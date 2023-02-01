FGFTReb
ST. BONAVENTUREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Farell367-100-01-42418
Venning288-111-12-60317
Banks381-75-60-9417
Flowers293-61-22-21210
Luc371-76-80-5328
Evans130-00-00-2000
Mellouk112-31-50-1036
Hill50-20-00-1000
Rumpel30-10-00-1000
Totals20022-4714-225-31101566

Percentages: FG .468, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Farell 4-5, Flowers 3-4, Mellouk 1-1, Hill 0-1, Banks 0-2, Luc 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Venning 2, Mellouk).

Turnovers: 13 (Flowers 3, Luc 3, Farell 2, Banks, Hill, Mellouk, Rumpel, Venning).

Steals: 5 (Banks 2, Luc 2, Flowers).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
RICHMONDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burton365-1411-121-91122
Grace262-52-21-4207
Quinn275-70-01-32210
Bailey242-30-00-1345
Gustavson282-30-01-5024
Bigelow221-64-40-6147
Nelson150-52-20-1232
Roche131-40-00-0013
Randolph90-12-20-0012
Totals20018-4821-224-29111862

Percentages: FG .375, FT .955.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Bailey 1-1, Roche 1-3, Bigelow 1-4, Grace 1-4, Burton 1-8, Quinn 0-1, Randolph 0-1, Nelson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Grace 2, Burton).

Turnovers: 11 (Quinn 5, Burton 2, Bailey, Gustavson, Nelson, Randolph).

Steals: 5 (Bailey, Grace, Gustavson, Quinn, Randolph).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. Bonaventure313566
Richmond263662

A_5,235 (7,201).

