|Minnesota
|000
|410
|030
|—
|8
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|410
|001
|22x
|—
|10
|11
|1
Gonzalez, Mason (2), Thielbar (3), Garza Jr. (4), Megill (5), Hamilton (6), Vallimont (7), Strotman (8), Lawson (8), and Godoy, Hamilton; Wells, Rodriguez (3), McSweeney (4), Akin (5), Baumann (5), Vespi (6), Sulser (7), McGinness (7), Krehbiel (8), Almengo (8), Baker (9), and Chirinos, Cumberland. W_Almengo 1-0. L_Strotman 0-1. Sv_Baker. HRs_Martin, Wallner.
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|2
|Boston
|100
|020
|11x
|—
|5
|10
|0
Toussaint, Matzek (3), Davidson (4), Burrows (6), Tarnok (7), Rangel (8), and Contreras, Clementina; Wacha, Hernandez (4), Feliz (5), Schreiber (6), Bracho (8), Ort (9), and Vazquez, Wong. W_Wacha 1-0. L_Toussaint 0-1. HRs_Fitzgerald.
|Toronto
|000
|020
|001
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|2
|0
Manoah, Pearson (3), Francis (5), De Leon (7), Beasley (7), and Kirk, Deglan; Manning, Jimenez (3), Garcia (4), Del Pozo (5), Fernander (5), Garcia (6), Diaz (7), Rodriguez (8), De Jesus (9), and Haase, Garneau. W_Pearson 1-0. L_Del Pozo 0-1. Sv_Beasley.
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|1
|Miami
|100
|000
|20x
|—
|3
|5
|0
Scherzer, Butto (6), Orze (7), Holderman (8), and Nido, Mazeika; Hernandez, Meyer (3), Okert (7), Guenther (8), Bender (9), and Stallings, Jackson. W_Hernandez 1-0. L_Scherzer 0-1. Sv_Bender.
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|5
|3
|New York
|300
|101
|00x
|—
|5
|7
|1
Crouse, Carr (1), Knebel (2), Sherriff (3), Bedrosian (4), Bellatti (5), Newberry (6), Ogle (7), Cyr (8), and Realmuto, O'Hoppe; Taillon, Cortes (3), King (5), McClain (7), Weissert (8), and Higashioka, McDowell. W_Taillon 1-0. L_Crouse 0-1. Sv_Weissert.
|Pittsburgh
|020
|300
|000
|—
|5
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|8
|1
Thompson, Priester (3), Sulser (5), Bolton (6), Thomas (7), De Los Santos (8), Alldred (9), and Ritchie, Perez; Beeks, Blair (2), Knight (3), Faucher (4), McKay (4), Lopez (6), Gau (8), Mullen (9), and Mejia, Hudson. W_Thompson 1-0. L_Blair 0-1. HRs_Cruz.
|Cincinnati
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|8
|1
|Chicago
|010
|000
|02x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Ashcraft, Sanmartin (4), Greene (5), Warren (6), Hendrix (7), Marinan (8), Diehl (8), and Knapp, Okey; Thompson, Abbott (3), St. John (4), Holder (5), Gonsalves (6), Yardley (7), Uelmen (9), and Contreras, Hicks. W_Yardley 1-0. L_Marinan 0-1. Sv_Uelmen. HRs_Moustakas.
|Los Angeles
|003
|101
|010
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Chicago
|030
|300
|20x
|—
|8
|9
|0
Jackson, Wahl (3), Washington (4), Ferguson (5), Graterol (6), Vesia (7), Cleavinger (8), and Barnes, Telis; Banks, Burr (3), Benjamin (4), Bilous (6), Perez (7), Schryver (8), Freeman (9), and Collins, Perez. W_Benjamin 2-0. L_Wahl 0-1. Sv_Freeman. HRs_Barnes, Burns, Lamb; Adolfo.
|Texas
|059
|231
|122
|—
|25
|27
|0
|Cleveland
|005
|001
|222
|—
|12
|15
|0
Hearn, Arihara (3), Anderson (4), Winn (5), Evans (7), Ryan (7), Workman (8), Tiedemann (9), and Garver, Viloria, Kruger; Allen, Jones (2), Hentges (3), Marman (3), Coulter (3), Garza (4), Broom (5), Young (6), Alvarez (7), Ramirez (8), Ocker (8), and Maile, Naylor, Rivera. W_Hearn 1-0. L_Allen 0-1. HRs_Miller, Thompson, Smith, Ornelas, Wendzel; Rodriguez.
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|7
|1
|Arizona
|240
|000
|30x
|—
|9
|8
|2
Kirby, Murfee (2), Brash (4), Sewald (6), Sweet (7), Festa (8), and Torrens, Anchia; Castellanos, Melancon (4), Liranzo (4), Frias (5), Peacock (7), Nelson (8), Poppen (9), and Herrera, Centeno. W_Castellanos 1-0. L_Kirby 0-1. HRs_Peralta, Luplow, Kennedy.
|Kansas City
|001
|023
|020
|—
|8
|16
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|100
|102
|—
|5
|10
|0
Singer, Speier (3), Brewer (4), Clarke (5), Peacock (6), Payamps (7), Snider (8), Tapia (9), Sotillet (9), and Gallagher, Melendez; Ohtani, Torres (3), Weiss (4), Moran (5), Ledo (6), Peguero (7), Linginfelter (8), Burns (9), and Stassi, Romine, Mulrine. W_Brewer 1-0. L_Moran 0-1. Sv_Sotillet. HRs_Matias, Pasquantino.
|Colorado
|000
|004
|040
|—
|8
|11
|1
|San Diego
|400
|000
|000
|—
|4
|6
|1
Rolison, Kennedy (2), Davis (3), Bird (5), Smith (6), Gilbreath (7), Overton (8), and Nunez, Romo; Darvish, Martinez (4), Hill (5), Brink (5), Garcia (6), Scott (6), Pagan (7), Felipe (8), Cosgrove (8), Belen (9), and Caratini, Campusano. W_Gilbreath 1-0. L_Felipe 0-1. HRs_Tovar.
|St. Louis
|000
|030
|103
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Washington
|001
|110
|000
|—
|3
|8
|2
Matz, Cabrera (3), McFarland (4), Whitley (5), Ryan (6), Pacheco (7), Thomas (8), Bosiokovic (9), and Sanchez, Rodriguez; Fedde, Doolittle (3), Edwards Jr. (4), Perez (5), Ramirez (5), Voth (7), Espino (8), Carrillo (9), Thompson (9), and Adams, Herrmann. W_Ryan 1-0. L_Voth 0-1.
|Milwaukee
|000
|102
|046
|—
|13
|14
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|011
|112
|—
|6
|8
|3
Houser, Hader (4), Gott (5), Gustave (6), Lindblom (7), Barker (8), Gomez (9), and Severino, Sullivan, Reetz; Wood, Castro (3), Marte (4), Ortiz (5), Espinal (7), Carasiti (8), Russell (8), Fenter (9), Toplikar (9), and Casali, Auerbach. W_Lindblom 1-0. L_Carasiti 0-1. HRs_Adames, Westbrook; McCray, Smith, Toffey.
