ST. FRANCIS (NY) (10-11)
Grisby 3-4 1-4 7, Harris 2-8 0-2 4, Clarke 2-4 2-4 6, Howell-South 4-9 2-2 12, Wilcox 6-12 6-6 21, Bethea 2-5 6-6 12, Quartlebaum 1-3 0-0 3, Myrie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 17-24 65.
WAGNER (11-8)
Taylor 2-5 4-6 8, B.Brown 6-8 1-2 15, Ezquerra 0-2 0-0 0, Hunt 2-11 3-4 7, Moore 7-11 2-2 18, Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Price Noel 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Fletcher 2-2 0-0 4, J.Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 10-14 56.
Halftime_Wagner 30-22. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (NY) 8-19 (Wilcox 3-8, Howell-South 2-3, Bethea 2-4, Quartlebaum 1-3, Clarke 0-1), Wagner 4-12 (B.Brown 2-2, Moore 2-2, Ezquerra 0-2, Hunt 0-3, Williams 0-3). Rebounds_St. Francis (NY) 27 (Harris 10), Wagner 29 (B.Brown 10). Assists_St. Francis (NY) 10 (Harris, Clarke 3), Wagner 9 (Ezquerra 3). Total Fouls_St. Francis (NY) 9, Wagner 20. A_1,327 (2,100).
