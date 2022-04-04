Baltimore000000020231
Minnesota12201200(x)8100

Kremer, Baker (5), Bautista (6), Baumann (6), and Chirinos, Bemboom; Gray, Smith (5), Faria (6), Schulfer (9), and Jeffers, Camargo. W_Gray 1-0. L_Kremer 0-2. HRs_McKenna; Sano.

Detroit010002040761
Philadelphia20010410(x)8130

Mize, Fulmer (5), Cisnero (6), Garcia (6), Anderson (7), and Garneau, Crouch; Nola, Hennigan (6), Alvarado (7), Maples (8), Ross (8), Kelly (9), and Realmuto, Stubbs. W_Hennigan 1-0. L_Cisnero 0-1. Sv_Kelly. HRs_Baddoo, Workman, Torkelson, Reyes; Harper (2), Moniak (2), Schwarber.

Tampa Bay1121003019211
Pittsburgh010001000270

Rasmussen, Mullen (4), Beeks (5), Chargois (7), Wisler (7), Thompson (9), and Mejia, Alvarez; Keller, Peters (4), Stratton (7), Bednar (8), Vieaux (9), and Perez, Perez. W_Rasmussen 1-1. L_Keller 1-1. HRs_Ramirez, Alvarez.

Houston0023001006111
Washington00002232(x)9151

Verlander, Maton (6), Taylor (6), Montero (7), Stanek (7), Neris (8), and Castro, Maldonado; Gray, Voth (5), Cishek (6), Harvey (7), Doolittle (8), Clippard (9), and Ruiz, Adams. W_Harvey 1-0. L_Montero 0-1. Sv_Clippard. HRs_Pena (2); Ruiz, Franco.

New York202100000591
Toronto30200200(x)7110

Gil, Schmidt (3), Gomez (7), Miller (8), and McDowell, Freitas; Anderson, Garcia (4), Phelps (5), Merryweather (6), Saucedo (7), Richards (7), Mayza (9), and Jansen, Heineman. W_Merryweather 1-1. L_Schmidt 1-1. Sv_Mayza. HRs_Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa; Springer.

Miami1003000004103
New York13111100(x)8151

Lopez, Okert (4), Pop (5), Bender (7), Castano (8), and Stallings, Henry; Bassitt, Shreve (6), Williams (7), and Nido, Dini. W_Bassitt 2-0. L_Lopez 1-2. Sv_Williams. HRs_Soler, Aguilar; Escobar.

Boston050000100680
Atlanta100000020383

Pivetta, Sawamura (6), Schreiber (7), Danish (9), and Vazquez, Baldwin; Ynoa, Wright (5), and Pina, Contreras. W_Pivetta 1-1. L_Ynoa 1-1. Sv_Danish. HRs_Devers, Bradley Jr.; Olson.

Colorado04010320313170
Chicago211000000492

Gold, Goudeau (3), Kinley (5), Stephenson (6), Lawrence (7), Kennedy (8), Smith (9), and Diaz, Serven; Giolito, Silven (5), Lopez (6), Hazelwood (8), Severino (9), and Grandal, Ciuffo. W_Goudeau 1-0. L_Giolito 1-1.

San Diego000000200292
Oakland00103004(x)8120

Manaea, Crismatt (4), Lamet (5), Schlichtholz (5), Gore (6), and Alfaro; Acevedo, Snead (2), Trivino (4), Wiles (5), and Murphy, Bethancourt. W_Snead 1-0. L_Manaea 0-2. Sv_Wiles. HRs_Machado; Murphy, Pinder, Neuse.

Seattle10011213110142
Kansas City0120002308150

Gilbert, Mills (4), Misiewicz (4), Ramirez (6), Sweet (7), Swanson (8), Jefferson (9), and Raleigh, Duvall; Lynch, Payamps (5), Garrett (6), Tapia (7), Woods Jr. (8), Speier (9), and Perez, Gallagher. W_Misiewicz 2-0. L_Garrett 0-1. Sv_Jefferson. HRs_Rodriguez, Torrens, Kelenic, Moore, Gonzalez; Gallagher, Taylor.

Cincinnati08000510115172
Arizona0011000024100

Lodolo, Strickland (5), Zimmer (6), Farmer (7), Hendrix (8), Duarte (9), and Garcia; Martin, Lemieux (4), Perez (5), Kennedy (6), Bain (6), Ramirez (7), Wendelken (8), and Kelly, Herrera. W_Lodolo 1-0. L_Martin 1-1. HRs_Aquino, Pham, Votto, Santana.

Texas01101811013120
Milwaukee001001000295

Gray, Patton (5), Howard (6), Wynyard (8), Montalvo (9), and Heim, Moller; Woodruff, Ashby (6), Erceg (7), Urena (8), Mejia (9), and Narvaez, Diaz. W_Gray 1-0. L_Woodruff 0-3. HRs_McCarthy, Duran.

Chicago0020000417112
Cleveland000000003391

Chavez, Gonsalves (4), Gsellman (6), McCarthy (9), and Gomes, Hicks; Quantrill, Young (4), Clase (5), De Los Santos (6), Garza (8), Herrin (9), and Lavastida, Rivera. W_Chavez 3-0. L_Quantrill 0-1. HRs_Canario.

Los Angeles010000000142
Los Angeles30002000(x)570

Buehler, Price (6), Hudson (7), Graterol (8), and Barnes, Wolters; Syndergaard, Herget (6), Loup (8), Iglesias (9), and Stassi, Romine. W_Syndergaard 2-0. L_Buehler 0-1. HRs_Ohtani, Rendon, Ward.

