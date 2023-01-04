|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE MASON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Oduro
|39
|6-14
|1-2
|1-6
|5
|1
|14
|Ojiako
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|0
|Bailey
|36
|7-8
|4-4
|0-0
|3
|1
|21
|Cooper
|36
|3-9
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|0
|9
|Polite
|28
|3-11
|5-6
|4-11
|5
|4
|12
|Singleton
|18
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Dinkins
|11
|1-3
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|4
|Henry
|11
|0-1
|3-4
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Fernandez
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jones
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-55
|15-18
|7-29
|16
|13
|69
Percentages: FG .418, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Bailey 3-4, Cooper 3-7, J.Oduro 1-3, Polite 1-4, Dinkins 0-1, Fernandez 0-1, Singleton 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Bailey 3, Polite 3, Dinkins 2, J.Oduro 2, Ojiako, Singleton).
Steals: 2 (J.Oduro, Singleton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. BONAVENTURE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Evans
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|1
|4
|Farell
|24
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|2
|Venning
|34
|4-8
|0-0
|2-9
|0
|4
|8
|Banks
|39
|8-14
|5-5
|0-4
|2
|1
|27
|Luc
|33
|3-10
|4-7
|0-1
|10
|2
|10
|Flowers
|21
|5-6
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|0
|12
|Hill
|16
|1-2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Rumpel
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|2
|Mellouk
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Amadasun
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-51
|10-14
|5-29
|17
|17
|73
Percentages: FG .529, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Banks 6-11, Flowers 2-3, Mellouk 1-1, Hill 0-1, Farell 0-2, Luc 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Venning 3, Farell).
Turnovers: 12 (Banks 4, Venning 3, Evans, Farell, Hill, Luc, Rumpel).
Steals: 9 (Hill 2, Luc 2, Banks, Evans, Farell, Flowers, Venning).
Technical Fouls: Venning, 2:08 second.
|George Mason
|29
|40
|—
|69
|St. Bonaventure
|33
|40
|—
|73
A_3,382 (5,480).
