Tampa Bay000100000163
Boston30100230(x)980

McKendry, Belge (2), Poche (3), Brewer (4), Roberson (5), Kelly (6), Molina (7), Perez (7), and Pinto, Collins; Kluber, Whitlock (6), Martin (8), Rodriguez (9), and McGuire, Scott. W_Kluber 2-1. L_McKendry 0-1. HRs_Duvall.

Houston1010030319150
Atlanta000011010372

Garcia, Betances (4), Gomez (5), Chaidez (6), Blanco (7), Roberts (8), Brown (9), and Salazar, Price; Strider, Olczak (4), Chavez (5), Yates (6), Lee (6), Elliott (7), Swarmer (8), Wilcox (9), and Murphy, Casteel. W_Garcia 1-0. L_Strider 1-1.

Philadelphia700000002991
NY Yankees100004030880

Nola, Martinez (4), Ortiz (5), Soto (6), Adams (6), Bellatti (7), Head (8), Zarbnisky (8), and Garcia, Roberts; Severino, Gomez (3), Cowart (3), Marinaccio (4), Ramirez (5), Santos (7), Neely (8), and Duran, Gasper. W_Zarbnisky 1-0. L_Neely 0-1. HRs_Stokes.

Pittsburgh000000100152
Toronto00202021(x)780

Brubaker, Mlodzinski (5), Perdomo (6), De Los Santos (7), O'Reilly (8), and Delay, Heineman; Gausman, Richards (4), Swanson (6), Bass (7), Mayza (8), Romano (9), and Kirk, Berman. W_Gausman 1-0. L_Brubaker 0-2. HRs_Talley.

St. Louis000002200470
NY Mets000010000152

Thomas, VerHagen (5), Rodriguez (6), Helsley (7), Hicks (8), Stratton (9), and Knizner, Pages; Verlander, Courtney (6), Clenney (7), McFarland (8), Smith (9), and Nido, Perez. W_VerHagen 1-0. L_Courtney 0-1. Sv_Stratton. HRs_Nido.

Kansas City000002010351
Texas011001001442

Lyles, Pennington (4), Garrett (5), Coleman (6), Taylor (7), Snider (8), Cox (9), and Porter, Tresh; Dunning, King (6), Kennedy (7), Moronta (8), Hernandez (9), and Heim, Leon. W_Hernandez 1-0. L_Cox 0-1. HRs_Means.

