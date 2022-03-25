|Boston
|000
|010
|002
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|003
|003
|00(x)
|—
|6
|7
|1
Houck, Wallace (3), Barnes (4), Davis (5), Hernandez (6), German (7), Bello (8), and Vazquez, Wong; Anderson, Thornburg (4), Jansen (5), Smith (6), Muller (7), Kingham (9), and d'Arnaud, Contreras. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Houck 0-1. Sv_Kingham.
|New York
|020
|011
|010
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|300
|000
|30(x)
|—
|6
|8
|0
Severino, Coleman (2), Weissert (3), Chapman (4), Banuelos (5), Weber (7), and Higashioka, Duran; Gibson, Zarbnisky (3), Ogle (3), Knebel (4), Familia (5), Hand (6), Dominguez (7), Sherriff (8), Bellatti (9), and Sands, Stubbs. W_Dominguez 1-0. L_Weber 0-1. Sv_Bellatti. HRs_Higashioka (2).
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|4
|0
Bundy, Megill (4), Hamilton (5), Moran (6), Romero (7), Thorpe (8), and Jeffers, Godoy; Wilson, Weiman (3), Peters (4), Stratton (7), Bednar (8), Sulser (9), and Perez, Perez. W_Sulser 1-0. L_Thorpe 0-1. HRs_Reynolds, Owen.
|Washington
|002
|000
|200
|—
|4
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|030
|020
|00(x)
|—
|5
|9
|1
Cavalli, Clay (4), Thompson (5), Machado (6), Murphy (7), Weems (8), and Adams, Barrera; VerHagen, Cabrera (4), Helsley (5), Pallante (6), Pacheco (7), Naile (8), Bosiokovic (9), and Knizner, Herrera. W_VerHagen 1-0. L_Cavalli 1-1. Sv_Bosiokovic. HRs_Adams (2), Hernandez.
|Baltimore
|010
|010
|020
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|040
|310
|10(x)
|—
|9
|12
|2
Ellis, Vespi (2), Lopez (3), Baumann (4), Krehbiel (5), Gillaspie (7), Sedlock (8), and Chirinos, Nottingham; Fleming, Thompson (2), Faucher (3), Knight (4), Erwin (5), De Horta (6), McKay (8), Blair (9), and Mejia, Proctor. W_Thompson 1-0. L_Ellis 0-1. HRs_Martin, Rhodes; Lowe.
|Detroit
|300
|000
|302
|—
|8
|10
|2
|Toronto
|200
|010
|001
|—
|4
|9
|0
Skubal, Garcia (3), Anderson (5), Foley (7), Pinto (8), and Barnhart, Dingler; Ryu, Cimber (4), Phelps (5), Kay (6), Merryweather (7), Spraker (7), Saucedo (8), Danner (9), and Jansen, Deglan. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Merryweather 0-1. Sv_Pinto. HRs_Baddoo, Paredes; Springer.
|Colorado
|244
|004
|003
|—
|17
|18
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|3
Marquez, Lawrence (4), Chacin (5), Bard (6), Kinley (7), Davis (8), and Serven, Romo; Mills, Yardley (2), Gonsalves (3), Roberts (4), Leeper (5), Short (6), Stout (7), Hughes (8), McCarthy (9), and Contreras, Hicks. W_Marquez 1-0. L_Mills 0-1. HRs_Rodgers, Stovall, Joe, Montero, Tovar, Montes.
|Milwaukee
|030
|000
|000
|—
|3
|6
|2
|Oakland
|002
|201
|01(x)
|—
|6
|5
|0
Peralta, Hardy (4), Williams (5), Gustave (6), Sanchez (7), Kelley (8), and Severino, Sullivan; Irvin, Grimm (4), Moll (5), Acevedo (6), Selman (7), Jimenez (7), Pruitt (8), Tomioka (9), and Murphy, Bethancourt. W_Grimm 1-0. L_Hardy 0-1. Sv_Tomioka. HRs_Taylor; Murphy, Thames.
|Cleveland
|000
|604
|000
|—
|10
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|10
|0
Civale, Stephan (4), De Los Santos (5), Pilkington (6), Kelly (7), Gibaut (8), Jewell (9), and Lavastida, Naylor; DeSclafani, Garcia (4), Rubio (4), Beede (5), Ruotolo (6), Long (7), Carasiti (9), and Bart, Pereda. W_Civale 1-0. L_Garcia 0-1. HRs_Miller, Chang, Clement; Yastrzemski.
|Texas
|300
|302
|000
|—
|8
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|011
|001
|—
|4
|12
|1
Dunning, Ozuna (3), Sborz (4), Patton (5), Barlow (6), Snyder (7), Winkler (8), Filpo (9), and Heim, Viloria; Hernandez, Kowar (3), Brewer (6), Bolanos (5), Brentz (7), Staumont (8), Barlow (9), and Gallagher, Rivero. W_Dunning 1-1. L_Hernandez 0-1. HRs_Miller, White, Duran; Melendez.
|Los Angeles
|130
|000
|100
|—
|5
|7
|1
|Arizona
|010
|010
|030
|—
|5
|9
|1
Junk, Iglesias (4), Quijada (5), Barria (6), Barraclough (9), and Suzuki, Wallach, Humphreys; Weaver, Tineo (2), Smith (3), Peacock (6), Middleton (8), and Kelly, Graterol. HRs_Aguilar; Varsho, Beer.
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|7
|2
|Houston
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Megill, Renteria (4), Ottavino (5), May (6), Zastryzny (7), Claudio (8), and Nido, Meyer; Brown, Neris (4), Taylor (5), James (6), Martinez (7), Rosscup (8), Blanco (9), and Maldonado, Lee. W_Brown 1-0. L_Megill 0-1. Sv_Blanco.
