|Minnesota
|000
|040
|020
|—
|6
|10
|2
|Atlanta
|013
|000
|400
|—
|8
|6
|0
Gonzalez, Smith (4), Stashak (5), Minaya (6), Cruz (7), Coulombe (7), Schulfer (8), and Sanchez, Banuelos; Davidson, O'Day (4), Newcomb (5), Sittinger (5), Minter (6), Brach (7), Diaz (8), Higginbotham (8), and Pina, Tromp. W_Brach 1-0. L_Cruz 0-1. Sv_Higginbotham. HRs_Buxton; Holt, Ozuna.
|Tampa Bay
|002
|010
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Boston
|121
|010
|00(x)
|—
|5
|8
|0
Kluber, Zombro (4), Wisler (5), Raley (6), Feyereisen (7), Chargois (8), and Pinto, Hudson; Wacha, Brasier (5), Kelly (6), Valdez (7), and Plawecki, Hernandez. W_Wacha 2-0. L_Kluber 0-1. Sv_Valdez. HRs_Devers (2), Hernandez, Bradley Jr..
|Philadelphia
|031
|020
|020
|—
|8
|11
|0
|Detroit
|001
|122
|80(x)
|—
|14
|10
|2
Eflin, Brogdon (3), Hernandez (3), Jones (4), Gatto (5), Kelly (6), Singer (7), Schultz (7), Brown (7), Duron (8), and Sands, Cabral; Manning, Soto (4), Vest (5), Fulmer (7), Chafin (8), Barnes (9), and Barnhart, Haase, Rabago. W_Fulmer 1-0. L_Singer. HRs_Gregorius, Hoskins, Moniak; Hill, Haase.
|Toronto
|021
|000
|520
|—
|10
|13
|1
|New York
|000
|103
|041
|—
|9
|11
|0
Manoah, Borucki (4), Pearson (5), Beasley (7), Hernandez (8), Vasquez (9), and Kirk, Heineman; King, Luetge (3), Green (5), Peralta (6), Nittoli (7), McClain (7), Marinaccio (8), and McDowell, Brantly. W_Pearson 2-0. L_Nittoli 0-1. Sv_Vasquez. HRs_Biggio, Bird, Palacios; Gallo, Brantly, Stanton, Andujar.
|Miami
|600
|210
|000
|—
|9
|16
|0
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|6
|1
Rogers, Hernandez (4), Head (7), Yacabonis (9), and Stallings, Quintana; Matz, Thompson (2), Oviedo (3), Fernandez (5), Gallegos (7), Whitley (8), Walsh (9), and Knizner, Rodriguez. W_Rogers 1-0. L_Matz 0-1. HRs_Aguilar; Goldschmidt.
|Washington
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|4
|0
|New York
|000
|121
|00(x)
|—
|4
|9
|0
Fedde, Garrett (3), Cishek (5), Finnegan (6), Fry (7), Rainey (8), and Ruiz, Herrmann; Walker, Peterson (3), Nogosek (6), Shreve (8), Reid-Foley (9), and Dini, Senger. W_Peterson 1-1. L_Cishek 0-1. Sv_Reid-Foley. HRs_Thomas; Escobar.
|Los Angeles
|401
|020
|041
|—
|12
|14
|0
|Chicago
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
Valdez, Warren (3), Bradley (5), Herget (6), Marte (8), Ortega (9), and Stassi, Thaiss, Mulrine; Velasquez, Marinez (3), Johnson (3), Crochet (4), Hendriks (5), Rios (6), Benjamin (7), Finnegan (9), and Zavala, Collins. W_Valdez 1-0. L_Velasquez 1-1. HRs_Ohtani, Duffy, Marsh, Adell, Martinez; Robert, Abreu.
|Oakland
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|9
|2
|Cleveland
|013
|002
|03(x)
|—
|9
|15
|1
Jefferies, Lemoine (4), Trivino (5), Puk (6), Romero (8), and Allen, Bethancourt; Allen, Clase (4), Gose (5), Shaw (6), McCarty (7), Mikolajchak (9), and Leon, Fry. W_Allen 1-1. L_Jefferies 0-1. HRs_Eierman.
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|7
|1
Greene, Gutierrez (3), Hoffman (5), Farmer (6), Dowdy (7), O'Brien (9), and Stephenson, Garcia; Wood, Avila (4), McGee (5), Rogers (6), Rashi (6), Leone (7), Brebbia (8), Junis (9), and Casali, Genoves. W_Hoffman 1-0. L_Rogers 0-1. Sv_O'Brien.
|Chicago
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|7
|2
|San Diego
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
Smyly, Wick (3), Rucker (4), Effross (6), Ueckert (7), Assad (8), and Gomes, Higgins; Weathers, Lamet (4), Stammen (5), Pagan (6), Hill (7), Krol (8), Kopps (9), and Caratini, Alfaro. HRs_Gomes; Voit.
|Texas
|001
|003
|021
|—
|7
|10
|3
|Colorado
|100
|230
|02(x)
|—
|8
|15
|0
Hearn, Robert (3), Arihara (4), Santana (6), Anderson (7), Tinoco (8), and Garver, Whatley; Gomber, Kuhl (4), Bird (6), Estevez (7), Stephenson (8), Fernandez (9), and Diaz, Perez. W_Stephenson 1-0. L_Tinoco 0-1. Sv_Fernandez. HRs_Smith, Marisnick, Reks; Grichuk.
|Seattle
|013
|000
|003
|—
|7
|12
|1
|Milwaukee
|011
|210
|200
|—
|7
|7
|3
Flexen, Castillo (5), Ramirez (6), Bird (7), Festa (8), Young (9), and Murphy, Sisco; Houser, Uribe (4), Perdomo (4), Lauer (6), Mejia (9), and Narvaez, Reetz. HRs_Trammell; McCutchen (2), Wong, Hiura, Taylor.
|Pittsburgh
|001
|040
|000
|—
|5
|9
|2
|Baltimore
|200
|070
|320
|—
|14
|9
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.