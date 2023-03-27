|St. Louis
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|9
|2
|Houston
|350
|050
|29x
|—
|24
|20
|3
Flaherty, Marrero (4), Naughton (5), Thompson (5), Suarez (7), Cornwell (8), Sawyer (8), Pope (8), and Knizner, Pages; Urquidy, Neris (5), Montero (6), Maton (7), McDonald (7), Garcia (8), Betances (9), and Lee, Salazar. W_Urquidy 1-0. L_Flaherty 1-2. HRs_Julks, Diaz.
|Tampa Bay
|100
|211
|113
|—
|10
|14
|1
|Detroit
|001
|050
|041
|—
|11
|10
|1
Criswell, Garcia (5), Kelley (6), LaSorsa (7), Cleavinger (8), Lopez (8), Belge (9), and Mejia, Alvarez; Uceta, Castro (3), Rosenthal (4), Diaz (4), White (6), Wisler (7), Holton (8), Anderson (9), and Haase, Papierski. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Belge 0-1. HRs_Mejia, Dyer; Greene, Schoop.
|Minnesota
|000
|202
|210
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Boston
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Gray, Sands (4), Bravo (5), Alcala (6), Duran (8), Sadzeck (9), and Vazquez, Wolters; Sale, Ort (6), Bleier (7), Schreiber (8), DiValerio (9), and McGuire, Alfaro. W_Bravo 1-0. L_Ort 0-1. HRs_Perez, Jeffers, Castro; Devers.
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
|4
|1
|Baltimore
|102
|001
|00x
|—
|4
|6
|0
Strahm, Killgore (3), Vasquez (4), Ortiz (5), Uelmen (7), McKay (8), and Garcia; Bradish, Baker (6), Perez (7), Akin (8), Garrett (9), and Handley, Bemboom. W_Bradish 1-1. L_Strahm 1-1. Sv_Garrett. HRs_Haley; Santander.
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Atlanta
|110
|003
|12x
|—
|8
|9
|0
Crowe, Holderman (2), Underwood Jr. (3), Cruz (4), MacGregor (5), Toribio (6), Yean (7), Hofmann (8), Garcia (8), and Hedges, Alfonzo; Strider, Minter (5), Smith-Shawver (6), Wilcox (9), and d'Arnaud, Baldwin. W_Strider 2-1. L_Crowe 0-2. HRs_Riley, Rosario.
|Toronto
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|4
|0
|NY Yankees
|000
|032
|10x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Francis, Pop (5), Brock (6), Cooke (6), Larkin (7), Ponce (8), and Kirk, Sosa; Brito, King (6), Weissert (7), Krook (9), and Higashioka, Narvaez. W_Brito 2-0. L_Francis 1-1. HRs_Judge, Rizzo.
|Washington
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Miami (ss)
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|4
|0
Gray, Edwards Jr. (5), Finnegan (6), Thompson (8), and Ruiz, Adams; Luzardo, Barnes (6), Floro (7), Nardi (8), Chargois (9), and Stallings, McIntosh.
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Chicago Cubs
|012
|200
|00x
|—
|5
|5
|1
Yarbrough, Hernandez (4), Mayers (6), and Fermin, Tresh; Steele, Thompson (7), Leiter Jr. (8), Duffey (9), and Barnhart, Torrens. W_Steele 1-1. L_Yarbrough 0-1. HRs_Swanson, Wisdom, Bellinger.
|Cincinnati (ss)
|001
|000
|001
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|200
|00x
|—
|3
|4
|0
Lodolo, Eveld (3), Diaz (5), Richardson (6), Nutof (8), and Casali, Pereda; McKenzie, De Los Santos (2), Clase (3), Stephan (4), Herrin (5), Aleman (6), Hanner (7), Abney (9), and Gallagher, Viloria. W_Stephan 1-0. L_Eveld 0-1. Sv_Abney. HRs_Rosario, Rodriguez.
|Colorado (ss)
|000
|001
|120
|—
|4
|12
|0
|Chicago WSox
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|6
|0
Gomber, Blach (6), Hollowell (8), Koch (9), and Morales, Palma; Giolito, Diekman (6), Ruiz (7), Santos (8), Morin (9), and Zavala. W_Gomber 2-1. L_Giolito 0-2. Sv_Koch. HRs_Zavala.
|San Francisco
|030
|220
|110
|—
|9
|8
|2
|Oakland
|030
|000
|002
|—
|5
|7
|1
Wood, Walker (6), Alexander (6), Junis (7), Brebbia (9), and Bart, Wynns; Waldichuk, Smith (4), Oller (5), Moll (6), Familia (7), Jimenez (8), Steckenrider (9), and Langeliers, Perez. W_Wood 2-1. L_Waldichuk 0-4. HRs_Villar, Pederson; Reyes, Perez.
|Seattle
|100
|030
|100
|—
|5
|10
|2
|San Diego
|002
|021
|000
|—
|5
|9
|0
Gilbert, Munoz (5), Brash (6), Murfee (7), Topa (8), Kingsbury (9), and Raleigh, O'Keefe; Wacha, Wilson (6), Quezada (7), Hill (8), Sanchez (9), and Campusano, Sullivan. HRs_Grisham (2).
|Miami (ss)
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
|NY Mets
|001
|110
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
Garrett, Castano (4), Maldonado (9), and Chavez; Verlander, Nogosek (6), Hunter (7), Santana (8), Hartwig (9), and Narvaez, Campos.
|Arizona
|000
|030
|001
|—
|4
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|030
|001
|—
|4
|9
|1
Kelly, Sulser (5), Ferguson (7), Saalfrank (8), Vizcaino (9), and Moreno, Higgins; Woodruff, Varland (7), Bush (8), Andrews (9), and Contreras, Henry. HRs_Higgins; Yelich.
|Cincinnati (ss)
|010
|300
|030
|—
|7
|12
|0
|Colorado (ss)
|000
|300
|020
|—
|5
|5
|2
Law, Farmer (2), Gibaut (3), Cruz (4), Kuhnel (5), Sousa (6), Wynne (7), Brown (8), Garcia (9), and Maile, Robinson; Freeland, Kitchen (4), Bird (5), Abad (7), Mears (8), Johnson (9), and Diaz, Goodman. W_Law 1-0. L_Freeland 1-1. Sv_Garcia. HRs_Montero.
|LA Angels
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|LA Dodgers
|020
|000
|01x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Davidson, Wantz (5), Barria (6), and O'Hoppe, Wallach; Kershaw, Almonte (7), Graterol (8), Bickford (8), Miller (9), and Barnes, Feduccia. W_Kershaw 2-1. L_Davidson 1-1. Sv_Miller. HRs_Outman, Muncy, Taylor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.