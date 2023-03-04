|Atlanta (ss)
|120
|000
|000
|—
|3
|8
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|8
|1
Strider, Tonkin (4), Moran (6), Rios (7), Elledge (8), Munoz (9), and d'Arnaud, Baldwin; Wells, Perez (3), Zimmermann (4), Povich (7), Gillaspie (9), and Rutschman, Bemboom. W_Strider 1-0. L_Wells 0-1. Sv_Munoz. HRs_Harris II.
|Houston
|210
|000
|010
|—
|4
|10
|0
|Boston
|030
|000
|010
|—
|4
|5
|0
Dubin, Garcia (3), Endersby (5), Conn (7), Gordon (8), Gomez (9), and Lee, Diaz; Pivetta, Faria (2), Jansen (3), Martin (4), Winckowski (5), Mosqueda (8), Booser (9), and Alfaro, Scott. HRs_Julks.
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|050
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Atlanta (ss)
|302
|101
|00(x)
|—
|7
|10
|0
Varland, Coulombe (3), Woods Richardson (4), Santana (6), Moran (7), Megill (8), and Jeffers, Sisco; Fried, Iglesias (4), Jimenez (5), Chavez (6), Anderson (7), Harvey (8), Winans (8), Robles (9), and Murphy, Hudson. W_Fried 2-0. L_Varland 0-1. Sv_Robles. HRs_Olson, Riley.
|St. Louis
|001
|020
|402
|—
|9
|14
|1
|Washington
|020
|002
|020
|—
|6
|8
|1
Thomas, Gallegos (4), Suarez (5), Cabrera (6), Naughton (7), Walsh (8), Misiewicz (9), and Contreras, Pages; Gray, Cavalli (3), Colome (5), Peralta (6), Kuhl (7), Harris (8), Weems (9), and Ruiz, Pineda, Lindsly. W_Cabrera 1-0. L_Kuhl 0-1. Sv_Misiewicz. HRs_Walker (2), Koperniak, Gorman, DeJong; Adams, Smith.
|Tampa Bay
|031
|114
|004
|—
|14
|16
|0
|New York
|014
|201
|002
|—
|10
|13
|1
Bradley, McKendry (2), Brigden (3), Mercado (4), Bristo (5), Muller (6), Brewer (7), Heller (8), Burdi (9), and Dini, Collins; Severino, McGarity (3), Loaisiga (4), Weissert (5), Ramirez (6), Brito (7), Vrieling (9), and Trevino, Duran. W_Bristo 1-0. L_Ramirez 0-1. HRs_Mead (2), Simon, Gray; Cabrera, Sweeney, Hicks, Calhoun, Ortega.
|Pittsburgh
|200
|001
|000
|—
|3
|4
|2
|Philadelphia
|004
|000
|00(x)
|—
|4
|8
|2
Hill, Garcia (3), Zastryzny (3), Zamora (5), De Jong (6), Nicolas (7), and Heineman, Delay; Nola, Strahm (4), Brogdon (5), Vasquez (6), McArthur (7), Walker (8), Appel (9), and Stubbs, Marchan. W_Nola 2-0. L_Garcia 0-2. Sv_Appel. HRs_Bohm.
|Toronto
|010
|(13)40
|000
|—
|18
|15
|0
|Detroit
|010
|013
|000
|—
|5
|12
|4
Hutchison, Garcia (3), Fernandez (4), Thornton (5), Hatch (6), Lawrence (7), Francis (8), and Jansen, Ritchie; Turnbull, Wisler (3), Vest (4), Higginbotham (4), De Jesus (4), Brieske (5), Magno (5), Guzman (7), Gardea (9), and Sands, Knapp. W_Garcia 1-0. L_Vest 0-1. HRs_Capra; Cabrera, Short.
|New York
|030
|630
|030
|—
|15
|16
|0
|Miami
|100
|000
|210
|—
|4
|6
|2
Verlander, Peterson (4), Brigham (6), Greene (7), McFarland (8), Yacabonis (9), and Narvaez, Perez; Luzardo, Soriano (3), Evans (4), Floro (5), Perez (6), Yan (9), and Fortes, Chavez. W_Verlander 1-0. L_Luzardo 0-1. HRs_Vientos (2), Winaker, Cedrola, Ritter.
