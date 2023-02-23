|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Almonor
|27
|0-8
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|4
|0
|S.Moore
|23
|5-8
|2-2
|4-4
|1
|3
|13
|Munden
|28
|4-9
|6-8
|1-8
|2
|2
|14
|Roberts
|35
|3-9
|4-4
|0-5
|1
|3
|11
|Singleton
|34
|7-11
|5-6
|1-2
|3
|1
|20
|Bligen
|21
|3-7
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|8
|Tweedy
|12
|1-1
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|4
|4
|Reynolds
|10
|1-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Emanuel
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|0
|Blassingame
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamaute
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Racine
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodriguez
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-58
|21-26
|11-32
|8
|24
|72
Percentages: FG .414, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (S.Moore 1-3, Singleton 1-3, Roberts 1-4, Blassingame 0-1, Emanuel 0-2, Munden 0-3, Almonor 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (S.Moore).
Turnovers: 9 (Almonor 2, Munden 2, Tweedy 2, Emanuel, Roberts, S.Moore).
Steals: 5 (S.Moore 2, Roberts, Singleton, Tweedy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. FRANCIS (PA.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cohen
|33
|11-12
|9-13
|1-4
|4
|3
|31
|Giles
|29
|0-5
|5-6
|0-4
|4
|3
|5
|McCabe
|20
|0-0
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|4
|1
|Ruggery
|30
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|8
|Land
|39
|8-12
|4-4
|0-5
|2
|0
|24
|Gregory
|29
|2-4
|6-7
|0-2
|4
|1
|11
|Hargis
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Liberis
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Sanon
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-42
|27-34
|1-23
|16
|22
|82
Percentages: FG .571, FT .794.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Land 4-6, Ruggery 2-4, Gregory 1-2, Sanon 0-1, Giles 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Cohen 2, McCabe).
Turnovers: 10 (Cohen 3, Ruggery 3, Gregory 2, Giles, Liberis).
Steals: 3 (Ruggery 2, Cohen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|38
|34
|—
|72
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|39
|43
|—
|82
A_798 (3,500).
