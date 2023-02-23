FGFTReb
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Almonor270-80-03-3040
S.Moore235-82-24-41313
Munden284-96-81-82214
Roberts353-94-40-51311
Singleton347-115-61-23120
Bligen213-72-21-2028
Tweedy121-12-21-4144
Reynolds101-20-20-0012
Emanuel60-20-00-3040
Blassingame10-10-00-0000
Lamaute10-00-00-1000
Racine10-00-00-0000
Rodriguez10-00-00-0000
Totals20024-5821-2611-3282472

Percentages: FG .414, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (S.Moore 1-3, Singleton 1-3, Roberts 1-4, Blassingame 0-1, Emanuel 0-2, Munden 0-3, Almonor 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (S.Moore).

Turnovers: 9 (Almonor 2, Munden 2, Tweedy 2, Emanuel, Roberts, S.Moore).

Steals: 5 (S.Moore 2, Roberts, Singleton, Tweedy).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cohen3311-129-131-44331
Giles290-55-60-4435
McCabe200-01-20-3141
Ruggery302-42-20-2128
Land398-124-40-52024
Gregory292-46-70-24111
Hargis80-30-00-1040
Liberis71-10-00-1032
Sanon50-10-00-1020
Totals20024-4227-341-23162282

Percentages: FG .571, FT .794.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Land 4-6, Ruggery 2-4, Gregory 1-2, Sanon 0-1, Giles 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cohen 2, McCabe).

Turnovers: 10 (Cohen 3, Ruggery 3, Gregory 2, Giles, Liberis).

Steals: 3 (Ruggery 2, Cohen).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fairleigh Dickinson383472
St. Francis (Pa.)394382

A_798 (3,500).

