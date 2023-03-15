|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|6
|3
|Boston
|301
|002
|30(x)
|—
|9
|8
|0
McKendry, Belge (2), Poche (3), Brewer (4), Roberson (5), Kelly (6), Molina (7), Perez (7), and Pinto, Collins; Kluber, Whitlock (6), Martin (8), Rodriguez (9), and McGuire, Scott. W_Kluber 2-1. L_McKendry 0-1. HRs_Duvall.
|Houston
|101
|003
|031
|—
|9
|15
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|011
|010
|—
|3
|7
|2
Garcia, Betances (4), Gomez (5), Chaidez (6), Blanco (7), Roberts (8), Brown (9), and Salazar, Price; Strider, Olczak (4), Chavez (5), Yates (6), Lee (6), Elliott (7), Swarmer (8), Wilcox (9), and Murphy, Casteel. W_Garcia 1-0. L_Strider 1-1.
|Philadelphia
|700
|000
|002
|—
|9
|9
|1
|NY Yankees
|100
|004
|030
|—
|8
|8
|0
Nola, Martinez (4), Ortiz (5), Soto (6), Adams (6), Bellatti (7), Head (8), Zarbnisky (8), and Garcia, Roberts; Severino, Gomez (3), Cowart (3), Marinaccio (4), Ramirez (5), Santos (7), Neely (8), and Duran, Gasper. W_Zarbnisky 1-0. L_Neely 0-1. HRs_Stokes.
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|2
|Toronto
|002
|020
|21(x)
|—
|7
|8
|0
Brubaker, Mlodzinski (5), Perdomo (6), De Los Santos (7), O'Reilly (8), and Delay, Heineman; Gausman, Richards (4), Swanson (6), Bass (7), Mayza (8), Romano (9), and Kirk, Berman. W_Gausman 1-0. L_Brubaker 0-2. HRs_Talley.
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|200
|—
|4
|7
|0
|NY Mets
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|2
Thomas, VerHagen (5), Rodriguez (6), Helsley (7), Hicks (8), Stratton (9), and Knizner, Pages; Verlander, Courtney (6), Clenney (7), McFarland (8), Smith (9), and Nido, Perez. W_VerHagen 1-0. L_Courtney 0-1. Sv_Stratton. HRs_Nido.
|Kansas City
|000
|002
|010
|—
|3
|5
|1
|Texas
|011
|001
|001
|—
|4
|4
|2
Lyles, Pennington (4), Garrett (5), Coleman (6), Taylor (7), Snider (8), Cox (9), and Porter, Tresh; Dunning, King (6), Kennedy (7), Moronta (8), Hernandez (9), and Heim, Leon. W_Hernandez 1-0. L_Cox 0-1. HRs_Means.
