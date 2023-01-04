FGFTReb
GEORGE MASONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Oduro396-141-21-65114
Ojiako120-10-01-4010
Bailey367-84-40-03121
Cooper363-90-00-4209
Polite283-115-64-115412
Singleton183-60-00-2026
Dinkins111-32-20-0124
Henry110-13-41-1013
Fernandez50-20-00-1000
Jones40-00-00-0010
Totals20023-5515-187-29161369

Percentages: FG .418, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Bailey 3-4, Cooper 3-7, J.Oduro 1-3, Polite 1-4, Dinkins 0-1, Fernandez 0-1, Singleton 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Bailey 3, Polite 3, Dinkins 2, J.Oduro 2, Ojiako, Singleton).

Steals: 2 (J.Oduro, Singleton).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ST. BONAVENTUREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Evans202-40-02-6014
Farell241-40-00-4232
Venning344-80-02-9048
Banks398-145-50-42127
Luc333-104-70-110210
Flowers215-60-11-21012
Hill161-21-10-2013
Rumpel71-10-00-1232
Mellouk51-10-00-0023
Amadasun11-10-00-0002
Totals20027-5110-145-29171773

Percentages: FG .529, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Banks 6-11, Flowers 2-3, Mellouk 1-1, Hill 0-1, Farell 0-2, Luc 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Venning 3, Farell).

Turnovers: 12 (Banks 4, Venning 3, Evans, Farell, Hill, Luc, Rumpel).

Steals: 9 (Hill 2, Luc 2, Banks, Evans, Farell, Flowers, Venning).

Technical Fouls: Venning, 2:08 second.

George Mason294069
St. Bonaventure334073

A_3,382 (5,480).

