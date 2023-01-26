FGFTReb
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Grisby263-41-42-5127
Harris302-80-23-10324
Clarke362-42-41-1316
Howell-South284-92-20-40212
Wilcox386-126-60-52021
Bethea252-56-60-21112
Quartlebaum101-30-00-0003
Myrie70-00-00-0010
Totals20020-4517-246-2710965

Percentages: FG .444, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Wilcox 3-8, Howell-South 2-3, Bethea 2-4, Quartlebaum 1-3, Clarke 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilcox).

Turnovers: 10 (Wilcox 3, Bethea 2, Clarke 2, Howell-South, Myrie, Quartlebaum).

Steals: 6 (Clarke 2, Wilcox 2, Bethea, Grisby).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WAGNERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Taylor272-54-62-5048
B.Brown366-81-21-100215
Ezquerra190-20-00-1330
Hunt312-113-40-3217
Moore347-112-21-21218
Williams252-80-02-3244
Price Noel110-20-00-0000
Lewis70-20-01-2010
Fletcher62-20-01-3134
J.Brown40-00-00-0000
Totals20021-5110-148-2992056

Percentages: FG .412, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (B.Brown 2-2, Moore 2-2, Ezquerra 0-2, Hunt 0-3, Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (B.Brown).

Turnovers: 11 (Hunt 4, Ezquerra 3, B.Brown, Moore, Taylor, Williams).

Steals: 5 (Hunt 2, B.Brown, Moore, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: Fletcher, 7:40 second.

St. Francis (NY)224365
Wagner302656

A_1,327 (2,100).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

