|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CCSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dehnavi
|18
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Krishnan
|24
|3-8
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|9
|Mitchell
|29
|3-8
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|7
|Scantlebury
|34
|4-6
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|1
|10
|McLaughlin
|31
|4-9
|1-1
|0-5
|2
|3
|11
|Ayangma
|28
|5-6
|1-4
|3-4
|0
|3
|13
|Sweatman
|27
|6-9
|2-2
|2-5
|4
|1
|14
|Brown
|9
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|6-9
|8-29
|12
|13
|67
Percentages: FG .481, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Krishnan 3-6, Ayangma 2-2, McLaughlin 2-6, Brown 1-1, Mitchell 1-5, Sweatman 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Dehnavi).
Turnovers: 12 (Scantlebury 3, Mitchell 2, Sweatman 2, Ayangma, Brown, Dehnavi, Krishnan, McLaughlin).
Steals: 7 (Mitchell 3, Scantlebury 2, Ayangma, McLaughlin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. FRANCIS (PA.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cohen
|21
|5-7
|1-1
|1-5
|2
|0
|11
|Hargis
|22
|2-8
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|5
|Thompson
|32
|9-17
|3-8
|5-7
|3
|1
|21
|Dixon-Conover
|29
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|4
|5
|Land
|39
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|9
|Harrison
|20
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|2
|Ruggery
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Flagg
|14
|4-5
|1-1
|2-5
|1
|0
|9
|Coleman
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-56
|5-10
|10-30
|12
|11
|68
Percentages: FG .500, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Land 3-6, Ruggery 2-3, Dixon-Conover 1-3, Hargis 1-5, Thompson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cohen, Flagg).
Turnovers: 12 (Dixon-Conover 4, Harrison 2, Thompson 2, Cohen, Flagg, Land, Ruggery).
Steals: 6 (Dixon-Conover 3, Land 2, Harrison).
Technical Fouls: None.
|CCSU
|37
|30
|—
|67
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|29
|39
|—
|68
A_855 (3,500).