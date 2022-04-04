|Baltimore
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|3
|1
|Minnesota
|122
|012
|00(x)
|—
|8
|10
|0
Kremer, Baker (5), Bautista (6), Baumann (6), and Chirinos, Bemboom; Gray, Smith (5), Faria (6), Schulfer (9), and Jeffers, Camargo. W_Gray 1-0. L_Kremer 0-2. HRs_McKenna; Sano.
|Detroit
|010
|002
|040
|—
|7
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|200
|104
|10(x)
|—
|8
|13
|0
Mize, Fulmer (5), Cisnero (6), Garcia (6), Anderson (7), and Garneau, Crouch; Nola, Hennigan (6), Alvarado (7), Maples (8), Ross (8), Kelly (9), and Realmuto, Stubbs. W_Hennigan 1-0. L_Cisnero 0-1. Sv_Kelly. HRs_Baddoo, Workman, Torkelson, Reyes; Harper (2), Moniak (2), Schwarber.
|Tampa Bay
|112
|100
|301
|—
|9
|21
|1
|Pittsburgh
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
Rasmussen, Mullen (4), Beeks (5), Chargois (7), Wisler (7), Thompson (9), and Mejia, Alvarez; Keller, Peters (4), Stratton (7), Bednar (8), Vieaux (9), and Perez, Perez. W_Rasmussen 1-1. L_Keller 1-1. HRs_Ramirez, Alvarez.
|Houston
|002
|300
|100
|—
|6
|11
|1
|Washington
|000
|022
|32(x)
|—
|9
|15
|1
Verlander, Maton (6), Taylor (6), Montero (7), Stanek (7), Neris (8), and Castro, Maldonado; Gray, Voth (5), Cishek (6), Harvey (7), Doolittle (8), Clippard (9), and Ruiz, Adams. W_Harvey 1-0. L_Montero 0-1. Sv_Clippard. HRs_Pena (2); Ruiz, Franco.
|New York
|202
|100
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Toronto
|302
|002
|00(x)
|—
|7
|11
|0
Gil, Schmidt (3), Gomez (7), Miller (8), and McDowell, Freitas; Anderson, Garcia (4), Phelps (5), Merryweather (6), Saucedo (7), Richards (7), Mayza (9), and Jansen, Heineman. W_Merryweather 1-1. L_Schmidt 1-1. Sv_Mayza. HRs_Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa; Springer.
|Miami
|100
|300
|000
|—
|4
|10
|3
|New York
|131
|111
|00(x)
|—
|8
|15
|1
Lopez, Okert (4), Pop (5), Bender (7), Castano (8), and Stallings, Henry; Bassitt, Shreve (6), Williams (7), and Nido, Dini. W_Bassitt 2-0. L_Lopez 1-2. Sv_Williams. HRs_Soler, Aguilar; Escobar.
|Boston
|050
|000
|100
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|020
|—
|3
|8
|3
Pivetta, Sawamura (6), Schreiber (7), Danish (9), and Vazquez, Baldwin; Ynoa, Wright (5), and Pina, Contreras. W_Pivetta 1-1. L_Ynoa 1-1. Sv_Danish. HRs_Devers, Bradley Jr.; Olson.
|Colorado
|040
|103
|203
|—
|13
|17
|0
|Chicago
|211
|000
|000
|—
|4
|9
|2
Gold, Goudeau (3), Kinley (5), Stephenson (6), Lawrence (7), Kennedy (8), Smith (9), and Diaz, Serven; Giolito, Silven (5), Lopez (6), Hazelwood (8), Severino (9), and Grandal, Ciuffo. W_Goudeau 1-0. L_Giolito 1-1.
|San Diego
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|9
|2
|Oakland
|001
|030
|04(x)
|—
|8
|12
|0
Manaea, Crismatt (4), Lamet (5), Schlichtholz (5), Gore (6), and Alfaro; Acevedo, Snead (2), Trivino (4), Wiles (5), and Murphy, Bethancourt. W_Snead 1-0. L_Manaea 0-2. Sv_Wiles. HRs_Machado; Murphy, Pinder, Neuse.
|Seattle
|100
|112
|131
|—
|10
|14
|2
|Kansas City
|012
|000
|230
|—
|8
|15
|0
Gilbert, Mills (4), Misiewicz (4), Ramirez (6), Sweet (7), Swanson (8), Jefferson (9), and Raleigh, Duvall; Lynch, Payamps (5), Garrett (6), Tapia (7), Woods Jr. (8), Speier (9), and Perez, Gallagher. W_Misiewicz 2-0. L_Garrett 0-1. Sv_Jefferson. HRs_Rodriguez, Torrens, Kelenic, Moore, Gonzalez; Gallagher, Taylor.
|Cincinnati
|080
|005
|101
|—
|15
|17
|2
|Arizona
|001
|100
|002
|—
|4
|10
|0
Lodolo, Strickland (5), Zimmer (6), Farmer (7), Hendrix (8), Duarte (9), and Garcia; Martin, Lemieux (4), Perez (5), Kennedy (6), Bain (6), Ramirez (7), Wendelken (8), and Kelly, Herrera. W_Lodolo 1-0. L_Martin 1-1. HRs_Aquino, Pham, Votto, Santana.
|Texas
|011
|018
|110
|—
|13
|12
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|9
|5
Gray, Patton (5), Howard (6), Wynyard (8), Montalvo (9), and Heim, Moller; Woodruff, Ashby (6), Erceg (7), Urena (8), Mejia (9), and Narvaez, Diaz. W_Gray 1-0. L_Woodruff 0-3. HRs_McCarthy, Duran.
|Chicago
|002
|000
|041
|—
|7
|11
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|9
|1
Chavez, Gonsalves (4), Gsellman (6), McCarthy (9), and Gomes, Hicks; Quantrill, Young (4), Clase (5), De Los Santos (6), Garza (8), Herrin (9), and Lavastida, Rivera. W_Chavez 3-0. L_Quantrill 0-1. HRs_Canario.
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|2
|Los Angeles
|300
|020
|00(x)
|—
|5
|7
|0
Buehler, Price (6), Hudson (7), Graterol (8), and Barnes, Wolters; Syndergaard, Herget (6), Loup (8), Iglesias (9), and Stassi, Romine. W_Syndergaard 2-0. L_Buehler 0-1. HRs_Ohtani, Rendon, Ward.
