matzek (5), McHugh (6), McSteen (7), Bacon (9), and d'Arnaud, Estrada; Fleming, Snyder (4), Raley (5), Kittredge (6), Peguero (6), Poche (7), Feyereisen (8), Lopez (9), and Zunino, Pinto. W_Anderson 2-1. L_Fleming 0-1. HRs_d'Arnaud; Castillo, Zunino.
|Pittsburgh
|013
|103
|001
|—
|9
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|001
|—
|3
|11
|1
Wilson, Crowe (4), Hembree (7), Underwood Jr. (8), Weiman (9), and Perez, Davis; Zimmermann, Lowther (4), Krehbiel (6), Watkins (7), and Chirinos, Nottingham. W_Wilson 1-1. L_Zimmermann 0-1. HRs_Reynolds, Owen, Castillo; Chirinos.
|Chicago
|130
|010
|130
|—
|9
|17
|0
|Chicago
|006
|070
|02(x)
|—
|15
|18
|0
Velasquez, Henzman (3), Graveman (4), Ruiz (5), Sousa (5), Paulino (6), Peralta (8), and Ciuffo, Fernandez; Smyly, Johnson (3), Roberts (4), Robertson (5), Martin (6), Wick (7), Holmes (8), and Contreras, Hicks. W_Smyly 1-0. L_Henzman 0-1. HRs_Mendick, Jimenez, Fernandez; Madrigal, Contreras, Happ.
|Kansas City
|002
|220
|000
|—
|6
|7
|2
|Cincinnati
|500
|210
|20(x)
|—
|10
|11
|3
Keller, Tapia (5), Kowar (6), Speier (7), Snider (7), Coleman (8), and Gallagher, Porter; Gutierrez, Cessa (5), Hoffman (6), Wilson (7), Moreta (8), Warren (9), and Stephenson, Garcia. W_Gutierrez 1-1. L_Keller 1-1. HRs_Witt Jr., Dozier, Gallagher; Aquino, Senzel, Fraley.
|San Francisco
|010
|030
|100
|—
|5
|7
|1
|Oakland
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
DeSclafani, Rubio (5), Leone (6), Long (7), Brebbia (8), and Bart, Casali; Irvin, Jackson (5), Jimenez (7), Lemoine (8), and Allen, Vogt. W_DeSclafani 2-0. L_Irvin 1-1. Sv_Brebbia. HRs_Crawford, Estrada.
|San Diego
|124
|002
|002
|—
|11
|12
|0
|Texas
|101
|010
|110
|—
|5
|10
|1
Martinez, Stammen (6), Johnson (7), Adams (8), Pagan (9), and Caratini; Dunning, Elliott (3), McCarty (3), Holland (4), Martin (5), Otto (6), Barlow (8), Alfonso (9), and Garver, Viloria. W_Martinez 2-0. L_Dunning 1-2. HRs_Azocar, Caratini, Kim; Ibanez (2), Semien.
|Arizona (ss)
|010
|100
|100
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|42(x)
|—
|6
|9
|1
Smith, Stumpo (6), Smith (7), and Graterol, Garcia; Gonzales, Castillo (7), Munoz (8), Festa (9), and Murphy, Torrens. W_Castillo 1-0. L_Smith 0-1. Sv_Festa. HRs_Castillo; Sheaffer, Souza Jr., Kelenic.
