FGFTReb
CCSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dehnavi180-30-01-3030
Krishnan243-80-01-4109
Mitchell293-80-00-4007
Scantlebury344-62-20-34110
McLaughlin314-91-10-52311
Ayangma285-61-43-40313
Sweatman276-92-22-54114
Brown91-50-01-1123
Totals20026-546-98-29121367

Percentages: FG .481, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Krishnan 3-6, Ayangma 2-2, McLaughlin 2-6, Brown 1-1, Mitchell 1-5, Sweatman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Dehnavi).

Turnovers: 12 (Scantlebury 3, Mitchell 2, Sweatman 2, Ayangma, Brown, Dehnavi, Krishnan, McLaughlin).

Steals: 7 (Mitchell 3, Scantlebury 2, Ayangma, McLaughlin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cohen215-71-11-52011
Hargis222-80-01-1015
Thompson329-173-85-73121
Dixon-Conover292-70-00-3245
Land393-80-00-3219
Harrison201-10-01-2222
Ruggery192-30-00-2026
Flagg144-51-12-5109
Coleman40-00-00-2000
Totals20028-565-1010-30121168

Percentages: FG .500, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Land 3-6, Ruggery 2-3, Dixon-Conover 1-3, Hargis 1-5, Thompson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cohen, Flagg).

Turnovers: 12 (Dixon-Conover 4, Harrison 2, Thompson 2, Cohen, Flagg, Land, Ruggery).

Steals: 6 (Dixon-Conover 3, Land 2, Harrison).

Technical Fouls: None.

CCSU373067
St. Francis (Pa.)293968

A_855 (3,500).

