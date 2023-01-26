|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. FRANCIS (NY)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grisby
|26
|3-4
|1-4
|2-5
|1
|2
|7
|Harris
|30
|2-8
|0-2
|3-10
|3
|2
|4
|Clarke
|36
|2-4
|2-4
|1-1
|3
|1
|6
|Howell-South
|28
|4-9
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|12
|Wilcox
|38
|6-12
|6-6
|0-5
|2
|0
|21
|Bethea
|25
|2-5
|6-6
|0-2
|1
|1
|12
|Quartlebaum
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Myrie
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-45
|17-24
|6-27
|10
|9
|65
Percentages: FG .444, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Wilcox 3-8, Howell-South 2-3, Bethea 2-4, Quartlebaum 1-3, Clarke 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilcox).
Turnovers: 10 (Wilcox 3, Bethea 2, Clarke 2, Howell-South, Myrie, Quartlebaum).
Steals: 6 (Clarke 2, Wilcox 2, Bethea, Grisby).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAGNER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Taylor
|27
|2-5
|4-6
|2-5
|0
|4
|8
|B.Brown
|36
|6-8
|1-2
|1-10
|0
|2
|15
|Ezquerra
|19
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|0
|Hunt
|31
|2-11
|3-4
|0-3
|2
|1
|7
|Moore
|34
|7-11
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|18
|Williams
|25
|2-8
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|Price Noel
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Fletcher
|6
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|4
|J.Brown
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-51
|10-14
|8-29
|9
|20
|56
Percentages: FG .412, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (B.Brown 2-2, Moore 2-2, Ezquerra 0-2, Hunt 0-3, Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (B.Brown).
Turnovers: 11 (Hunt 4, Ezquerra 3, B.Brown, Moore, Taylor, Williams).
Steals: 5 (Hunt 2, B.Brown, Moore, Taylor).
Technical Fouls: Fletcher, 7:40 second.
|St. Francis (NY)
|22
|43
|—
|65
|Wagner
|30
|26
|—
|56
A_1,327 (2,100).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.