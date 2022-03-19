Minnesota000000001130
Atlanta002001000350

Smeltzer, Moran (3), Minaya (4), Hamilton (5), Gossett (6), Mason (8), and Banuelos, Ortega; Elder, Vines (4), Vodnik (7), De La Cruz (9), and Contreras, Brown. W_Elder 1-0. L_Moran 0-1. Sv_De La Cruz. HRs_Waters.

Toronto0330000039101
Baltimore200300000574

Berrios, Spraker (2), Anderson (2), Hernandez (4), Thornton (7), Johnston (8), Eisert (9), and Jansen, Heineman; Watkins, Naughton (3), Scott (4), Lakins Sr. (5), Vespi (8), Baumann (9), Almengo (9), and Bemboom, Cumberland. W_Spraker 1-0. L_Watkins 0-1. Sv_Eisert.

Tampa Bay002100300681
Boston0003010217130

Mazza, Erwin (3), Knight (5), McKay (6), De Horta (7), Blair (8), Peguero (9), and Mejia, Pinto; Eovaldi, Ort (4), Feltman (5), Keller (6), Martinez (7), Bracho (8), Santos (9), and Cottam, Marrero. W_Santos 1-0. L_Peguero 0-1. HRs_Proctor; Koss (2), Dalbec.

Philadelphia0010212006120
Detroit002103000681

Kelly, Bedrosian (3), Bellatti (4), Newberry (5), Cyr (6), Hennigan (6), Gatto (7), Ogle (8), Duron (9), and Sands, O'Hoppe; Rodriguez, Jimenez (4), Barnes (5), Garcia (6), Carlton (7), Vest (8), Solbach (9), and Barnhart, Dingler. HRs_Hall, Kroon; Baddoo, Greene, Clemens.

New York200000001350
Pittsburgh00102010x480

Wesneski, Bristo (4), Milam (5), Marinaccio (6), Nittoli (7), Spence (8), and Brantly, Duran; Crowe, Stratton (3), Eickhoff (4), Nicolas (7), Florencio (8), Weiman (9), and Perez, Bins, Davis. W_Eickhoff 1-0. L_Bristo 0-1. Sv_Weiman. HRs_Duran; Tucker, Allen.

Houston010010000250
St. Louis00220000x430

Verlander, France (3), Scheetz (4), Blanco (5), Olczak (6), Henderson (8), and Lee, Palma; Wainwright, Cabrera (3), McFarland (4), Liberatore (5), Brooks (7), Ryan (9), and Knizner, Sanchez. W_Cabrera 1-0. L_France 0-1. Sv_Ryan. HRs_Knizner.

Cincinnati000200000252
Cleveland00011010x382

Lodolo, Williamson (3), Pidich (4), Dowdy (5), Diehl (7), Kuhnel (8), and Knapp, Kolozsvary; Tully, Young (4), Broom (5), Daniels (6), Pinto (8), and Hedges, Leon, Lavastida. W_Daniels 1-0. L_Diehl 0-1. Sv_Pinto.

Milwaukee020010000350
Los Angeles000011001362

Small, Gott (3), Sanchez (4), Barker (5), Gomez (6), Alexander (7), Brown (9), and Feliciano, Sullivan; Kershaw, Acosta (2), Burrows (3), Gaviglio (5), Graterol (7), Vesia (8), Cleavinger (9), and Smith, Wolters. HRs_Martin, Burns.

Los Angeles2012120008150
Oakland00031123x10120

Lorenzen, Moran (3), Weiss (4), Torres (4), Daniel (5), Kristofak (5), Ledo (7), Donovan (7), Smith (8), and Thaiss, Wallach, Mulrine; Honeywell Jr., Blackburn (3), Grimm (5), Puk (6), Jimenez (6), Pimentel (8), Brown (9), and Murphy, Bethancourt, Soderstrom. W_Pimentel 1-0. L_Smith 0-1. Sv_Brown. HRs_Adell, Wallach; Bolt.

Kansas City1001003005120
Texas003020000560

Heasley, Griffin (3), Peacock (5), Brewer (6), Snider (7), Vines (8), Cuas (9), and Perez, Gallagher, Rivero; Latz, Bradford (3), Bush (5), Leiter (6), Ryan (7), Tinoco (8), Robert (9), and Trevino, Viloria. HRs_Pratto, Mondesi; Seager, Lowe.

Colorado000100031590
Arizona001200000371

Neal, Kilkenny (4), Overton (6), Cozart (7), Smith (8), Kennedy (9), and Serven, Romo; Nelson, Ginkel (5), Poppen (6), Nelson (7), Liranzo (8), Middleton (8), Garcia (9), and Herrera, Centeno. W_Cozart 1-0. L_Liranzo 0-1. Sv_Kennedy.

Seattle000003100454
San Diego01000401x671

Gonzales, Festa (4), Sweet (5), Kuhn (6), Stryffeler (6), Murfee (7), Koch (8), and Murphy, Torrens; Gore, Kopps (3), Belen (4), Brink (5), Felipe (6), Miller (6), Scott (7), Wilson (8), Norwood (9), and Nola, Alfaro. W_Miller 1-0. L_Kuhn 0-1. Sv_Norwood. HRs_Rodriguez; Alfaro, Mazara.

Miami013301000891
Washington000300000351

Alcantara, Castano (4), Poteet (6), Bender (8), Guenther (9), and Stallings, Jackson; Rogers, Ramirez (3), Edwards Jr. (4), Voth (5), Espino (6), Perez (7), Thompson (8), Weems (9), and Ruiz, Barrera. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_Rogers 0-1. HRs_Chisholm Jr., Quintana.

Chicago004200010781
San Francisco000000012361

Stroman, Leiter Jr. (3), Holder (5), Gonsalves (6), St. John (7), Yardley (8), Dermody (9), and Gomes, Higgins, Castillo; Webb, Brickhouse (3), Avila (4), Ruotolo (4), Espinal (5), Ortiz (7), Fenter (9), and Bart, Pereda, Auerbach. W_Leiter Jr. 1-0. L_Brickhouse 0-1.

