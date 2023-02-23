FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (16-14)
Almonor 0-8 0-0 0, S.Moore 5-8 2-2 13, Munden 4-9 6-8 14, Roberts 3-9 4-4 11, Singleton 7-11 5-6 20, Bligen 3-7 2-2 8, Tweedy 1-1 2-2 4, Reynolds 1-2 0-2 2, Emanuel 0-2 0-0 0, Blassingame 0-1 0-0 0, Lamaute 0-0 0-0 0, Racine 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 21-26 72.
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (12-16)
Cohen 11-12 9-13 31, Giles 0-5 5-6 5, McCabe 0-0 1-2 1, Ruggery 2-4 2-2 8, Land 8-12 4-4 24, Gregory 2-4 6-7 11, Hargis 0-3 0-0 0, Liberis 1-1 0-0 2, Sanon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-42 27-34 82.
Halftime_St. Francis (Pa.) 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 3-20 (S.Moore 1-3, Singleton 1-3, Roberts 1-4, Blassingame 0-1, Emanuel 0-2, Munden 0-3, Almonor 0-4), St. Francis (Pa.) 7-18 (Land 4-6, Ruggery 2-4, Gregory 1-2, Sanon 0-1, Giles 0-5). Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 32 (Munden 8), St. Francis (Pa.) 23 (Land 5). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 8 (Singleton 3), St. Francis (Pa.) 16 (Cohen, Giles, Gregory 4). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 24, St. Francis (Pa.) 22. A_798 (3,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.