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|Chicago
|002
|000
|00(X)
|—
|2
|5
|1
Detmers, Torres (3), Devenski (4), Moore (5), Erla (6), Mederos (8), and Thaiss, Wallach; Taillon, Thompson (4), Stout (5), Leiter Jr. (6), Neidert (7), Leeper (8), Correa (9), and Barnhart, Nunez. W_Taillon 1-0. L_Detmers 1-1. Sv_Correa.
|Arizona (ss)
|001
|110
|222
|—
|9
|9
|1
|San Francisco (ss)
|102
|101
|000
|—
|5
|10
|0
Cecconi, Clay (3), Walston (4), Saalfrank (5), Jarvis (6), Otanez (8), Vizcaino (9), and Herrera, Centeno; Wood, Brebbia (3), Alexander (4), Winn (5), Guzman (7), Cruz (8), Fletcher (9), and Bart, Genoves. W_Jarvis 1-0. L_Cruz 0-1. HRs_De Los Santos; Conforto.
|Cleveland
|000
|102
|010
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Oakland (ss)
|000
|030
|100
|—
|4
|7
|2
Bieber, Karinchak (4), Stephan (5), Simpson (5), Pilkington (6), Toussaint (8), Kelly (9), and Gallagher, Naylor; Oller, Cohen (4), Pruitt (5), Briggs (6), May (7), Steckenrider (8), Coker (9), and Pozo, McCann. HRs_Pries; Ruiz.
|Kansas City (ss)
|211
|010
|322
|—
|12
|14
|0
|Cincinnati (ss)
|212
|010
|000
|—
|6
|11
|2
Heasley, Chapman (3), Taylor (4), Castillo (5), Bowlan (7), Veneziano (9), and Perez, Cropley; Overton, Stoudt (4), Bracho (6), Sims (7), Diaz (8), Karcher (9), and Casali, Robinson. W_Castillo 1-0. L_Sims 0-1. HRs_Melendez, Alexander, Bradley; Casali, De La Cruz.
|Texas
|002
|010
|001
|—
|4
|8
|3
|Chicago
|110
|002
|001
|—
|5
|10
|1
Perez, Barnes (4), Barlow (5), Rodriguez (6), Lee (6), Moronta (8), Kelly (9), and Leon, Whatley; Scholtens, Shaw (4), Padilla (5), German (6), Ramsey (8), Perez (9), and Zavala, Perez. W_Perez 1-0. L_Kelly 0-1. HRs_Acuna; Andrus.
|Colorado
|040
|100
|110
|—
|7
|9
|1
|Seattle
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|3
Freeland, Marquez (4), Bard (6), Lamet (7), Valdez (8), and Serven, MacIver, Fulford; Kirby, Sweet (2), Gott (3), Bukauskas (4), Weiman (5), Murfee (6), McGee (7), O'Brien (9), and Raleigh, Hummel. W_Freeland 1-0. L_Kirby 0-1. HRs_Trejo; Scheiner.
|San Diego
|000
|030
|020
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Arizona (ss)
|010
|000
|300
|—
|4
|6
|0
Knehr, Suarez (3), Hader (4), Wilson (5), Stammen (6), Avila (7), Poppen (7), Carlton (9), and Campusano, Seagle; Pfaadt, Familia (4), Chafin (5), Frias (5), Castro (6), McAllister (7), Nelson (8), Ginkel (9), and Kelly, Sanchez. W_Poppen 1-1. L_Nelson 0-1. Sv_Carlton. HRs_Campusano.
|San Francisco (ss)
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|4
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|750
|20(x)
|—
|14
|11
|0
Webb, Strotman (4), Jensen (4), Miller (5), Sanchez (5), Guzman (6), Olsen (6), Rivera (8), and Wynns, Thomas; Peralta, Rea (3), Peguero (5), Miller (6), Small (8), and Contreras, Jackson. W_Rea 2-0. L_Strotman 0-2. HRs_Adames, Tellez, Clarke, Anderson, Perkins.
|Cincinnati (ss)
|030
|104
|002
|—
|10
|16
|1
|Oakland (ss)
|300
|003
|300
|—
|9
|12
|0
Greene, Richardson (4), Guerrero (6), Gibaut (7), Kuhnel (8), Sanmartin (9), and Maile, Pereda; Rucinski, Wieland (4), Cushing (6), Smith (6), Supak (8), Acton (9), and Langeliers, Soderstrom. W_Kuhnel 1-0. L_Acton 0-1. Sv_Sanmartin. HRs_Steer, Encarnacion-Strand; Capel, Cron.
|Los Angeles
|010
|110
|400
|—
|7
|11
|1
|Kansas City (ss)
|100
|002
|021
|—
|6
|14
|1
Pepiot, Graterol (3), Ferguson (4), Knack (5), Leasure (6), Cyr (7), Kolarek (8), Yamamoto (9), and Smith, Freitas; Greinke, Kowar (4), Snider (6), Del Rosario (7), Parrish (8), Willeman (9), and Fermin, Reetz. W_Leasure 1-0. L_Del Rosario 0-1. Sv_Yamamoto. HRs_Heyward, Outman; Bates, Massey.
