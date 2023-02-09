SACRED HEART (13-14)
Galette 8-21 2-3 18, Johnson 2-8 5-6 9, Reilly 7-12 0-0 17, Sixsmith 2-8 0-0 6, Solomon 5-13 0-0 13, Thomas 2-8 4-4 9, Espinal-Guzman 0-2 1-2 1, Womack 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 27-75 13-16 76.
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (9-15)
Cohen 11-18 5-9 27, Giles 2-4 1-2 7, McCabe 3-6 3-4 12, Ruggery 2-6 0-0 6, Land 6-10 0-0 14, Sanon 0-0 3-3 3, Gregory 2-5 0-0 5, Hargis 0-1 0-0 0, Liberis 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 28-53 12-18 78.
Halftime_Sacred Heart 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Sacred Heart 9-22 (Reilly 3-5, Solomon 3-5, Sixsmith 2-5, Thomas 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Galette 0-4), St. Francis (Pa.) 10-18 (McCabe 3-5, Giles 2-3, Land 2-3, Ruggery 2-5, Gregory 1-1, Hargis 0-1). Fouled Out_McCabe. Rebounds_Sacred Heart 29 (Galette 8), St. Francis (Pa.) 35 (Cohen 11). Assists_Sacred Heart 12 (Womack 3), St. Francis (Pa.) 14 (Giles, Gregory 4). Total Fouls_Sacred Heart 13, St. Francis (Pa.) 11. A_670 (3,500).
