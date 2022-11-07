|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MOUNT ST. MARY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnett
|24
|3-6
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|8
|Cyran
|26
|4-10
|5-6
|4-7
|0
|2
|16
|Figueroa
|22
|1-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1
|2
|4
|R.Graham
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Yearwood
|19
|3-5
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|8
|Racca
|26
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|4
|Rivera
|17
|1-4
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|0
|3
|B.Graham
|13
|2-7
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|5
|Calame
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Sassanella
|8
|0-2
|4-4
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|Monaco
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Rush
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Walsh
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Tansey
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-53
|16-20
|8-26
|8
|12
|56
Percentages: FG .340, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Cyran 3-4, B.Graham 1-2, Tansey 0-1, R.Graham 0-2, Rivera 0-2, Sassanella 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 31. Team Turnovers: 23.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Figueroa, Walsh).
Turnovers: 22 (Barnett 4, Figueroa 4, Racca 2, Rivera 2, Walsh 2, Yearwood 2, Calame, Cyran, Monaco, R.Graham, Sassanella, Tansey).
Steals: 5 (B.Graham, Calame, Cyran, Figueroa, Sassanella).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. FRANCIS (NY)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grisby
|13
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Harris
|14
|2-2
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|6
|Higgins
|23
|5-10
|1-2
|1-4
|10
|0
|13
|Howell-South
|20
|4-10
|3-3
|1-3
|1
|2
|12
|Moreno
|22
|4-11
|2-2
|1-1
|3
|3
|12
|Quartlebaum
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|5
|Bethea
|20
|10-14
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|2
|24
|Sagnia
|19
|2-5
|1-2
|6-14
|0
|3
|5
|Clarke
|18
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|1
|7
|Myrie
|17
|1-1
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Parrotta
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|0
|2
|Gonzalez
|6
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|38-74
|9-13
|14-40
|27
|17
|96
Percentages: FG .514, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Bethea 4-7, Higgins 2-7, Moreno 2-9, Quartlebaum 1-2, Clarke 1-3, Howell-South 1-3, Grisby 0-1, Gonzalez 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Moreno 2, Sagnia 2, Bethea, Clarke, Harris, Quartlebaum).
Turnovers: 11 (Myrie 4, Moreno 2, Bethea, Clarke, Harris, Parrotta, Sagnia).
Steals: 14 (Bethea 3, Myrie 3, Harris 2, Higgins 2, Clarke, Grisby, Howell-South, Quartlebaum).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Mount St. Mary
|27
|29
|—
|56
|St. Francis (NY)
|48
|48
|—
|96
A_114 (1,200).
