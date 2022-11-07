FGFTReb
MOUNT ST. MARYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnett243-62-20-1028
Cyran264-105-64-70216
Figueroa221-42-41-3124
R.Graham151-50-00-2102
Yearwood193-52-20-4128
Racca262-40-01-3114
Rivera171-41-21-1103
B.Graham132-70-01-1215
Calame101-30-00-1002
Sassanella80-24-40-0104
Monaco60-00-00-3010
Rush50-20-00-0010
Walsh50-00-00-0000
Tansey40-10-00-0000
Totals20018-5316-208-2681256

Percentages: FG .340, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Cyran 3-4, B.Graham 1-2, Tansey 0-1, R.Graham 0-2, Rivera 0-2, Sassanella 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 31. Team Turnovers: 23.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Figueroa, Walsh).

Turnovers: 22 (Barnett 4, Figueroa 4, Racca 2, Rivera 2, Walsh 2, Yearwood 2, Calame, Cyran, Monaco, R.Graham, Sassanella, Tansey).

Steals: 5 (B.Graham, Calame, Cyran, Figueroa, Sassanella).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Grisby132-30-00-0034
Harris142-22-20-2226
Higgins235-101-21-410013
Howell-South204-103-31-31212
Moreno224-112-21-13312
Quartlebaum212-40-00-2205
Bethea2010-140-01-43224
Sagnia192-51-26-14035
Clarke183-60-00-0417
Myrie171-10-20-1112
Parrotta71-30-03-7102
Gonzalez62-50-01-2004
Totals20038-749-1314-40271796

Percentages: FG .514, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Bethea 4-7, Higgins 2-7, Moreno 2-9, Quartlebaum 1-2, Clarke 1-3, Howell-South 1-3, Grisby 0-1, Gonzalez 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Moreno 2, Sagnia 2, Bethea, Clarke, Harris, Quartlebaum).

Turnovers: 11 (Myrie 4, Moreno 2, Bethea, Clarke, Harris, Parrotta, Sagnia).

Steals: 14 (Bethea 3, Myrie 3, Harris 2, Higgins 2, Clarke, Grisby, Howell-South, Quartlebaum).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mount St. Mary272956
St. Francis (NY)484896

A_114 (1,200).

