FGFTReb
SACRED HEARTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Galette428-212-34-80218
Johnson282-85-62-4229
Reilly387-120-00-12117
Sixsmith332-80-00-3216
Solomon285-130-01-31413
Thomas222-84-42-4119
Espinal-Guzman170-21-23-4121
Womack171-31-10-2303
Totals22527-7513-1612-29121376

Percentages: FG .360, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Reilly 3-5, Solomon 3-5, Sixsmith 2-5, Thomas 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Galette 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Espinal-Guzman, Solomon, Thomas).

Turnovers: 6 (Reilly 2, Galette, Johnson, Sixsmith, Solomon).

Steals: 9 (Reilly 4, Solomon 2, Galette, Sixsmith, Womack).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cohen3611-185-92-112227
Giles242-41-20-3417
McCabe303-63-41-42512
Ruggery252-60-00-3106
Land376-100-01-51014
Sanon260-03-30-2013
Gregory232-50-00-0405
Hargis150-10-01-2010
Liberis92-30-02-5014
Totals22528-5312-187-35141178

Percentages: FG .528, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (McCabe 3-5, Giles 2-3, Land 2-3, Ruggery 2-5, Gregory 1-1, Hargis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Cohen 2, Giles, Gregory, McCabe).

Turnovers: 18 (Giles 5, Liberis 4, Cohen 3, Land 3, Gregory, McCabe, Ruggery).

Steals: 2 (Cohen 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacred Heart3832676
St. Francis (Pa.)2941878

A_670 (3,500).

